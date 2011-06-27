Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara Consumer Reviews
Excellent Car
I was in the market for a hybrid car. Toyota Camry seemed a good choice, but with long waiting list and more importantly poor acceleration, I changed my mind. As soon as I saw the 2007 Solara, I knew that I wanted this car. It is very stylish, powerful and comes with features that anyone would love. It is a very fun to drive car and you don't see too many of these cars around either. The price is certainly better than the other competitors. I love this car.
It's a marvel!
This car is so impressive to everyone that had a good look at my new car! It's a smooth ride all the way. Even when it is in park with the engine still running you cannot hear the noise. The stereo sounds is just so great. Everything about the Solara is awesome.
$2000 to fix the head lights?
The problems that are popping up are rather disappointing. We have a 2007 Toyota Solara convertible with HID head lights. The head lights work when you first turn them on but one goes out after 10 seconds and the other goes out after about 20 minutes. I was floored when they stated the bulbs were $368.00 each, and they did not stock them. I went to an auto parts store and purchased a bulb for $89.00 but it did not fix the problem. I took it to the dealer to repair the lights when they informed us that it would cost $2000 to repair the system and it was not covered as our car has 40,000 miles on it and I voided because I put in an after market bulb. The problem has not been fixed yet.
Busted Bubble of a 2nd timeToyota Owner
Quality and reliablity: After four days of owning my car and going on a 2 hour trip, one way, I noticed the carpet soaking wet on the driver's side. The service dept. kept asking me if I drove over any huge puddles or if it rained on the car. I replied, "No." They concluded there was a gap in the material used on the fender where water leaked into the car. I replied the only water that was put on the car was when they washed it the day I bought it. Performance: Smooth and quiet ride great pick-up but jerks when I accelerate after applying the brakes when slowing down to turn a corner. Design: I'm not crazy about the side view of the car -too sloped toward the back end.
2007 Solara Convertible SLE
I've been driving it for three years, crossed Canada once in it and it has never let me down. In terms of service, only scheduled maintenance.
