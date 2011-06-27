Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,665
|$5,458
|$6,767
|Clean
|$3,411
|$5,087
|$6,294
|Average
|$2,901
|$4,344
|$5,346
|Rough
|$2,392
|$3,601
|$4,399
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,431
|$6,353
|$7,762
|Clean
|$4,123
|$5,921
|$7,219
|Average
|$3,507
|$5,056
|$6,133
|Rough
|$2,891
|$4,191
|$5,046
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,984
|$5,910
|$7,316
|Clean
|$3,707
|$5,507
|$6,804
|Average
|$3,153
|$4,703
|$5,780
|Rough
|$2,600
|$3,899
|$4,756
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,620
|$5,398
|$6,696
|Clean
|$3,369
|$5,030
|$6,227
|Average
|$2,865
|$4,296
|$5,290
|Rough
|$2,362
|$3,561
|$4,352
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,703
|$5,431
|$6,696
|Clean
|$3,446
|$5,062
|$6,227
|Average
|$2,931
|$4,322
|$5,290
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,583
|$4,352
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,660
|$6,773
|$8,320
|Clean
|$4,336
|$6,312
|$7,738
|Average
|$3,688
|$5,390
|$6,573
|Rough
|$3,040
|$4,468
|$5,409
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,391
|$4,899
|$6,005
|Clean
|$3,155
|$4,566
|$5,584
|Average
|$2,684
|$3,899
|$4,744
|Rough
|$2,212
|$3,232
|$3,903
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,711
|$6,777
|$8,292
|Clean
|$4,383
|$6,316
|$7,712
|Average
|$3,729
|$5,393
|$6,551
|Rough
|$3,074
|$4,471
|$5,391
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,389
|$6,269
|$7,648
|Clean
|$4,084
|$5,843
|$7,113
|Average
|$3,474
|$4,989
|$6,042
|Rough
|$2,864
|$4,136
|$4,972
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,447
|$4,809
|$5,812
|Clean
|$3,207
|$4,482
|$5,405
|Average
|$2,728
|$3,827
|$4,591
|Rough
|$2,249
|$3,172
|$3,778