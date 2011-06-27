  1. Home
2009 Volvo V50 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds' review of the 2009 Volvo V50. It's in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

4.6
9 reviews
Nuisance problems !!
Tom,04/14/2010
The "no key system" has a small cap for driver's door lock. This has fallen off on its own 3 times. $90.00 each time to order, have painted,etc. The front airfoil/dam is too low, rubs on curbs, and is frequently scratched/damaged. $650.00+ to replace. The rear roof tapers down so much that load capacity is severely limited, and this includes large dogs who bump their heads on entry. Mileage is about 20. The manual supports use of 87 Octane and up. We have owned 5 previous Volvo wagons going back to 1971. This vehicle doesn't compete !! Worried for the future of Volvo!!
Correction of husband's review
sally34,05/22/2011
I have just become aware that on 4-14-10, "Tom" offered a review of our 2009 Volvo V50 T5 Awd R design 4dr wagon. We have previously owned 5 Volvo wagons since l971, each of which was "my" car,and our adult children have had six Volvos. Tom's criticism of my V50 was a little harsh, and unfair to compare it to our larger, more substantial wagons, the last of which was traded in on the V50 simply to reduce the turning circle from 43'+ to 35'+. The keyless entry has caused hassle and extra expense. Volvo recently changed the cap for driver's door..... let's hope it works!!
I like it
eugene,01/05/2009
The car drives wonderfully. It's my first new car, and I am quite happy with my decision. So far, no problems; but then again, I've only got 2000 miles on the car. Back seat is a little tight, if you've got tall folks in the front seat. Having cargo room is great, and the size of the vehicle is perfect for New York City. Sometimes I look out the window at my car parked outside, and watch pedestrians admiring the car as they walk past. The car is definitely a head-turner. The BMWs and Audis are way too common here.
It's a looker...for a wagon!
Joel in Germany,05/21/2009
I drive it on the Autobahn in Europe, my normal speed...100 - 115 mph. It has plenty of power, comfortable seating, plenty of cargo room...it is what it is...a sportswagon. I purchased a few extras for it that you can't get in the states to include the color. Great experience with Volvo! Nice car! It replaced my 2002 Mini Cooper. I hope to have this Volvo for years to come!
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
More about the 2009 Volvo V50

Used 2009 Volvo V50 Overview

The Used 2009 Volvo V50 is offered in the following submodels: V50 Wagon. Available styles include 2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A), and T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volvo V50?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Volvo V50 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Volvo V50 2.4i is priced between $5,450 and$5,450 with odometer readings between 131831 and131831 miles.

