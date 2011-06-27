Vehicle overview

Small wagons haven't been popular in the United States since, well come to think of it, have they ever been popular here? The 2010 Volvo V50 is unlikely to reverse this trend any time soon, but it is an appealing small wagon that could be a good choice for those searching for more space and better fuel economy than the latest wave of compact luxury crossovers. And while we think it's on the pricey side, a trend toward heavy discounts for the V50 should make it more palatable to value-conscious shoppers.

The V50 is the wagon version of Volvo's S40 sedan and boasts a healthy 63 cubic feet of cargo room with the 60/40-split rear seats folded. That's only a bit less than Volvo's new XC60 crossover but more than the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLK. If you're looking to save money or fuel, but still need lots of space and luxury features, the V50 is a definitely a smart alternative.

Although the V50 is now in its fifth model year, its Swedish styling inside and out still looks fresh. In particular, the ultra-slim "floating" center console looks as cool today as it did back in '05. For 2010, the V50 gets minor changes associated with optional package content, plus a standard six-speed manual for the T5 AWD R-Design trim. Fuel economy also improves slightly throughout the range.

There's certainly plenty to like about the 2010 Volvo V50. However, a comparably equipped Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen provides the same power, space and interior quality as the V50 for considerably less money. The inelegantly named V50 T5 AWD R-Design is also on the pricey side, but at least it's more comparable to even more expensive luxury wagons like the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 328i xDrive and Saab 9-3 SportCombi. Luckily, V50s tend to be heavily discounted, making the V50 a smarter purchase. Small wagons may not be popular, but that doesn't mean they should be ignored.