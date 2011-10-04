Used 2011 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me
13 listings
- 96,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500
- 89,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$2,468 Below Market
- 68,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,870$720 Below Market
- 72,466 miles
$13,598
- 180,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,791
- 131,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,450
- 143,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 88,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
- 128,508 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,977
- 156,795 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,275
- 121,059 miles
$2,299
- 132,073 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V50 searches:
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V50
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V50
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating44 Reviews
Report abuse
v50,04/10/2011
I have an 04 V40 with 70K miles and have had exactly 1 mechanical (one of the tumblers on the ignition lock failed). The V40 was a Mitsubishi joint venture and that car feels more Japanese than the V50. The V50 is bigger, heavier, roomier, safer, more powerful and gets about the same mpg's. Both cars have an elegant simplicity to them. The V50 is understated and easy to live with. If I drive slow I average 25 mpg with a mix of highway and around town. If you need power its there. The 5 cylinder turbo has been in production for years and should be reliable. 5 years 60K mile bumper to bumper warranty and free maintenance is unmatched. Like all Volvo's = many safety features.
