Used 2005 Volvo S60 2.4 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 S60
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$27,585
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,585
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,585
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,585
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,585
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$27,585
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,585
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
$27,585
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity36.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3662 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length180.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume108 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$27,585
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Platinum Green Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Lunar Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
$27,585
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,585
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,585
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
