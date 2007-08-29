Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara
Pros & Cons
- Attractive cabin design with high-quality materials, spacious backseat, smooth and composed ride, tight build quality.
- Convertible's tonneau cover must be manually installed, sleepy reflexes through the corners, automatic transmission's sluggish response.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Compared to newer, sportier coupes, the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara is beginning to show its age; however, the competitively priced Solara convertible remains a good value for buyers who'd rather have a roomy backseat than a retractable hardtop.
Vehicle overview
Usually, the two-door variants within a model line are flashier and sportier than their four-door counterparts. This was true of the Toyota Camry Solara coupe and convertible right after they were redesigned back in 2004. Since then, though, they've been upstaged by the Camry sedan, which grew more powerful in last year's overhaul. The injustice continues into 2008, as the Solara siblings stand pat while winds of change swirl around them. Rival import-brand manufacturers have launched better-performing, edgier-looking coupes, and relatively affordable hardtop convertibles are crowding into soft-top Solara price territory.
The Solara's diminishing appeal is due at least in part to its exterior styling, which although curvy and sophisticated, has never come across as trendy or youthful. This is particularly true when you look at the car from the back, as the rear deck appears to droop on both the coupe and the convertible. Another issue is the car's lack of verve once you're behind the wheel. The Solara coupe is fairly quick when equipped with the V6, but in the heavier convertible the engine's modest low-end torque and the transmission's slow responses noticeably detract from performance. And although handling is stable and predictable, the Camry Solara is not the sort of car you'll revel in driving briskly, given its soft suspension and minimal steering feedback.
That said, consumers less concerned about style or performance will undoubtedly see other merits to the Solara, particularly the convertible. Interior fit and finish is best-in-class, and the mix of metallic and satin finishes interspersed with high-quality plastics provides a distinctive, upscale appearance. Plus, the rear seat is quite spacious, making this one of the few four-seat convertibles (and coupes) that can comfortably accommodate a pair of adults in back. Compared to recently introduced hardtop entries like the Chrysler Sebring and Pontiac G6, the Solara convertible is better built and more refined overall. Convertibles like the Ford Mustang, Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder and Volkswagen Eos offer more in the way of personality, but none are as family-friendly as Toyota's drop top, and the VW gets fairly expensive when fully equipped.
Due to its high level of refinement and strong reputation for quality and reliability, the convertible remains a good choice. The case for the coupe version of the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara is less clear-cut, however. In addition to the usual alternatives like the Mustang and Eclipse, the new Nissan Altima coupe and redesigned Honda Accord coupe have raised the game among front-wheel-drive, midsize coupes. Not only are they as roomy and practical as the Solara, they're entertaining to drive and stylish to boot.
Toyota Camry Solara models
The 2008 Toyota Camry Solara is available as a midsize coupe or convertible. The Solara coupe seats five, while the convertible seats four and has a power-operated cloth top. Both coupe and convertible are offered in SE, Sport and SLE trim levels. Buyers have a choice of four-cylinder or V6 power on each trim of the coupe, but the V6 is standard on all convertibles.
The base SE comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control and a six-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and auxiliary audio jack. The Sport version adds firmer suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels, an exterior body kit, xenon HID headlights, a charcoal interior color scheme with additional metallic trim, unique gauges and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The high-line SLE drops the Sport's extra body cladding and reverts to the SE's softer suspension settings, while adding a moonroof (coupe only), automatic climate control, wood-grain interior trim, a power driver seat, an upgraded JBL audio system and Bluetooth connectivity. SLE V6 models come with leather upholstery and heated front seats.
Xenon headlights are optional on the SLE, and many of this model's desirable features can be purchased as options on lower-line Solaras. The SLE alone is eligible for a navigation system.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine for the Toyota Camry Solara coupe is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 157 horsepower and 158 pound-feet of torque. It can be paired with a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission, either of which drives the front wheels. Optional on Solara coupes and standard on convertibles is a 3.3-liter V6 rated for 210 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard with the V6. The EPA rates four-cylinder coupes at 21-22 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. Upgrade to the V6 and you're looking at an 18/27 rating in the coupe and 18/26 in the convertible.
Safety
All 2008 Toyota Camry Solaras come standard with front-seat side airbags, a tire-pressure monitor and antilock disc brakes. Full-length side curtain airbags are standard on coupes. Stability and traction control are optional on all V6 models.
In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Solara earned a perfect five stars for its protection in frontal and side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave it the top rating of "Good" for its performance in the frontal-offset crash test. In IIHS side-impact testing, the Solara rated "Acceptable" (second from the top). Notably, the IIHS used a Solara convertible rather than a coupe in both crash tests, so the car did not have the benefit of side curtain airbags in the side-impact test.
Driving
Both engines are smooth and refined, but acceleration is nothing special, even with the V6. The coupe, at least, feels reasonably spirited in six-cylinder form, but the engine's lack of low-end torque is readily apparent in the heavier convertible. The five-speed automatic doesn't help in this regard, as it tends to be indecisive and downshifts can be delayed and harsh. On the positive side, the Camry Solara delivers a composed ride that's still quite comfortable. The convertible is tuned more softly, but its relatively stiff structure is mostly free of cowl shake (a problem endemic to cars without a fixed roof). The added stiffness of the Sport model provides a higher level of control around turns, but overall the 2008 Toyota Solara prioritizes ride comfort well above sporting pursuits.
Interior
All versions of the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara feature an upscale interior design with bright metallic accents and exceptional build and materials quality. Sport models get sharp-looking graphite accents, while top-of-the-line SLE versions add rich-looking wood-grain trim. The front seats offer plenty of room for even the tallest drivers, and while you wouldn't necessarily want to put four adults in the car for a road trip, the rear seats are plenty roomy for an afternoon drive. Once you undo the latches, the Solara convertible's power cloth top raises and lowers in just 10 seconds. This is quick but doesn't include the amount of time you'll spend getting out of the car and attaching the fussy vinyl tonneau cover. When not in use, the cover takes up space in the convertible's 11.7-cubic-foot trunk. The Camry Solara coupe has a 13.8-cubic-foot hold as well as a split-folding rear seat.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- spaciousness
- comfort
- ride quality
- appearance
- road noise
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- value
- sound system
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- lights
- climate control
- safety
- steering wheel
- doors
- visibility
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
- technology
- transmission
- brakes
- warranty
- electrical system
- seats
- wheels & tires
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my 2nd Solara convertible. I bought a 2008 brand new and got rid of it after a year because I had an itch for a fancier car. Huge mistake. I just bought a used 2008 Solara SLE convertible with only 2,000 miles on it and it is wonderful. It fits my 6'1 frame, drives beautifully and is really the perfect car. It's not a Porsche or BMW or other high performance car. It is a smooth, well-constructed piece of heaven.
This is my first non BMW car in 10 years. This is also my first Toyota ever. I am very surprised about the quality. Ride is a little noisy but it's a convertible. Other that that I love this car, smooth ride and with the top down it is the most fun car I have ever owned. Fits a family of four comfortably & I am lost without the nav. Besides normal maintenance have not had a problem since the day I rolled it off the lot, and I drive 150 miles a day.
Decided to go with Solara for reliablity and comfort. Also CarMax gave me an excellent price for the car and color availability. Friends noticed that I was getting more tan these days. Drives very smooth and silky.
In white frost this is a real head turner - it really is a Lexus 430 with a Toyota badge. The styling makes a statement - this is one very striking car to drive. With the top down and the boot cover on it draws observers and great comments. The top does have a blind spot and the boot fills the trunk but I can live with those inconveniences. The interior is roomy, all controls are of quality and this is clearly one very premium car. Performance is excellent, the engine is quiet, and the transmission is really seamless. Mileage is 25 MPG - not bad for luxury. What a wonderful ride!
Sponsored cars related to the Camry Solara
Features & Specs
|SLE V6 2dr Coupe
3.3L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SE 2dr Coupe
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport V6 2dr Coupe
3.3L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLE 2dr Coupe
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Toyota Camry Solara a good car?
Is the Toyota Camry Solara reliable?
Is the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara?
The least-expensive 2008 Toyota Camry Solara is the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,180.
Other versions include:
- SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $27,155
- SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $21,010
- Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $24,780
- SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $24,155
- Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $23,280
- SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $22,510
- Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,450
- SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,180
What are the different models of Toyota Camry Solara?
More about the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara
Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara Overview
The Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara is offered in the following submodels: Camry Solara Coupe, Camry Solara Convertible. Available styles include SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Camry Solara 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Camry Solara.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 Camry Solara featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2008 Toyota Camry Solara?
Which 2008 Toyota Camry Solaras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Camry Solara for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2008 Camry Solaras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,994 and mileage as low as 31112 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara.
Can't find a new 2008 Toyota Camry Solaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,587.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,975.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2005
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2008
- Used Honda Civic 2004
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2015
- Used Subaru WRX 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- Kia Niro 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Suburban
- 2019 Acura TLX
- 2019 Flex
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles