Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

2007 Toyota Solara Convertible 3.3L V6 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Condition !! ONLY 92,057 MILES !! NON-Smoker !! Blizzard Pearl White Exterior w/Black Soft Top Grey Cloth Interior w/Metallic Accents !! Looking at the Toyota Solara Convertible !! Go Topless in this gorgeous Solara Convertible !! Florida Sunshine is here and begging you to drive with top down !! If you're looking for an attractive and stylish convertible the whole family can enjoy, this 2007 Toyota Solara offers genuine four-passenger seating, a spacious trunk and a velvety-smooth ride. The triple-layered, power-operated convertible top works effortlessly and is padded to help isolate wind and road noise, making the Solara a year-round convertible. This exquisite 2007 Toyota Solara is a non-smoker vehicle that's in excellent condition inside and out. This Solara Convertible does not have any previous accident or damage history. The AutoCheck report is also clean. Please contact us for more info! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Blizzard Pearlcoat complemented with a clean Black soft top. Inside you'll find seating surfaces finished in grey cloth. Carpets, door panels and center console are finished in complementary shades and bright metallic accents throughout the dash and door panels. The dash is in great shape too, with NO cracks, this can be a problem on these cars, but not this one. The instrument panel features a swooping center section that flows down to meet a wide center console. Storage space is generous thanks to the large bin beneath the center armrest and a set of console-mounted cup holders. A handsome silver-faced finish that covers the audio and HVAC control panels, and a set of metered gauges displaying time, outside temperature and driving range. This Solara convertible has a 210-horsepower V6, five-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, air conditioning, glass rear window with defroster, power convertible top, engine immobilizer, fog lights, dual power mirrors, power windows, power locks, power driver seat, power driver's seat lumbar support, front side-impact airbags, cruise control, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, tire pressure monitor, trip computer and more. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1FA38P67U133449

Stock: 133449

Certified Pre-Owned: No

