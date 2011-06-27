Used 2005 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

Review 2005 S60 zawinul , 12/03/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Best car I have owned...the car is smooth no wobble from the front end tracks very good, it is a pleasure to drive.... would I buy another Volvo... yes. I do take very good care of my vehicles I pride myself on that... if the car breaks down it wont be from neglect. when you want to sell your vehicle show the service records... can't argue about price with a maintained vehicle. Report Abuse

Great personal car dsensing , 12/20/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Great car for a commuter or a couple. Very smooth ride and I get 30 mpg on the interstate, better than the Camry this car replaced. All the power I need (2.5T). Best front seats in the business, bar none. Back seat good for kids only; adults can tolerate only if front seats are moved well forward. Good sized trunk. I've had no probs with long steering radius reported in other posts. Best long-range cruiser there is, period, better than Infiniti, BMW or Mercedes I've owned. Very secure driving experience, feels like I'm driving a fast bank vault on wheels. Appearance is very handsome (ruby red ext. with tan leather int., very nice combination). I am very satisfied.

Why I Love The Volvo S60, and You Will Too! Steve Sullivan , 03/22/2017 2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful In a sea of preowned vehicles, finding value is a daunting challenge. The Volvo S60 rises above the rest, especially if you can find one with low mileage (the one I recently purchased was a 2005 with only 63K miles...less than 5,500 miles/year!). What really makes the value pop is not just the mileage, but also Volvo's legendary safety and reliability attributes. Combine that with awesome performance, slick styling (but not ostentatious) and luxurious comfort throughout, and you have a vehicle you wouldn't mind living in, down by the river. It's not the flashiest car out there, but this isn't about form over function. The Volvo S60 has both, in spades, and you'll be thrilled to be sitting behind the wheel of it, feeling the power of the turbo engine pull you forward, while the car's supple leather seating hugs you like a close friend. Power, style, comfort, and of course, safety! Volvo for life! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

One Sweet Ride! Mike C. , 07/18/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research before deciding on the Volvo S60. I now know, after just 3 weeks, that I definitely made the right choice! This is the most comfortable car I've ever owned. The plush leather seats just suck you right in. The driver and passenger areas are very roomy and comfortable. The back seats have no leg room, but that's not an issue with me. I've found the climate control system to be quite nice. My wife always likes it cooler than me, so the dual zone feature is perfect for us. The performance is awesome! I've heard others complain of turbo lag, but I don't get it. The low pressure turbo responds very quickly, so I don't experience any lag at all. I love this car!