Autometrics - El Cerrito / California

Now offering a terrific one owner 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE Coupe that is White in color and that comes with AM FM Compact Disc Player, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows and more. Includes a clean Carfax report. Well maintained and drives great. Comes with Our Free Warranty !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T1CF22P31C444871

Stock: 871

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020