Used 2011 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me

Greenville Luxury - Volvo Cars - Greenville / South Carolina

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.MODERN EXPERIENCE!! WE REALLY WILL WOW YOU!!Greenville Luxury is the place to buy your pre-owned vehicle. We give the HIGHLINE experience to EVERYONE. Our goal is to be your used car superstore. From stocking the best of the best inventory to making sure you are taken care of every step of the way. We are here for YOU!! Please come visit us.Odometer is 1900 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volvo V50 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1672MW9B2628656

Stock: B2628656

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020