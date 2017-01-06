Used 2006 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me

I got the 2.4 (non-turbo) V50 at carmax years ago for a very low price (great deal- esp compared to other european carmakers, i.e., BMW, Audi). It has been outstanding in terms of reliability- with one exception, the A/C compressor had to be replaced - around $700; otherwise, great - engine transmission, electronics etc, all solid. The front seats are very comfortable for a smaller wagon. Mine is not leather - wish it was - the cloth seats show stains too easily (mine are a light grey color). I added a bluetooth unit which works great (but that was an aftermarket addition). Love the cargo in the back with the seats down- excellent space. The ride is very comfortable and relatively quiet for an inexpensive Volvo wagon. I wish I had a bigger wagon by Volvo bc i'm sure it would be even more comfortable and have an even better ride. Handling is just okay-but it's a wagon, not a sports car anyway. Acceleration is adequate even in the non-turbo 2.4 - again, it's not a sports car but it has enough power to motor past grandma if needbe. fuel economy is not great for a wagon that's not AWD. It is FWD just in case you didn't know - some torque steer but it's tolerable to me. And I don't need AWD here in southern CA. Can't recall what i paid or date of purchase

Read more