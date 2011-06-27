Close

Free CARFAX report! Includes: * MOON/SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE, CARFAX 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Spoiler / Ground Effects and more*! Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. Why shop anywhere else for a used Toyota Camry Solara? Get a Performance Toyota Camry Solara from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!This Performance Budget Vehicle is being sold as-is, with no implied or expressed warranties.This cool 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE features a beautiful *Indigo Ink Pearl exterior and a Charcoal Fabric interior*.*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, Cassette Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 32.0 highway MPG / 23.0 City MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*To get our below market retail value price on this 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE STOCK# 3C023809* contact Performance Toyota before this Toyota is gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at (513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T1CE22P03C023809

Stock: 3C023809

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020