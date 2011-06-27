  1. Home
2000 Volvo S40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong complement of safety features, affordable base price, non-boxy styling.
  • No manual transmission, price of car can quickly escalate with optional equipment installed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Small but loaded with safety equipment, the S40 is, unfortunately, too expensive to compete with the VW Jetta and too small to take on the Acura TL.

Vehicle overview

Up to this point, it has been difficult for Volvo to attract younger car buyers. This has been due to both the price of current models and the not-so-hip stereotype that seems to come into play when owning a Volvo. Volvo's elixir comes in the form of the 2000 S40/V40.

Brought over from Europe (the S40 went on sale in 1996 over there), the S40 certainly looks like a Volvo, but the traditional Volvo boxy styling is subdued for a more pleasant shape. The lines are smooth, with a nice integration of the traditional Volvo grille. The V40 Wagon is also softer and kinder than previous "shipping-box-included" Volvo wagons.

All S40/V40s are equipped with a turbocharged, DOHC, 1.9-liter, 16-valve four-cylinder engine. Maximum horsepower is 160 at 5,100 rpm. A more important figure, however, is the 170 ft-lbs. of torque available as low as 1,800 rpm. The low torque peak is due to Volvo's Light-Pressure Turbo system (LPT), which is designed to build boost pressure more quickly than a normal turbo system. The 1.9-liter engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The transmission offers three modes: Economy, Sport, and Winter. As of now, the automatic transmission is the sole choice.

Inside, the 40 platform doesn't skimp on Volvo's usual strong points of safety and comfort. For safety, there are dual front airbags, side airbags (the S40/V40 uses Volvo's SIPS II side-airbag design, which is said to provide even more protection to the chest and head) and front seatbelts that are adjustable to match the driver's height. The front belts are also equipped with pre-tensioners, which tighten the belts in order to help prevent slack in a frontal collision. The S40/V40 also has Volvo's new Whiplash Protection System (WHIPS) seats that were introduced on the S80 last year. These seats help prevent whiplash in a rear-end collision. The rear seats, including the center, are equipped with three-point belts and headrests. As you would expect, all of these features are standard. Other standard items include automatic climate control, heated rearview mirrors, and an electronic security system.

Volvo has given the 40 platform a fairly taut suspension, though comfort ultimately takes precedence over performance. And the S40/V40's comfort is just one of the strong characteristics that should draw interest from buyers for safety, utility and an improved personality over most other Volvo products. One must be careful when choosing optional equipment, however. A full load of options can bloom the price of a V40 Wagon to around $30,000.

2000 Highlights

The S40 is Volvo's completely new entry-level sedan. Along with its wagon variant, the V40, this car rounds out Volvo's vehicle lineup. Safety, styling and comfort are its main attributes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volvo S40.

5(32%)
4(33%)
3(25%)
2(6%)
1(4%)
3.8
110 reviews
110 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love This CAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
packersfan12,03/07/2011
I've seen a few others say bad thing and im sry to hear that mine has 157k on it and runns like a dream besides a few problems like to o2 sensor this car is great fast and fun to drive volvo as far a i know has always been known for building high quality cars that run 4 a long time with the proper care plus they are some of the safest as well i love my volvo hope you do to
Good Car
Smuggus,03/08/2010
This car has been awesome. I bought it and did some work too it (400 dollars) and it lasted me a 4k round trip with no problems. I do know about all of the claims to infamy on here, like the battery not starting on the third day, you needed to reset the computer. The rough idle is either motor mounts (problem on all volvos) or ignition coils. The cup holder had to be put there because there was nowhere else to put it, if it was under the arm rest then the arm rest couldn't come down all the way. So there you have it, it is a good car and if you take care of it and know how to take care of the Swedish/Japanese beauty she will take care of you.
I'm gonna miss this car
torik,11/20/2010
i had this car for almost 4 years, and it was awesome. i love to drive fast and it always gave me that extra kick, i loved the interior and cant imagine how i would have gotten around in the rain without the "W" wet/winter mode button. the interior was ahead great; it had stuff that my friends brand new cars didnt,like heated and power leather seats. i never had too many problems with it, it had a temperamental check engine light but otherwise it was just a great first car to have. i ended up rolling it off a mountain(over 300ft down/out) and have no doubt in my mind that that car saved my life, i was literally able to walk out, and only have some minor problems with my shoulder.
worst investment I've ever made
never_again5,11/13/2012
I have had this car for 3 and 1/2 years and I have spent at least 5k on repairs. I bought it for about $3,800. I have nothing but problems from day one. I've had the engine rebuilt (blown head gasket), which was the most expensive. Had a massive oil leak, which took my mechanic boyfriend countless hours and dollars trying to fix. That was fixed... then on to the rest of the problems. Now, my favorite issue is that it revs when in drive, park, or neutral. It accelerates and decelerates all by it self if my foot isn't on the gas pedal. How fun! I don't have enough room to go over all of the problems I've had but I've been so sad about it. The car is so cute and I love the turbo but just awful.
See all 110 reviews of the 2000 Volvo S40
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Volvo S40
More About This Model

For $25,000, one could get 2,175 copies of Abba's "Waterloo" from CDnow.com (Rock reached its zenith in 1974, right?). Or perhaps you would be so lucky as to bid on one of Bjorn Borg's Donnay wooden tennis rackets when he's a bit strapped for cash and selling them on eBAY. But if you had $25,000 and you had to buy something Swedish, Volvo would be really happy if you were to look at purchasing its new S40.

Yes, a new Volvo. Not a used '84 240 owned by your Aunt Margie, mind you--we're talking sparkly new, with enough government-mandated warning labels to fill your heart's desire. Ah, but can you buy a new Volvo for under $25,000? As it stands right now, that's pretty much a negative, Johnny. The cheapest car in Volvo's lineup is a base model S70 Sedan, which rings up with an MSRP of over $27,000. But come Sept. 1, Volvo dealerships will have the 2000 entry-level S40 for sale, along with its wagon variant, the V40. This car will round out Volvo's vehicle lineup, complementing the larger S70/V70, the luxurious S80, and the attractive C70 Coupe and Convertible.

With a starting price of $22,900 for the S40 (the V40 starts at $23,900), Volvo hopes to attract a younger clientele who have never owned a Volvo because they couldn't afford it. Are you 25 to 35 years old and not necessarily married? Do you have an active social life? Have you discussed the intricacies of "The Red Violin" with your friends? Did you change the faceplate on your Nokia cell phone to a bright hue of green equal to Kermit the Frog? If so, you're in Volvo's target crosshair.

This isn't a bad thing by any means. In fact, the S40/V40 is a vehicle that anybody should look at if they are looking for a sedan or wagon for around $25,000. While Volvo says the 40 platform is new, it's really only new for the United States. In fact, the 40 platform has been on sale in Europe since 1996. It's built at the NEDCAR factory in Born, Holland. Originally, there were no plans to sell the car in North America. But after lots of screaming, kicking and whining (no, we don't know if they really screamed and whined--it was probably more about corporate memos and coffee-powered meetings) Volvo Cars of North America convinced headquarters to bring the car over.

All S40/V40s are equipped with a turbocharged DOHC 1.9-liter, 16-valve, four-cylinder engine. Maximum horsepower is 160 at 5,100 rpm. A more important figure, however, is the 170 ft-lbs. of torque available as low as 1,800 rpm. The low torque peak is due to Volvo's light-pressure turbo system (LPT), which is designed to build boost pressure more quickly than a normal turbo system. Maximum boost pressure is 8.4 psi. The 1.9-liter engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The transmission offers three modes: Economy, Sport, and Winter. As of now, the automatic transmission is the sole choice--a shift-it-yourself manual tranny isn't offered. Traction control is optional.

Power is routed to the front wheels and a competent chassis. Up front are MacPherson struts combined with anti-dive suspension geometry designed to limit the amount of weight transfer to the front of the vehicle under hard braking. The rear suspension is a multi-link design. One of the links, the toe-in link, gives the rear wheels a slight steering ability (effectively, a passive rear-steer system) to provide improved response and stability when cornering. To suit the American style of driving, as well as the style of American roads (Detroit potholes, anybody?), spring rates and shock damping have been reduced when compared to the European suspensions. Every American S40/V40 comes equipped with 195/60-series tires on 15-inch wheels.

Inside, the 40 platform doesn't skimp on Volvo's usual strong points of safety and comfort. For safety, there are dual front airbags, side airbags (the S40/V40 uses Volvo's SIPS II side-airbag design, which is said to provide even more protection to the chest and head) and front seatbelts that are adjustable to match the driver's height. The front belts are also equipped with pre-tensioners, which tighten the belts in order to help prevent slack in a frontal collision. The S40/V40 also has Volvo's new Whiplash Protection System (WHIPS) seats that were introduced on the S80 last year. These seats help prevent whiplash in a rear-end collision. The rear seats, including the center, are equipped with three-point belts and headrests. As you would expect, all of these features are standard.

The S40 has a European styling flavor to it, and it generally works to its benefit. The S40 is certainly the best-looking car in Volvo's lineup after the C70 Coupe. The lines are smooth with a nice integration of the traditional Volvo grille. The V40, much like Mrs. Clinton and her bid to win over hard-nosed New Yorkers, is also softer and kinder than previous "shipping box included" Volvo wagons. The V40 seems to look best in black because the black scheme tidies up the rear-hatch styling.

The driving experience between the S40 and V40 is virtually identical. You really can look at the V40 as simply a S40 with extra space to load up all of your worldly belongings. One nice feature about the wagon is that the rear seats can be folded down completely to provide a virtually flat floor. We were able to drive both cars briefly on the interstates and two-lane roads east of Seattle. The 40's handling seems quite competent, with decent steering and a minimum of body roll. We have a feeling, however, that when pushed, the 195/60-series tires will be overwhelmed. It also seems a bit silly that there's no manual available, especially considering 1) a manual transmission is offered for this engine in Europe; 2) it's a four-cylinder; and 3) the S40 otherwise has a sporting flair to it.

Transmission aside, the 1.9-liter gets up and goes well enough. You won't know it's turbocharged unless somebody tells you. Once past 2,000 rpm, the engine pulls hard, though the transmission seemed to shift before redline occurred (even in Sport mode). Volvo says zero to 60 arrives in 8.5 seconds and the S40 has a top speed of 126 mph.

Volvo should be happy--it now has a good product it can offer to somebody who is looking to buy an affordable sedan with a reputation of safety and reliability. Volvo says it hopes to sell 30,000 S40/V40s in 2000. That seems reachable enough, but the real questions are these: How will the S40 stack up against the Passat, the A4 and possibly the V6 Accord and Camry? Will the S40 be outgunned in horsepower or overall quality? Will the female Clinton actually win? We smell, we smell...Swedish meatballs? Oh, wait--no. We smell a comparison test coming on...

The Used 2000 Volvo S40 is offered in the following submodels: S40 Sedan. Available styles include Turbo 4dr Sedan.

