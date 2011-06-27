Vehicle overview

Introduced a number of years ago as more sophisticated and presumably sportier sisters to the Toyota Camry sedan, the Toyota Camry Solara coupe and convertible have quietly enjoyed similar reputations -- reliable, well built and pleasantly if not excitingly styled. For most family sedans, such qualities would be considered desirable, if not optimal, but when it comes to coupes and convertibles, you would hope that fun would figure in as well.

In actuality, the Camry Solara has never offered much in terms of excitement, but that hasn't prevented it from being a popular choice for a midsize two-door. The Solara's interior fit and finish is easily best in class. A mix of metallic and satin finishes interspersed with high-quality plastics gives these Toyota cars a distinctive, upscale appearance. Rear-seat room is generous and safety ratings and equipment are impressive.

If you're looking for a sporty coupe or convertible, the Solara isn't going to be your best choice. Something like a Ford Mustang or Mitsubishi Eclipse will be a much better fit. Alternately, you might want to check out Pontiac's G6 convertible; it features a retractable hardtop design. But if you value overall quality, value and comfort, there are few choices that put it all together as well as the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara.