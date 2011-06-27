Vehicle overview

For singles, couples and small families who are realistic about how much interior room and all-terrain capability they really need (or don't need), small, premium wagons like the 2007 Volvo V50 can be an appealing option. This compact Volvo costs about the same as a well-loaded Explorer, yet offers trendy styling, crisp handling dynamics and a long list of safety features. It also has a lot less cargo space, of course, but its tidy dimensions make it easy to maneuver and keep its fuel consumption in the mid 20-mpg range. The same is true of just about any other compact wagon, but none can match the V50's distinctive, Scandinavian-inspired design.

There wasn't much to the design of the V50's predecessor, the V40. It was a blandly styled wagon with little penchant for performance. Introduced for the 2005 model year, the Volvo V50 has always been much more than that. It remains one of the sharpest-looking wagons on the road, and its unusual interior design, which features an ultra-thin center stack, looks fresh and contemporary three years into the model cycle. In addition, the V50's driving dynamics are unlike any other wagon in the Volvo lineup: It's not just about getting to your destination safely; it's about having a little fun along the way. The standard suspension setup offers a solid balance of ride comfort and handling precision, while the optional sport suspension trades away some comfort to sharpen the wagon's reflexes through the corners. Two engines are offered as well. Power from the base 2.4-liter inline five-cylinder engine in the V50 2.4i is no more than adequate, but the 218-horsepower turbocharged engine in the T5 model gives the V50 ample vigor in any situation.

Much as we like the package Volvo has put together, we can't help but note that Audi has found a way to do it less expensively. The entry-level A3 2.0T wagon has a bit less cargo room, but offers considerably more power for about the same price as the base V50 2.4i. The Volvo is still the cheaper way to go if you want all-wheel drive, but at this price, the slightly larger, and nearly as luxurious, Subaru Legacy merits consideration as well. However, for buyers determined to drive small, the 2007 Volvo V50 wagon is one of the better choices at the $30,000 mark.