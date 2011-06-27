Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,707
|$15,705
|$18,049
|Clean
|$13,380
|$15,336
|$17,602
|Average
|$12,726
|$14,597
|$16,710
|Rough
|$12,071
|$13,859
|$15,817
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,002
|$13,227
|$15,813
|Clean
|$10,739
|$12,916
|$15,422
|Average
|$10,214
|$12,294
|$14,640
|Rough
|$9,689
|$11,672
|$13,858
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,123
|$14,560
|$17,395
|Clean
|$11,833
|$14,218
|$16,965
|Average
|$11,255
|$13,533
|$16,105
|Rough
|$10,676
|$12,849
|$15,245
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,350
|$13,686
|$16,399
|Clean
|$11,079
|$13,364
|$15,994
|Average
|$10,537
|$12,721
|$15,183
|Rough
|$9,995
|$12,077
|$14,372