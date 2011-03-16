Used 2011 Volvo V50
Pros & Cons
- Excellent front seats
- stylish and well-made interior.
- Not quite a luxury car despite premium pricing
- handling falls short of true sport wagons
- all-wheel drive is unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Volvo V50 is a stylish and spacious premium wagon, but there are better choices available.
Vehicle overview
Last year's base-model Volvo V50 was powered by a 2.4-liter five-cylinder engine but it didn't deliver the premium experience you'd expect from a Volvo. Now the base V50 shares the powerful, turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 found in the pricier T5 R-Design trim. With this upgrade, it's now more affordable than ever to get your hands on a very nice V50, plus the price of speed is more reasonable than before.
Roominess is certainly one of the 2011 Volvo V50's strong points. A wagon version of Volvo's S40 sedan, the V50 boasts an impressive 63 cubic feet of cargo space with its rear seats folded, placing it ahead of crossovers like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLK and wagons like the Audi A4 Avant. Fuel economy is another strength, with the V50 being more frugal at the pump than many rivals in the premium wagon and crossover segments.
Not to be overlooked is the V50's unique Swedish styling. Reflected in both its sheet metal and its cabin is a minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic that sets the wagon apart from the rest. The thin "floating" center stack looks as chic and modern today as it did when the V50 debuted back in 2005. In true Volvo fashion, the V50 also offers supremely supportive and comfortable front seats, as well as the latest in safety technology.
Within the small-wagon segment, there are only a handful of rivals. The 2011 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen isn't as quick as the V50, but costs less and delivers comparable interior quality and better fuel economy. The 2011 Audi A4 Avant and 2011 BMW 328i wagon, meanwhile, cost more than the V50, but are sportier and more engaging to drive. The roomier 2011 Subaru Outback is another solid pick. Overall, the 2011 Volvo V50's mix of style and comfort make this wagon a respectable choice, but we recommend shopping around before making a final decision.
Volvo V50 models
The 2011 Volvo V50 is a five-passenger compact wagon that comes in T5 and T5 R-Design trim levels.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-way power driver seat with memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, neoprene-like T-Tec upholstery (also known as Dalaro), Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with CD player, auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod audio interface.
The T5 R-Design adds aluminum roof rails, a sunroof, sporty exterior trim, a sport-tuned suspension, partial leather upholstery, a power passenger seat and special R-Design floor mats, steering wheel, gauges and shift knob.
A Preferred package is offered for the base T5 and adds a sunroof, a power passenger seat and leather upholstery. The Climate package is available with both trims, and includes headlight washers, automatic wipers, automatic climate control and heated front seats. The Multimedia package adds a navigation system and a 12-speaker premium surround-sound system that includes satellite radio. Stand-alone options include a blind-spot warning system, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, integrated rear booster seats, keyless ignition/entry, satellite radio and rear park assist.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All 2011 Volvo V50s are powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 good for 227 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic with manual-shift capability. Volvo predicts a 0-60 sprint of 6.8 seconds, and estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.
Safety
The 2011 Volvo V50 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and whiplash-reducing front head restraints. Optional features include integrated rear booster seats and a blind-spot warning system.
Driving
The turbocharged engine is a good performer, and it makes this car a kind of Mazdaspeed 3, only with a more refined chassis and powertrain. When the road is winding, the 2011 V50 is stable and confidence-inspiring, and it doesn't give up much to the more expensive Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series. Sadly, the discontinued all-wheel-drive option makes this car less attractive for those who live where weather is a serious issue, but the added cost had limited its appeal. Altogether, the Volvo V50 Wagon is often overlooked, yet it delivers the experience of a European-tuned wagon in a very compelling way.
Interior
If you like to shop at Ikea, or at least admire the company's modern designs, then the 2011 Volvo V50's interior should strike your fancy. The centerpiece is the slim center stack suspended between the console and the dash. Nearly everything about the S40's interior design is a direct challenge to the relatively austere interiors found in competing models. The R-Design in particular features cool two-tone seats and blue-faced gauges, although the overall effect is high-tech, not luxurious.
Most of the controls are straightforward to operate (the navigation system being the major exception) and the ergonomically designed seats are extraordinarily comfortable and supportive. The rear seat folds 60/40 to reveal a maximum cargo capacity of 63 cubic feet, just a shade less than the Jetta Sportwagen's rear cargo hold.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volvo V50.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- appearance
- engine
- safety
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- handling & steering
- warranty
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- visibility
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have an 04 V40 with 70K miles and have had exactly 1 mechanical (one of the tumblers on the ignition lock failed). The V40 was a Mitsubishi joint venture and that car feels more Japanese than the V50. The V50 is bigger, heavier, roomier, safer, more powerful and gets about the same mpg's. Both cars have an elegant simplicity to them. The V50 is understated and easy to live with. If I drive slow I average 25 mpg with a mix of highway and around town. If you need power its there. The 5 cylinder turbo has been in production for years and should be reliable. 5 years 60K mile bumper to bumper warranty and free maintenance is unmatched. Like all Volvo's = many safety features.
Owned v50 for over a year. Styling is excellent. After a year, still like looking at the car. The interior is unequaled in this class, high-end minimalism, nothing annoying visually. Power is not one horsepower more or less than 'average'. Wish it had 5 more horses at least, but not bad. Disappointing mileage--18-19 city, and maybe 22 highway. Should be better! The handling is so-so. The suspension takes bumps fairly hard, and feels 'rough' on dips and larger bumps or road imperfections. Just stable enough. Feels European, in a good, but not great way. Good utility. Good space. Visibility is compromised by FAT pillars. Overall, recommend this car. But... don't love it really.
Well in a little over a year and I'm done with this car. The quality is just not there for the money. Things break inside and out. Examples: The plastic cap on the e-brake pops off and is now floating around the car; the rear tow hook bumper plug broke and fell out, so thats now missing; the front seat covers on the back that are roll under and clipped in pop off and are lose. The engine is loud... almost sounds broken. The brakes give off sooooo much dust if you don't wash the wheels twice a week in a month they'll be black. The tires that came stock, out of a list of 30 different tires are number 27... almost the worst you can get. Not exactly Safe+Sound!!! Snow tire are a must!!!
Irecently picked up my car at the factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, and cannot say enough for the quality of that experience alone. Volvo goes all out to take care of every detail. This is my second time signing for the car in Sweden. My 2nd experience was as flawless as the 1st. Now to the car..WOW! A beautifully built car, wonderful to drive even on the snowy streets and freeways of Europe in a major snowstorm. I kept up with the best of the experienced drivers on the "fast" Autobahn in Hamburg, Germany. I bought the R design and it is stunning, inside and out. Try the overseas program Volvo offers, it truly is the best in the world. Now, about the local dealership in Monterey, CA.. The best!
Features & Specs
|T5 4dr Wagon
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
FAQ
Is the Volvo V50 a good car?
Is the Volvo V50 reliable?
Is the 2011 Volvo V50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Volvo V50?
The least-expensive 2011 Volvo V50 is the 2011 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,000.
Other versions include:
- T5 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $29,000
- T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $32,850
What are the different models of Volvo V50?
