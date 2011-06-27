  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(206)
Appraise this car

2006 Toyota Camry Solara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unsurpassed build quality, smooth and efficient drivetrains, stylish interiors, high-quality materials throughout, extensive safety features.
  • Average performance credentials, middle-of-the-road styling, can't get the V6 with a manual transmission.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Toyota Camry Solara for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,995 - $7,488
Used Camry Solara for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Setting the new standard for elegance, refinement and value in the midsize coupe and convertible segment, the 2006 Toyota Camry Solara is best enjoyed from the inside.

Vehicle overview

First introduced in 1999 as a more sophisticated sister to the Camry family sedan, the Toyota Solara coupe and convertible have quietly enjoyed the reputation of most Toyota cars -- reliable, well built and inoffensive-looking. For most types of vehicles, such qualities would be considered desirable, if not optimal, but when it comes to coupes and convertibles, you would hope that sporty, stylish and fun would figure in there as well.

With the debut of the second-generation Solara in 2004, Toyota attempted to bring some of those more desirable elements to its midsize coupe and convertible. The suspension was retuned for better handling, a larger V6 offered more power and, although the looks were still cut to appeal to a wide-ranging audience, there were enough new lines to separate it from the slab-sided Camry sedan on which it is based. The Toyota Solara convertible has its own body this time around, instead of being a "chop top" conversion of the coupe. This allowed engineers to build in extra rigidity and thus improve ride and handling characteristics.

The result is a second-generation Camry Solara that manages to add a significant measure of fun without sacrificing the traditional elements that made it so appealing the first time around. The SE Sport coupe is noteworthy, with its more aggressive suspension, larger wheels and tires and black graphite interior trim. The Solara's interior fit and finish is easily best in class. A mix of metallic and satin finishes interspersed with high-quality plastics gives these Toyota cars a more distinctive, upscale appearance than their Camry sedan counterpart. Rear-seat room is more generous than in the previous Solara, and indeed this is now one of the roomiest backseats of any midsize coupe or convertible.

Side airbags are standard on all Camry Solara models, with side-curtain airbags that protect both the front and rear passengers an available option on Solara coupes. The Solara convertible's standard power top raises and lowers in just 10 seconds and stows neatly under a tonneau cover that matches the color of the interior. If mileage is a concern, the coupe's standard four-cylinder delivers up to 33 miles per gallon, but for maximum performance, the optional V6 is essential. Although it's still not available in conjunction with a manual transmission, a five-speed automatic combined with the healthy V6 provides solid all-around performance.

With so few midsize coupes and convertibles on the market, the Camry Solara doesn't have much in the way of competition. But even so, Toyota has given the Solara everything that a buyer could ask for. It may not be the fastest, nor is it the most distinctive-looking, but when it comes to overall quality, performance and value, there are few that put it all together as well as the 2006 Toyota Camry Solara.

2006 Toyota Camry Solara models

The Toyota Camry Solara is available as a coupe or convertible. The coupe is offered in SE, SE Sport and SLE trim levels, while the convertible comes in SE and SLE versions only. The base SE coupe is well equipped with power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; cruise control; satellite steering wheel audio controls; a six-speaker CD stereo; 16-inch wheels and tires; and a multifunction trip computer. The SE Sport adds a firmer suspension, 17-inch wheel and tires, an exterior body kit, graphite-style interior trim, a unique gauge cluster and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob; most of this equipment is also included on the SE convertible along with a power cloth top. Top-of-the-line SLE coupes and convertibles add automatic climate control, wood grain trim, a power-adjustable driver seat, a moonroof, a JBL premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer and, on V6 models, leather seating.

2006 Highlights

The SE and SE Sport get standard power-adjustable lumbar support for the driver seat, and the optional automatic transmission on four-cylinder models is upgraded to a five-speed unit.

Performance & mpg

The standard Camry Solara coupe engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 157 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic. Optional on coupes and standard on convertibles is a 3.3-liter V6 rated for 225 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque. No manual is available with this engine, but the automatic is a five-speed unit with a manual-shift gate for those who like to pick their own gears. The EPA mileage estimate for all V6 models is 20 city/28 highway.

Safety

All Solara models come standard with front and side-impact airbags and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Side curtain airbags that protect both front and rear passengers are available on coupes as well. A combined electronic stability and traction control system is optional on SLE models with the V6 engine. Government crash testing of the Toyota Camry Solara returned a perfect five-star rating across the board.

Driving

The 2006 Toyota Camry Solara's suspension tuning delivers a well-controlled ride that's still quite comfortable. The added stiffness of the SE Sport model gives it enough capability in the turns to have some fun while still maintaining the civilized ride quality of the other models. Power from the V6 is smoother than ever, but enthusiast drivers will be left wishing for a manual gearbox.

Interior

All trim levels feature an upscale interior design with bright metallic accents and exceptional build quality. Sport models get sharp-looking graphite accents, while top-line SLE versions add premium wood trim. The front seats offer plenty of room for even the tallest drivers, but the rear seats are still better left for short trips. Buyers should note that coupes can seat three passengers in back, while the Camry Solara convertible can accommodate just two. Overall, these are some of the nicest interiors you'll find in this price range by far.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Camry Solara.

5(85%)
4(13%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
206 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 206 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

"Still" the best car we've ever owned
Pat,01/17/2016
SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Update #4 (2019). 161k miles to date. Car is a backup so driven very little but would drive this car from coast to coast right now without regret. Its showing its age though. The dash is starting to crack which I hear is common in these. HVAC still works perfect. Original shocks and struts. Power convertible top works perfect. Will keep this car till the wheels fall off which could be a long way in the future. Its a great car with little faults. Update #3 (2018). Car still running good. Drove 1600 miles round trip recently, not a glitch. Great mileage on the highway (70+ mph). As previously mentioned we purchased a newer RAV4 which is our daily car now so the Solara is semi-retired. As with the Solara the Toyota products are very reliable. Haven't needed to put any money in the car since the full service was done in update #2. Car has the original shocks/struts but still handles good. Have approx 157k miles now. Very satisfied. Update #2. Pretty much status quo. Car still runs perfect. Toyota quality is the best. I've owned Ford. Chevrolet. Chrysler. Nissan. Some good some bad. So impressed with Toyota we bought a RAV4. I would feel confident driving this car across country. Update: Now have 150k miles. Car has been so reliable that we decided to do the full service (timing belt, plugs & fluids) verses replacing the car. Found an independent shop specializing in Toyota that gave us a price and warranty the dealer couldn't come close to. This car still runs perfect. Air & heat work great and the convertible top functions as good as the day we bought it. We have driven this car everywhere and I expect it to last us several more years. Purchased the car used from a private seller back in 2007 with 41k miles. We now have 140k miles and have not had any major mechanical problems since purchase. 2-sets of brakes and tires since then. One power steering hose and one inner tie rod, that's about it. Haven't even changed the plugs yet but regular on the fluid changes. Engine still runs strong. HVAC controls work perfect (Air & Heat). Factory radio still sounds great. Power convertible top still works flawless (orig factory top still). Auto transmission still shifts smooth. Gets good gas mileage for a V6 especially on the highway. I expect this car to last us another 10 years. Pros: Good build quality, powerful V6, smooth auto transmission, tilt/telescopic wheel great for extremely tall or short people (which we are). Cons: Only con is when it's raining and you open a door, water will drip from the convertible top down on your leg. Not sure if this is just our car or a Solara convertible issue in general but it's a minor inconvenience.
Now I have 3 Camrys
chris_s_2010,10/29/2013
Vehicle: 2006 V6 SLE coupe Purchased Aug 2013 with 166K km (103K miles). I already have a 2010 Camry Hybrid (and a 2000 Camry CE) so I bought this as a newer "second" car given that the 2000 is getting a bit old. I was looking for something a bit sportier but still reliable and this seemed to be the best choice. Quite comfortable, nice looking car, good power (with the V6), high-end features (in the SLE). For a 7 year old car, it still looks quite stylish. Has a good reliability record so it should last for many years. Body in good shape: doesn't show its age.
A Great Used Car
chris_s_2010,03/13/2014
This is a great choice as a used car. They aren't too expensive, they still look classy and they are very reliable. With the V6, the gas mileage is still decent. I bought this a a second car so I didn't want to spend too much. I bought it for $8500 with 166k km (103k miles) on it. Like (almost all) Camry's these cars last a long time and they have a strong reputation for reliability. It's been about 6 months since I bought it and I have no regrets. This car is comfortable to drive, pretty quiet and has power when you need it. Not a sports car but sportier than your average sedan!
Excellent Combo of Reliability and Enjoyment!
Rina,05/30/2018
SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Allow me to start by saying that I'm not a Toyota person. The idea of a Corolla doesn't appeal to me whatsoever- but my dad (as most dads would feel) thought a Corolla would be a perfect car for me as a newbie driver. I 'lucked out' when a family member sold us their car and ended up with a little Mazda 3 that turned out to be a lemon, then my second car- a 4000lb land yatcht- a 2008 V6 Convertible Sebring that I put a lot of love into and learned how to park backwards due to it's 19' length. 5 years later (without any crashes or tickets) I can say I've gained some perspective for wanting to purchase a reliable car. Still, the matter remained that I wanted a car I could have FUN in. I don't want a cage- I want an experience, something with a little luxury- after all, I have to drive it to work and school through traffic- might as well enjoy it. Well I have to say, for a limited budget this car certainly fits the bill :) so I ended up trading my old land yacht in for a 2006 Toyota Solara Convertible SLE. If I had to compare it to other cars in the way it drives, I would say it's a combination of my dad's little black convertible CLK 320 and a larger sedan. It's no rocket, so don't expect pep- but it's as smooth as butter when it drives and offers a modest amount of acceleration in traffic. The first time I test-smashed the gas pedal I actually heard the V6 roar! The interior isn't particularly stunning- after all it's a 2006 model. Still, it offers a nice array of creature comforts, heated front seats, loudly annoying back-up sensors, auto-climate control (that's ICE cold), auto-light shut off (in case you leave your headlights on), DRL, auto-adjusting rear-view mirrors, etc. But it lacks a proper stereo-system, and there really are no modern substitutes except for the auxillary port work-around that has to be installed with some technical know-how (thank you dad). The biggest flaw in this car (imo) is the terrible blind-spots it has. Unless you're used to driving a convertible where the back window is often small and round, then prepare to adjust your driving style accordingly. I got used to it after a couple of days and now use my side-mirrors to navigate (along with those corner blind-spot mirrors). For some reason the designers brilliantly decided to put a raised bench seat in the back of the car and the headrests (along with any guests' heads) will ensure that you have 0 visibility when checking your back. It can be terrifying if you're not an attentive driver and try to make a lane change without triple checking your side mirrors and making a quick head-turn. But aside from that I really have no qualms with how it drives. My dad (who had driven this car for a while before trading it with me) noticed it had a bit of hesitance when it accelerated. When you hit the gas pedal, it was 1..2..*accelerates* Well he did some research and after cleaning the mass air-flow sensor, and the throttle body we both agreed it accelerates incredibly well now. It's very responsive!! I have to be careful because I don't even notice how fast I'm going- it drives so smoothly and accelerates so quickly. It's a far-cry from the clunky-chunky toss around the Sebring is. I'm so pleased with this car :) it's at 125,000 and since the previous owner was a meticulous guy he had already replaced the timing belt, water pump, convertible top, and got the recall on the dash which is now a new leather dash. He's definitely a keeper, and I feel very confident and safe driving this car. The top is mechanic so there's NO noise and fuss when it goes down! How great is that?? Much better than the expensive hydraulic top the Sebring has (which popped like an old man getting out of bed). One other issue to point out that is a design flaw (that has since been taken care of) was that these models have been known to leak over time due to the skirt piping in the trunk breaking that serves as a gutter for water to run off the top when it rains. My dad spent $200 getting the top sewn up by a upholsterer. He took it to the shop with the back bench removed and the guy went in there and fixed it all up. So I would strongly suggest that before you buy one of these cars (especially if it's over 100,000) make sure it was very well taken care of! If the dash was replaced, and that the timing belt and water-pump were replaced it would spare you the extra headache down the line. Service it on time too. Prepare to possibly repair that top though as it's a design flaw of the Solara in whole. Expect to spend $500-$1000 fixing an average one up in general because of it's age, including adding to the sound system and making it modern-day functional. Also tinting is a MUST- the leather is prone to cracking and the leather on the door-panels is prone to warping. ————————— 12/6/19 Still going strong. There has been a leak in the top that has developed- I think where the right side of the top reaches and meets the right window.
See all 206 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Camry Solara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Toyota Camry Solara

Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara is offered in the following submodels: Camry Solara Coupe, Camry Solara Convertible. Available styles include SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 is priced between $5,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 75525 and163815 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE is priced between $2,995 and$2,995 with odometer readings between 176772 and176772 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 is priced between $7,495 and$7,495 with odometer readings between 125350 and125350 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota Camry Solaras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Camry Solara for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2006 Camry Solaras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,995 and mileage as low as 75525 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota Camry Solaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,493.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,317.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,146.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,443.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Toyota Camry Solara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry Solara lease specials

Related Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles