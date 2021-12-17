This Is Our Best Look Yet at Toyota's EV Pickup

An electrified Tacoma is a no-brainer

Last redesigned six years ago, the Tacoma is due for a complete makeover. An all-electric, or at least electrified, version of Toyota's popular midsize truck would be a major win. Though Toyota was quiet about specifics about this concept, we do have a few things to go on. It has knobby off-road tires, lots of ground clearance, and a crew-cab configuration with a relatively short bed. It shouts "TRD Pro" to our eyes.

So, does this concept preview another trim level of the Toyota Tacoma? Is it an in-between model that could slot above the Tacoma and below the Tundra? Toyota hasn't said yet. With the vast amount of interest in new and upcoming electric trucks like the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and Tesla Cybertruck, an electric Toyota pickup is almost a sure bet.

What about a Tacoma hybrid?

Toyota has been good about offering a range of powertrains across its vehicle lineup, and we think the next Tacoma is poised for that sort of thing too. After all, the new 2022 Toyota Tundra paved the way, with its most potent offering incorporating a twin-turbocharged V6 paired to a hybrid system; it develops a massive 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. If a Tacoma was driven by, say, the non-turbocharged V6 hybrid from the Lexus LS 500h, it would make a healthy 354 hp — a higher output than any other midsize pickup.