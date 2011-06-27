Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,282
|$3,730
|$4,523
|Clean
|$2,012
|$3,295
|$3,996
|Average
|$1,470
|$2,426
|$2,941
|Rough
|$929
|$1,556
|$1,887
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,991
|$2,433
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,759
|$2,150
|Average
|$761
|$1,295
|$1,583
|Rough
|$480
|$831
|$1,015
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,578
|$1,867
|Clean
|$930
|$1,394
|$1,649
|Average
|$680
|$1,026
|$1,214
|Rough
|$429
|$658
|$779
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,952
|$2,425
|Clean
|$959
|$1,725
|$2,142
|Average
|$701
|$1,270
|$1,577
|Rough
|$443
|$814
|$1,012
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,266
|$2,095
|$2,549
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,851
|$2,252
|Average
|$815
|$1,362
|$1,658
|Rough
|$515
|$874
|$1,063
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,540
|$1,821
|Clean
|$906
|$1,360
|$1,609
|Average
|$662
|$1,001
|$1,184
|Rough
|$418
|$642
|$760
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,642
|$2,055
|Clean
|$777
|$1,450
|$1,816
|Average
|$568
|$1,068
|$1,337
|Rough
|$359
|$685
|$857
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$2,026
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,790
|$2,215
|Average
|$737
|$1,318
|$1,631
|Rough
|$466
|$845
|$1,046
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,457
|$1,754
|Clean
|$809
|$1,287
|$1,550
|Average
|$591
|$948
|$1,141
|Rough
|$374
|$608
|$732
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,760
|$2,145
|Clean
|$930
|$1,555
|$1,895
|Average
|$679
|$1,145
|$1,395
|Rough
|$429
|$734
|$895