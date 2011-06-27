Estimated values
2005 Volvo S60 T5 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,663
|$2,552
|$3,051
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,279
|$2,720
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,733
|$2,059
|Rough
|$771
|$1,186
|$1,399
Estimated values
2005 Volvo S60 2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,749
|$2,694
|$3,223
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,406
|$2,874
|Average
|$1,186
|$1,829
|$2,176
|Rough
|$811
|$1,252
|$1,478
Estimated values
2005 Volvo S60 R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,646
|$4,235
|$5,122
|Clean
|$2,362
|$3,782
|$4,568
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,875
|$3,458
|Rough
|$1,227
|$1,968
|$2,348
Estimated values
2005 Volvo S60 2.4 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$2,037
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,819
|$2,192
|Average
|$870
|$1,383
|$1,659
|Rough
|$595
|$947
|$1,127
Estimated values
2005 Volvo S60 2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,413
|$2,913
|Clean
|$1,353
|$2,155
|$2,598
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,638
|$1,967
|Rough
|$703
|$1,121
|$1,336