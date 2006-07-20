Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

106 listings
Camry Solara Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    114,526 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,069

    $1,574 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    132,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,891

    $2,078 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    92,605 miles
    Good Deal

    $9,000

    $690 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    116,663 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    141,300 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,753

    $859 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    116,569 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    130,257 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,800

    $283 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    90,046 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    9,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    59,307 miles

    $9,499

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    81,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,000

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    147,656 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    146,098 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,491

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    92,057 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,950

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    117,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,477

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,988

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    151,389 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,412

    Details
  2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6
    used

    2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    183,179 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,695

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara

Overall Consumer Rating
4.763 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Excellent Car
ardalan2003,07/20/2006
I was in the market for a hybrid car. Toyota Camry seemed a good choice, but with long waiting list and more importantly poor acceleration, I changed my mind. As soon as I saw the 2007 Solara, I knew that I wanted this car. It is very stylish, powerful and comes with features that anyone would love. It is a very fun to drive car and you don't see too many of these cars around either. The price is certainly better than the other competitors. I love this car.
