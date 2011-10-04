Used 2011 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me

Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts

Highlights of this 2010 Volvo V50 include: ONLY 68,254 Miles! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: newCarTestDrive.com explains "They are attractive cars, and inside they offer clean, Scandinavian elegance."

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1390MW2A2528950

Stock: 6990A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020