2025 Ram 1500 RHO First Look: Don't Call It a TRX

The RHO is the new top-dog off-roader of the refreshed Ram 1500 lineup, though the company is quick to point out that this is not a replacement for the TRX. Sure, the RHO uses some of the same suspension bits, off-road equipment and drive modes as the TRX, but it's definitely not a replacement. Nope. Not at all. (Uh huh.)

We understand why Ram is taking this tack: The company doesn't want these two trucks to be compared by what's under the hood. The RHO's got plenty of power and performance all its own, but there's no way its high-output Hurricane straight-six engine can take on the 702-horsepower supercharged Hellcat V8 from the TRX. Yes, that engine made the TRX a unique proposition among full-size pickups, but it also made this truck a nearly six-figure proposition with a starting price of $98,850 (including destination charges).

The RHO, however, starts at a much more palatable price of $71,990, nearly $30,000 less than the outgoing supertruck. That makes Ram's latest creation more accessible while still giving it similar capabilities as the TRX. In fact, Ram says the RHO can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. The TRX? 4.5 seconds. That's a lot of money for one-tenth of a second.