Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

Upscale hatchback David , 07/26/2018 TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I had a Mazda Miata previously, so the VW Golf is definitely a big step up in terms of stability and comfort. I am a person who actually likes to drive and am a moderate driver. Having driven and researched the Japanese hatchbacks and smaller cars, the Golf is absolutely a much better driver's car. The others drive like school buses. The SE has a few bells and whistles I wasn't too worried about, so I bought the S model. Driving the S with the 5 speed manual is not a lot different than the 2010 GTI I owned (not as fast of course). The 2018 Golf gives one a feeling of solidity and control that other cars lack. It is quiet, comfortable and refined, gets great mileage and handles very well. Electronics are very nice. I think the Germans have done good work improving the Golf over the years. I only have 3000 miles on this car, so this is an initial assessment. I can't comment on reliability, but I hope for the best and am careful with the car, researching the owner's manual and following it explicitly. I am very happy with my Golf and am looking forward to taking it on a longer trip to see how it performs. Update at 12,000 miles: smooth as silk. No squeaks, rattles or problems. A car one enjoys driving. 19500 miles. No problems. Highway mileage usually about 39-42 mpg. I appreciate the ease of using GPS and CarPlay. Great car. I follow maintenance schedule closely, use Top Tier fuel, etc. 26000 miles: Zero problems. Quick and stable car that's still a pleasure to own.

Fun, zippy car! Chris , 05/16/2018 TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is fun, fast and does a great job for your every day commuter. It's comfortable, great sound system and quiet. If you and your other half or friend wanted to go on a road trip, no doubt you wouldn't have a great time. The furthest I've gone so far non stop is about 100 miles and I was averaging 37-39 mpg

Best car I've ever had Kristina Lamson , 04/18/2019 TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is awesome!!! It is so beautiful inside and out with great features like Bluetooth and touchscreen and Apple play along with navigation it is just so very cool and such a smooth ride!

Excellent car! Highly recommend! Steven Evans , 04/07/2020 TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 2018 VW Golf SE March of 2019 with 220 miles on it. I was leasing a base model 2017 VW Jetta S that I loved but traded so I could have more of the tech and luxury features offered nowadays like Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, sunroof and rain sensing wipers. The only thing I've had a problem with was the sunroof interior cloth shade. It was replaced under warranty because it kept creeping open. Other than that, this is an excellent car! I can't tell you how many times the forward collision mitigation system has saved me from an accident I couldn't avoid. Sure it's German and expensive to service down the road but you won't find anything else for the price that's even close to the quality materials inside and peppy turbo charged engine. No cheap hard plastics here, all upscale soft touch materials. Speaking of price I got $6000 off the MSRP on this one brand new! Gas mileage is alright, I get about 21-22 MPG in town because I drive the hell out of this car and have a lead foot. Freeway I get about 26-27 MPG. I now have almost 12k miles and it still drives just like the day I got it. I would definitely recommend this over a Civic, Corolla or Elantra any day. It probably won't last is long as those other three but cars aren't investments anymore. All cars are disposable. I buy a new car every 3-4 years to stay current and to avoid major repair costs with age and high miles. I'll probably keep this one a little longer just because I enjoy it so much! Buy a Volkswagen and you'll be hooked! This is my 3rd VW and I am a very happy customer!