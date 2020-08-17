Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

106 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Camry Solara Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    120,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    150,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    75,525 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    229,035 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    149,927 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    163,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    125,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    181,915 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    63,407 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    213,164 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    125,335 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,591

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    189,561 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Black
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    182,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,480

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara

    174,045 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    166,744 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara

    183,990 miles
    4 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    145,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,490

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Camry Solara searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8206 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 206 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (0%)
"Still" the best car we've ever owned
Pat,01/17/2016
SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Update #4 (2019). 161k miles to date. Car is a backup so driven very little but would drive this car from coast to coast right now without regret. Its showing its age though. The dash is starting to crack which I hear is common in these. HVAC still works perfect. Original shocks and struts. Power convertible top works perfect. Will keep this car till the wheels fall off which could be a long way in the future. Its a great car with little faults. Update #3 (2018). Car still running good. Drove 1600 miles round trip recently, not a glitch. Great mileage on the highway (70+ mph). As previously mentioned we purchased a newer RAV4 which is our daily car now so the Solara is semi-retired. As with the Solara the Toyota products are very reliable. Haven't needed to put any money in the car since the full service was done in update #2. Car has the original shocks/struts but still handles good. Have approx 157k miles now. Very satisfied. Update #2. Pretty much status quo. Car still runs perfect. Toyota quality is the best. I've owned Ford. Chevrolet. Chrysler. Nissan. Some good some bad. So impressed with Toyota we bought a RAV4. I would feel confident driving this car across country. Update: Now have 150k miles. Car has been so reliable that we decided to do the full service (timing belt, plugs & fluids) verses replacing the car. Found an independent shop specializing in Toyota that gave us a price and warranty the dealer couldn't come close to. This car still runs perfect. Air & heat work great and the convertible top functions as good as the day we bought it. We have driven this car everywhere and I expect it to last us several more years. Purchased the car used from a private seller back in 2007 with 41k miles. We now have 140k miles and have not had any major mechanical problems since purchase. 2-sets of brakes and tires since then. One power steering hose and one inner tie rod, that's about it. Haven't even changed the plugs yet but regular on the fluid changes. Engine still runs strong. HVAC controls work perfect (Air & Heat). Factory radio still sounds great. Power convertible top still works flawless (orig factory top still). Auto transmission still shifts smooth. Gets good gas mileage for a V6 especially on the highway. I expect this car to last us another 10 years. Pros: Good build quality, powerful V6, smooth auto transmission, tilt/telescopic wheel great for extremely tall or short people (which we are). Cons: Only con is when it's raining and you open a door, water will drip from the convertible top down on your leg. Not sure if this is just our car or a Solara convertible issue in general but it's a minor inconvenience.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Camry Solara
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Camry Solara info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings