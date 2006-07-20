Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me
- 114,526 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,069$1,574 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 3.3L 210HP V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i SFI Eng 5-Speed ECT-i Sequential Auto-Trans. 17 Alloy Wheels w/P215/55R17 Tires Temporary Spare Tire Power Rack & Pinion Steering 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Front & Rear Stabilizer Bars SAFETY Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) Dr. & Fr. Pass. Advanced Airbags (SRS) Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Impact Door Beams 3-Point Seatbelts w/ALR/ELR Pass. Belts Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System Anti Theft Sys/Alarm/Eng Immobilizer EXTERIOR Halogen Headlamps w/Auto On/Off Daytime Running Lights w/ Off Switch Integrtd Fr Fog Lamps/Rr LED Tail Lights Htd. Pwr. O/S Mirrors w/Dr. Auto Dimming Rear Lip Spoiler COMFORT & CONVENIENCE Pwr Retractable Fabric Convertible Top w/Full Headliner, Glass Rr Window w/ Defogger & Auto-Down Power Rr Windows Auto-Clim. Ctrl w/Air Fltr/Rr Seat Vents Pwr Windows w/Driver-side Auto Down Power Door Locks w/Anti-Lockout Feature 8-way Power Driver's Seat w/Power Lumbar Multi-Info. Display w/ Clock,Trip Meter, O/S Temp, Maint Indic Light JBL AM/FM/MP3/6 Dsc CD,7 Spkr, Bluetooth Sat Radio Reqs Rec'r,Antnna,Subscription Audio Auxilary Jack Auto-Dim. Rearview Mirror w/Compass/ Cruise Control/Homelink/Var Int Wipers Remote Keyless Entry w/Trunk Release Lthr-Trim Interior w/Heated Fr Seats Leather Wrapped Shift Knob/Parking Brake & Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Audio & Multi-Info Disp. Ctrls/(2) 12V Outlets Wood Grain-Style Int. Trim/ Cargo Net, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2D Convertible Gy 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P67U123097
Stock: U3511T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 132,931 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,891$2,078 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. If you’re looking for a convertible the whole family can enjoy, the Solara’s roomy rear seat, big trunk and smooth ride will make everyone happy. The triple-layered top keeps out cold, wind noise and rain, making the Solara a year-round convertible. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, JBL Premium Sound System with AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Interior, Power Driver Seat, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, Spoiler, Heated Seats, Rear Spoiler and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (143RR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P37U115197
Stock: C5197RR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,605 milesGood Deal
$9,000$690 Below Market
Butler Toyota - Macon / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Blizzard Pearl 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC **POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS**, **BLUETOOTH**, Air Conditioning, AM/FM w/4CD & 7 Speakers, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Speed control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 44013 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG*Price could be contingent upon dealer financing. Vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices are subject to change. Please see dealer for details. As always, THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P47U109621
Stock: W083487B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 116,663 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,499
Parys Auto Sales - Garland / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38PX7U126326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,300 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,753$859 Below Market
Kyle Edwards Buick GMC - Muskogee / Oklahoma
2007 Toyota Camry Solara 2D Convertible LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, USB!, AUX!, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, JBL Premium AM/FM w/In-Dash 6CD Changer, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.Every effort has been made to make sure all vehicle descriptions are accurate, please verify options with one of our sales professionals. Prices include up to $1000 trade assistance and $1000 discount for dealer obtained financing. $399 Documentary fee will be added to every purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P07U114167
Stock: 32601B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,569 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles clean interior & exterior. Run & drive strong. We purchased this fully loaded convertible with damage to the driver rear fender. We repaired the fender and repainted it to match the car. Please come by for a test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38PX7U133969
Stock: 133969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2018
- 130,257 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,800$283 Below Market
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
Call or Text Brad for details at 913-638-3858. **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P27U118592
Stock: AA2008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,046 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2007 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA SLE CONVERTIBLE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! BEAUTIFUL GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR! BRAND NEW TOP! THIS VEHICLE RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A TOP! PRICE TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P57U125195
Stock: 14444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
Van Griffith Kia - Granbury / Texas
This vehicle has passed a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection , oil & filter changed, all fluids topped off. It has been fully detailed. We offer financing for Good, Fair and Bad Credit! Extended Warranties available. Free CARFAX report. Call Brad Today to make sure this one is still here and to schedule your test drive appointment. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA30P07U125099
Stock: 800545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 59,307 miles
$9,499
Dick Hannah Toyota - Kelso / Washington
One Owner! Low Miles! Under 60k miles!!! This Solara is in great shape for the year and was locally owned and locally serviced. We completed 120 point vehicle inspection and received two new tires, new front and rear brakes, alignment, a fresh oil change and full interior/exterior detail.Magnetic Gray Metallic 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38PX7U131008
Stock: P204682T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 81,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,000
McDaniel Toyota - Marion / Ohio
Titanium Metallic 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC SLE Odometer is 35288 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P47U124068
Stock: TK6916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 147,656 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Premier Auto - Lawrence / Kansas
In transit. Very nice 2007 Toyota Camry SLE convertible. Just in time for summer!! Automatic alloy wheels good tires convertible leather seats pw pl tilt cruise cd a/c keyless entry and more. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38PX7U113253
Stock: 1989-10
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,098 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,491
Scott Clark Toyota - Matthews / North Carolina
**PRICE REDUCED!, **CLEAN CARFAX. Standard & Optional Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6CD & 6 Speakers, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cyclone Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours -Jimmy At Scott Clark Toyota our team is committed to earning your business for life! Please call or email us to schedule a test drive or simply stop on in today! **All prices plus tax, tag & administrative fee. Internet price does not include any dealer added accessories**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P07U752891
Stock: 92635A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 92,057 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,950
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2007 Toyota Solara Convertible 3.3L V6 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Condition !! ONLY 92,057 MILES !! NON-Smoker !! Blizzard Pearl White Exterior w/Black Soft Top Grey Cloth Interior w/Metallic Accents !! Looking at the Toyota Solara Convertible !! Go Topless in this gorgeous Solara Convertible !! Florida Sunshine is here and begging you to drive with top down !! If you're looking for an attractive and stylish convertible the whole family can enjoy, this 2007 Toyota Solara offers genuine four-passenger seating, a spacious trunk and a velvety-smooth ride. The triple-layered, power-operated convertible top works effortlessly and is padded to help isolate wind and road noise, making the Solara a year-round convertible. This exquisite 2007 Toyota Solara is a non-smoker vehicle that's in excellent condition inside and out. This Solara Convertible does not have any previous accident or damage history. The AutoCheck report is also clean. Please contact us for more info! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Blizzard Pearlcoat complemented with a clean Black soft top. Inside you'll find seating surfaces finished in grey cloth. Carpets, door panels and center console are finished in complementary shades and bright metallic accents throughout the dash and door panels. The dash is in great shape too, with NO cracks, this can be a problem on these cars, but not this one. The instrument panel features a swooping center section that flows down to meet a wide center console. Storage space is generous thanks to the large bin beneath the center armrest and a set of console-mounted cup holders. A handsome silver-faced finish that covers the audio and HVAC control panels, and a set of metered gauges displaying time, outside temperature and driving range. This Solara convertible has a 210-horsepower V6, five-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, air conditioning, glass rear window with defroster, power convertible top, engine immobilizer, fog lights, dual power mirrors, power windows, power locks, power driver seat, power driver's seat lumbar support, front side-impact airbags, cruise control, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, tire pressure monitor, trip computer and more. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P67U133449
Stock: 133449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,477
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CAR FAX **, **LEATHER**, LOW LOW MILEAGE, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC. Odometer is 11270 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGContemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P57U127626
Stock: 127626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! NEW CONVERTIBLE TOP V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P87U134053
Stock: VIN4053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,389 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,412
A2Z Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC.Recent Arrival!Gray 2007 Toyota Camry Solara20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P47U128153
Stock: A3077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,179 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,695
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P17U131818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
