Consumer Rating
(63)
2007 Toyota Camry Solara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent build quality, smooth V6, reasonably priced considering its luxury.
  • Lackluster styling, no manual transmission available on V6 models.
List Price
$10,995
Used Camry Solara for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Refinement and value are hallmarks of the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara.

Vehicle overview

Introduced a number of years ago as more sophisticated and presumably sportier sisters to the Toyota Camry sedan, the Toyota Camry Solara coupe and convertible have quietly enjoyed similar reputations -- reliable, well built and pleasantly if not excitingly styled. For most family sedans, such qualities would be considered desirable, if not optimal, but when it comes to coupes and convertibles, you would hope that fun would figure in as well.

In actuality, the Camry Solara has never offered much in terms of excitement, but that hasn't prevented it from being a popular choice for a midsize two-door. The Solara's interior fit and finish is easily best in class. A mix of metallic and satin finishes interspersed with high-quality plastics gives these Toyota cars a distinctive, upscale appearance. Rear-seat room is generous and safety ratings and equipment are impressive.

If you're looking for a sporty coupe or convertible, the Solara isn't going to be your best choice. Something like a Ford Mustang or Mitsubishi Eclipse will be a much better fit. Alternately, you might want to check out Pontiac's G6 convertible; it features a retractable hardtop design. But if you value overall quality, value and comfort, there are few choices that put it all together as well as the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara.

2007 Toyota Camry Solara models

The 2007 Toyota Camry Solara is available as a midsize coupe or convertible. Both coupe and convertible are offered in SE, Sport and SLE trim levels. The base SE is well-equipped with 16-inch wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and a six-disc CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary input jack. Convertibles also have a power-operated top. The Sport version adds a firmer suspension, 17-inch wheels, an exterior body kit, xenon HID headlights, graphite-style interior trim, a unique gauge cluster and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The top-of-the-line SLE adds automatic climate control, wood-grain trim, a power-adjustable driver seat, a moonroof (coupe only), a JBL premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and, on V6 models, leather seating. The SLE is also eligible for a navigation system.

2007 Highlights

Although the Toyota Camry sedan is all-new this year, the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara remains largely unchanged mechanically. However, there are a few notable changes. The front and rear of the car have been restyled and LED taillamps and optional HID xenon headlights have been added. Inside, the car gets a new MP3 CD and satellite radio-capable stereo plus the expected auxiliary jack for connecting hand-held digital music players. Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity is new for 2007, as is voice activation for the optional navigation system. More safety features are also standard equipment this year, including a tire-pressure monitor, front side airbags and, for the coupe, side-curtain airbags. Engine power ratings have been revised due to new testing procedures, but actual performance is unaffected. Finally, the Solara Sport trim (previously called the SE Sport) gets an exclusive wheel design and is newly available on the convertible body style.

Performance & mpg

The standard Camry Solara coupe engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 157 horsepower and 158 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic. Optional on coupes and standard on convertibles is a 3.3-liter V6 rated for 210 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. No manual transmission is available with this engine, but the automatic is a five-speed unit with a manual-shift gate for those who like to pick their own gears. The EPA mileage estimate for all V6 models is 21 city/29 highway. Four-cylinder versions with an automatic are estimated to get a commendable 25 city/34 highway -- opt for a manual transmission and the estimate goes down 1 mile per gallon for city driving.

Safety

All Solara models come standard with front and side-impact airbags, a tire-pressure monitor and antilock disc brakes. Full-length side curtain airbags are standard on coupes as well. A combined stability and traction control system is optional on SLE V6 models. NHTSA crash testing returned a perfect five-star rating across the board.

Driving

The 2007 Toyota Camry Solara's suspension tuning delivers a well-controlled ride that's still quite comfortable. The added stiffness of the Sport model gives it enough capability in the turns to have some fun while still maintaining the civilized ride quality of the other models. Power from the V6 is smoother than ever, but enthusiast drivers will be left wishing for a manual gearbox.

Interior

All trim levels feature an upscale interior design with bright metallic accents and exceptional build quality. Sport models get sharp-looking graphite accents, while top-line SLE versions add premium wood trim. The front seats offer plenty of room for even the tallest drivers, but the rear seats are still better left for short trips. Buyers should note that coupes can seat three passengers in back, while the Camry Solara convertible can accommodate just two. The Solara convertible's standard power top raises and lowers in just 10 seconds and stows neatly under a tonneau cover that matches the color of the interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara.

5(73%)
4(24%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
63 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Car
ardalan2003,07/20/2006
I was in the market for a hybrid car. Toyota Camry seemed a good choice, but with long waiting list and more importantly poor acceleration, I changed my mind. As soon as I saw the 2007 Solara, I knew that I wanted this car. It is very stylish, powerful and comes with features that anyone would love. It is a very fun to drive car and you don't see too many of these cars around either. The price is certainly better than the other competitors. I love this car.
It's a marvel!
Loving my car,10/07/2006
This car is so impressive to everyone that had a good look at my new car! It's a smooth ride all the way. Even when it is in park with the engine still running you cannot hear the noise. The stereo sounds is just so great. Everything about the Solara is awesome.
$2000 to fix the head lights?
kathleen,12/07/2008
The problems that are popping up are rather disappointing. We have a 2007 Toyota Solara convertible with HID head lights. The head lights work when you first turn them on but one goes out after 10 seconds and the other goes out after about 20 minutes. I was floored when they stated the bulbs were $368.00 each, and they did not stock them. I went to an auto parts store and purchased a bulb for $89.00 but it did not fix the problem. I took it to the dealer to repair the lights when they informed us that it would cost $2000 to repair the system and it was not covered as our car has 40,000 miles on it and I voided because I put in an after market bulb. The problem has not been fixed yet.
Busted Bubble of a 2nd timeToyota Owner
Betty Rich,07/18/2006
Quality and reliablity: After four days of owning my car and going on a 2 hour trip, one way, I noticed the carpet soaking wet on the driver's side. The service dept. kept asking me if I drove over any huge puddles or if it rained on the car. I replied, "No." They concluded there was a gap in the material used on the fender where water leaked into the car. I replied the only water that was put on the car was when they washed it the day I bought it. Performance: Smooth and quiet ride great pick-up but jerks when I accelerate after applying the brakes when slowing down to turn a corner. Design: I'm not crazy about the side view of the car -too sloped toward the back end.
See all 63 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara features & specs
More about the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara

Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara is offered in the following submodels: Camry Solara Coupe, Camry Solara Convertible. Available styles include SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 59466 and59466 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 73453 and73453 miles.

Which used 2007 Toyota Camry Solaras are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Camry Solaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,399.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,726.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,403.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,975.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Camry Solara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

