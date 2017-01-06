Used 2006 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me

13 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
V50 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  • 2006 Volvo V50 2.4i in Black
    used

    2006 Volvo V50 2.4i

    121,059 miles

    $2,299

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V50 T5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V50 T5

    156,795 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,275

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo V50 T5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Volvo V50 T5

    132,073 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo V50 2.4i

    143,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V50 T5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo V50 T5

    88,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V50 2.4i

    128,508 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,977

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo V50 2.4i
    used

    2009 Volvo V50 2.4i

    131,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 2.4i

    93,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $2,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i in White
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 2.4i

    68,254 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,870

    $720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 2.4i

    72,466 miles

    $13,598

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design

    180,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,791

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo V50 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volvo V50 T5

    96,120 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo V50 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo V50 T5

    89,413 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,994

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V50 searches:

Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V50
  4. Used 2006 Volvo V50

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V50

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V50
Overall Consumer Rating
4.437 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Good overall
Jeff,06/01/2017
2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A)
I got the 2.4 (non-turbo) V50 at carmax years ago for a very low price (great deal- esp compared to other european carmakers, i.e., BMW, Audi). It has been outstanding in terms of reliability- with one exception, the A/C compressor had to be replaced - around $700; otherwise, great - engine transmission, electronics etc, all solid. The front seats are very comfortable for a smaller wagon. Mine is not leather - wish it was - the cloth seats show stains too easily (mine are a light grey color). I added a bluetooth unit which works great (but that was an aftermarket addition). Love the cargo in the back with the seats down- excellent space. The ride is very comfortable and relatively quiet for an inexpensive Volvo wagon. I wish I had a bigger wagon by Volvo bc i'm sure it would be even more comfortable and have an even better ride. Handling is just okay-but it's a wagon, not a sports car anyway. Acceleration is adequate even in the non-turbo 2.4 - again, it's not a sports car but it has enough power to motor past grandma if needbe. fuel economy is not great for a wagon that's not AWD. It is FWD just in case you didn't know - some torque steer but it's tolerable to me. And I don't need AWD here in southern CA. Can't recall what i paid or date of purchase
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
V50
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo V50 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings