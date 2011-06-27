Used 2005 Volvo V50 Consumer Reviews
Its good
I always read reviews befour I buy a vehicle except I bought this drove it for 9 years then read the reviews to see what people are complaining about.You will never get used to the complicated heating defroster buttons and lights and so forth,Should have kept it simple.But it is a realy good car.But to be real hnest the only real problem after 185 thousand K.M. is the or was the release for the open the tailgate,The repair only worked til warrenty ran out so I paid a mechanic to put in an actual hardwire with pushbutton to open the hatch.Cant trust the electronic key fob to open it and what good is a station wagan if the tailgate don't open.New axles are 700$ or 115$ shop around.cross border
Lemon: very poor
Check Engine light: related to fuel pressure. Fuel tank does not accept gas more than a gallon at a time Cruise control: Does not work properly. Car speeds up and slows down suddenly with jerks. Fault in module. Overall very disappointed
133,000 and 6 years and running very well
I bought this car used via E bay from a private seller. It has had only three odd failures that were easily fixed. One rear hub sheared off three bolts and was replaced. Cause was never determined. Fuel pump module and oil trap failed and were replaced. Other service has been routine. It handles well, accelerates well and gets 25 to 28 mpg day in and day out. With snow tires used in the winter with four wheel drive and six speed manual trans it is an amazing winter car. I go places that the SUV crowd can't go because they use "all-season" tires which in fact are really "no-season" tires. Great car overall, fun stylish and versatile. Now at 179,000 and still ticking. Front struts, rear shocks and left CV shaft replaced as they merely wore out. Interior headliner also replaced. No other significant problems.
Love Car - Hate Repairs
Bought this car used, and love it, but the romance is wearing off given the number of problems I've had. Six weeks after my initial purchase I had to have the tailgate completely rebuilt to get to a bad part (not charged, thankfully). since then I've had some issues with the electrical in the radio and fan system. Now I've been told that there is a grease leak in the front axle boot. Worst problem so far? Had to have it towed to Volvo last week when I was stranded by the electrical steering wheel locking mechanism. That was a $700 repair!! At this point I'm seriously thinking of trying to sell it and lease something else.
Electronics on this car is a nightmare!
We are soccer parents so are on the road almost every weekend shuttling kids from event to another. We need a spacious and reliable car. The first 2 years were ok. The last 2 years have been a headache. The car is in the shop every month! The electronic system is always failing, with all kinds all scary warning signs: Engine Failure, Break Failure, Transmissions failure! This week was the worst. The immobilizer warning comes on and the key is stuck at position 1. Had to get it towed to the shop. Volvo has not been able to fix the problem after so many software upgrades. If you do not want to find yourself stranded 200 miles away from home, do not buy this car
