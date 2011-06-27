Used 2005 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
Review 2005 S60
Best car I have owned...the car is smooth no wobble from the front end tracks very good, it is a pleasure to drive.... would I buy another Volvo... yes. I do take very good care of my vehicles I pride myself on that... if the car breaks down it wont be from neglect. when you want to sell your vehicle show the service records... can't argue about price with a maintained vehicle.
Great personal car
Great car for a commuter or a couple. Very smooth ride and I get 30 mpg on the interstate, better than the Camry this car replaced. All the power I need (2.5T). Best front seats in the business, bar none. Back seat good for kids only; adults can tolerate only if front seats are moved well forward. Good sized trunk. I've had no probs with long steering radius reported in other posts. Best long-range cruiser there is, period, better than Infiniti, BMW or Mercedes I've owned. Very secure driving experience, feels like I'm driving a fast bank vault on wheels. Appearance is very handsome (ruby red ext. with tan leather int., very nice combination). I am very satisfied.
Why I Love The Volvo S60, and You Will Too!
In a sea of preowned vehicles, finding value is a daunting challenge. The Volvo S60 rises above the rest, especially if you can find one with low mileage (the one I recently purchased was a 2005 with only 63K miles...less than 5,500 miles/year!). What really makes the value pop is not just the mileage, but also Volvo's legendary safety and reliability attributes. Combine that with awesome performance, slick styling (but not ostentatious) and luxurious comfort throughout, and you have a vehicle you wouldn't mind living in, down by the river. It's not the flashiest car out there, but this isn't about form over function. The Volvo S60 has both, in spades, and you'll be thrilled to be sitting behind the wheel of it, feeling the power of the turbo engine pull you forward, while the car's supple leather seating hugs you like a close friend. Power, style, comfort, and of course, safety! Volvo for life!
One Sweet Ride!
I did a lot of research before deciding on the Volvo S60. I now know, after just 3 weeks, that I definitely made the right choice! This is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. The plush leather seats just suck you right in. The driver and passenger areas are very roomy and comfortable. The back seats have no leg room, but that's not an issue with me. I've found the climate control system to be quite nice. My wife always likes it cooler than me, so the dual zone feature is perfect for us. The performance is awesome! I've heard others complain of turbo lag, but I don't get it. The low pressure turbo responds very quickly, so I don't experience any lag at all. I love this car!
AWD
Purchased the S60 in 2008 since it was one of the few sedans offering AWD which I need in the winter. I loved this car since my first drive and almost 2 years later, still am extremely happy. May be the best vehicle I have owned and I'm 65 years old. I would seriously consider purchasing another S60 again. I received excellent service from the dealership. It came with an expended 100k miles, 6 yr warranty which has already paid dividends
