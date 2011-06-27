  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V50
  4. Used 2007 Volvo V50
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2007 Volvo V50 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharper handling than you'd expect from a Volvo, cutting-edge style inside and out, ergonomic control layout, available all-wheel drive.
  • Uninspiring performance on base 2.4i model, overly firm ride quality with sport suspension, minimal storage areas.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Volvo V50 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$1,939 - $3,861
Used V50 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its appealing mix of Volvo safety and Scandinavian style, the 2007 Volvo V50 deserves to be on your test-drive list if you're in the market for a small wagon with a premium feel.

Vehicle overview

For singles, couples and small families who are realistic about how much interior room and all-terrain capability they really need (or don't need), small, premium wagons like the 2007 Volvo V50 can be an appealing option. This compact Volvo costs about the same as a well-loaded Explorer, yet offers trendy styling, crisp handling dynamics and a long list of safety features. It also has a lot less cargo space, of course, but its tidy dimensions make it easy to maneuver and keep its fuel consumption in the mid 20-mpg range. The same is true of just about any other compact wagon, but none can match the V50's distinctive, Scandinavian-inspired design.

There wasn't much to the design of the V50's predecessor, the V40. It was a blandly styled wagon with little penchant for performance. Introduced for the 2005 model year, the Volvo V50 has always been much more than that. It remains one of the sharpest-looking wagons on the road, and its unusual interior design, which features an ultra-thin center stack, looks fresh and contemporary three years into the model cycle. In addition, the V50's driving dynamics are unlike any other wagon in the Volvo lineup: It's not just about getting to your destination safely; it's about having a little fun along the way. The standard suspension setup offers a solid balance of ride comfort and handling precision, while the optional sport suspension trades away some comfort to sharpen the wagon's reflexes through the corners. Two engines are offered as well. Power from the base 2.4-liter inline five-cylinder engine in the V50 2.4i is no more than adequate, but the 218-horsepower turbocharged engine in the T5 model gives the V50 ample vigor in any situation.

Much as we like the package Volvo has put together, we can't help but note that Audi has found a way to do it less expensively. The entry-level A3 2.0T wagon has a bit less cargo room, but offers considerably more power for about the same price as the base V50 2.4i. The Volvo is still the cheaper way to go if you want all-wheel drive, but at this price, the slightly larger, and nearly as luxurious, Subaru Legacy merits consideration as well. However, for buyers determined to drive small, the 2007 Volvo V50 wagon is one of the better choices at the $30,000 mark.

2007 Volvo V50 models

The compact 2007 Volvo V50 wagon comes in two trim levels: 2.4i and T5. All 2.4 models are front-wheel drive; T5 buyers can get all-wheel drive as well. Standard items on the V50 2.4i include 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, manual climate control with a pollen filter, a CD player and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with telescopic adjustment. Step up to the V50 T5 and you get an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a cargo-area 12-volt power outlet, aluminum trim, a trip computer and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

Most of the popular options for the Volvo V50 must be purchased in packages. The Select Package for the 2.4i adds roof rails; a moonroof; power driver seat; a 12-speaker Dolby sound system with an MP3-capable in-dash CD changer; an auxiliary input jack for MP3 players; wood-grain interior inlays and a trip computer. For V50 T5 buyers, there's the Premium Package, which provides leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, driver-seat memory, the moonroof and the roof rails. A sport-tuned suspension and 17-inch wheels can be had if you select the Sport Package (2.4i) or Dynamic Trim Package (front-wheel-drive T5). Available on either trim, the Climate Package adds heated seats, rain-sensing wipers and headlamp washers.

Stand-alone extras include leather upholstery and a ground-effects body kit for the 2.4i, and bi-xenon headlights, keyless startup and a navigation system for the T5. Sirius satellite radio is available on all V50s.

2007 Highlights

Stability control is standard fare on all 2007 Volvo V50s. Front-wheel-drive T5 models now come with an automatic transmission only. New package options include an input jack for MP3 players and a ground-effects kit. Sirius satellite radio can be purchased à la carte this year. Inside the cabin, the overhead console design has been revised.

Performance & mpg

Engines are specific to each V50 model. The base 2.4i gets a 168-hp, normally aspirated 2.4-liter five-cylinder, while the V50 T5 upgrades to a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder that generates 218 hp. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard on 2.4i and front-wheel-drive T5s. All-wheel-drive T5 wagons feature a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the five-speed automatic offered as an option.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and stability control are standard on all V50s. All models include both front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags, along with whiplash-reducing seats in all outboard positions. Volvo's OnCall telematics system is also standard, and built-in child booster seats are optional. The NHTSA has not crash tested the 2007 Volvo V50, but its crashworthiness should be similar to the S40 sedan, which earned perfect five-star ratings in side-impact tests, along with four stars for driver protection and five stars for the front passenger in frontal-impact tests. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the S40 earned a top rating of "Good"; in IIHS side-impact testing, the car rated "Acceptable."

Driving

Handling is crisp and entertaining, though the standard tires are taxed by more aggressive cornering. An unfortunate downside to the V50's sharp reflexes is that cruising comfort suffers a bit, particularly with the optional sport suspension. The 2.4i model offers adequate if uninspiring acceleration, so driving enthusiasts should head straight for the spirited T5 model. The optional all-wheel-drive system is a good bet for buyers seeking a relatively affordable, premium-brand wagon that can brave the winter snows.

Interior

Scandinavian to the core, the V50's interior is a study in simple elegance. Especially eye-catching is the slim center stack, which replaces the typical centerpiece clutter with spare lines and a "less is more" aesthetic that gives the car a thoroughly modern feel while opening up valuable storage space. The ergonomically designed seats are available in different upholstery types, though we like the standard "T-Tec" cloth best of all. Adults will find adequate legroom in both the front and rear. A 60/40-split-folding rear seat adds versatility, should you need to haul very long items. Maximum cargo capacity is 62.9 cubic feet -- 7 cubes more than you get in the Audi A3.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volvo V50.

5(70%)
4(26%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Car
mattypv50,12/04/2012
Mine has 156,000KM on it. Bought it as a demo with 22,000KM (Canada). It's been good. Here is a list of things that needed repair: 1. Ambient temperature gauge wouldn't work causing the A/C to malfunction. This required 3 trips to the dear to fix it 2. A/C Air Compressor died around 130,000km 3. Both wheel bearings needed to be replaced 4. Both front shocks needed to be replaced 5. One day while driving the car just full on shut down. Had it towed and it was a fuel line sensor I think that's about it. So only left me stranded once. Overall, a pretty good car.
V50 Problems
jroberts,04/19/2010
I have driven Volvo for twenty years. I traded my 1994 940 in 2007 for the V50, Big Mistake! Within the first 45 days problems began.I was told that the computer didn't find any problems. After monthly visits and 1.5 years the dealership took me seriously & VOLVO created a download to correct the car computer,things seemed better. Then 6 months later the horn began to honk for periods of 5 miles. Once again I was told that the computer didn't show a problem. Unable to deal with the monthly trips to the dealership I traded for a Mercedes. I feel like a traitor, but apparently there are problems that exist that the computer doesn't show.
Massive Mistake
krgrimes,07/01/2011
I begged my husband to trade in my '99 4Runner for a more stable vehicle on the highway so he got me an '07 Volvo V50. Took it on the highway and it was amazing, but then I started to notice little noises you wouldn't expect to hear in a "luxury" vehicle. Had the tires and rear brakes replaced and it got quieter but there is still noise. It is starting to get really hot in NC so I'm using my A/C frequently, that is of course when the compressor wants to work. Today I put my key in the ignition and the car "immobilized" because it thought I was trying to steal my own car. On top of the grinding noise in my front wheel bearings I now have electrical problems! Do not buy one!
Follow up
ChrisM,10/21/2008
Had the car for just under a year and 16000 kms (10,000 miles). No mechanical problems at all, I have only done two scheduled maintenances on the car. My longest trip has been about 500 kms (300 mi) and the car performed very well. In town mileage has been around 24 mpg (US) and highway mileage in the mid 30s. Service at the dealership has been very good. The factory Continental tires were replaced at 36000 kms and replaced with Nokians. The factory tires never seem to last too long. Still very much enjoying my first Volvo.
See all 27 reviews of the 2007 Volvo V50
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volvo V50 features & specs
More about the 2007 Volvo V50

Used 2007 Volvo V50 Overview

The Used 2007 Volvo V50 is offered in the following submodels: V50 Wagon. Available styles include 2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A), T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), and T5 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Volvo V50?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Volvo V50s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Volvo V50 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Volvo V50.

Can't find a used 2007 Volvo V50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V50 for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,277.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,851.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V50 for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,596.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,878.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Volvo V50?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V50 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Volvo V50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles