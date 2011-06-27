  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
  4. 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RAV4 Hybrid
More about the 2022 RAV4 Hybrid
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,075
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG40 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)594.5/551.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower219 hp @ 5,300 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,750 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,210 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$353
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$353
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Spider Cargo Net +$59
Frameless Homelink Mirror +$175
Carpet Mat Package +$269
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Console Safe +$359
Door Sill Protectors +$199
All-Weather Liner Package +$269
Rear Cargo Area Cover +$90
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Body Side Moldings +$209
Running Boards +$549
Special Color +$425
Mudguards +$129
Paint Protection Film +$395
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$315
Door Edge Guards +$140
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,710 lbs.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,920 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.0 in.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,210 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,750 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates