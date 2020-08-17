Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

Update #4 (2019). 161k miles to date. Car is a backup so driven very little but would drive this car from coast to coast right now without regret. Its showing its age though. The dash is starting to crack which I hear is common in these. HVAC still works perfect. Original shocks and struts. Power convertible top works perfect. Will keep this car till the wheels fall off which could be a long way in the future. Its a great car with little faults. Update #3 (2018). Car still running good. Drove 1600 miles round trip recently, not a glitch. Great mileage on the highway (70+ mph). As previously mentioned we purchased a newer RAV4 which is our daily car now so the Solara is semi-retired. As with the Solara the Toyota products are very reliable. Haven't needed to put any money in the car since the full service was done in update #2. Car has the original shocks/struts but still handles good. Have approx 157k miles now. Very satisfied. Update #2. Pretty much status quo. Car still runs perfect. Toyota quality is the best. I've owned Ford. Chevrolet. Chrysler. Nissan. Some good some bad. So impressed with Toyota we bought a RAV4. I would feel confident driving this car across country. Update: Now have 150k miles. Car has been so reliable that we decided to do the full service (timing belt, plugs & fluids) verses replacing the car. Found an independent shop specializing in Toyota that gave us a price and warranty the dealer couldn't come close to. This car still runs perfect. Air & heat work great and the convertible top functions as good as the day we bought it. We have driven this car everywhere and I expect it to last us several more years. Purchased the car used from a private seller back in 2007 with 41k miles. We now have 140k miles and have not had any major mechanical problems since purchase. 2-sets of brakes and tires since then. One power steering hose and one inner tie rod, that's about it. Haven't even changed the plugs yet but regular on the fluid changes. Engine still runs strong. HVAC controls work perfect (Air & Heat). Factory radio still sounds great. Power convertible top still works flawless (orig factory top still). Auto transmission still shifts smooth. Gets good gas mileage for a V6 especially on the highway. I expect this car to last us another 10 years. Pros: Good build quality, powerful V6, smooth auto transmission, tilt/telescopic wheel great for extremely tall or short people (which we are). Cons: Only con is when it's raining and you open a door, water will drip from the convertible top down on your leg. Not sure if this is just our car or a Solara convertible issue in general but it's a minor inconvenience.

