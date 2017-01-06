Used 2006 Volvo V50 for Sale Near Me
13 listings
- 121,059 miles
$2,299
- 156,795 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,275
- 132,073 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
- 143,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 88,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
- 128,508 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,977
- 131,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,450
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$2,468 Below Market
- 68,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,870$720 Below Market
- 72,466 miles
$13,598
- 180,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,791
- 96,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500
- 89,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V50
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V50
37 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.4
Report abuse
Jeff,06/01/2017
2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A)
I got the 2.4 (non-turbo) V50 at carmax years ago for a very low price (great deal- esp compared to other european carmakers, i.e., BMW, Audi). It has been outstanding in terms of reliability- with one exception, the A/C compressor had to be replaced - around $700; otherwise, great - engine transmission, electronics etc, all solid. The front seats are very comfortable for a smaller wagon. Mine is not leather - wish it was - the cloth seats show stains too easily (mine are a light grey color). I added a bluetooth unit which works great (but that was an aftermarket addition). Love the cargo in the back with the seats down- excellent space. The ride is very comfortable and relatively quiet for an inexpensive Volvo wagon. I wish I had a bigger wagon by Volvo bc i'm sure it would be even more comfortable and have an even better ride. Handling is just okay-but it's a wagon, not a sports car anyway. Acceleration is adequate even in the non-turbo 2.4 - again, it's not a sports car but it has enough power to motor past grandma if needbe. fuel economy is not great for a wagon that's not AWD. It is FWD just in case you didn't know - some torque steer but it's tolerable to me. And I don't need AWD here in southern CA. Can't recall what i paid or date of purchase
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox