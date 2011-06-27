  1. Home
2004 Toyota Camry Solara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unsurpassed build quality, smooth and efficient drivetrains, stylish interiors, high-quality materials throughout, extensive safety features.
  • Average performance credentials, middle-of-the-road styling, can't get the V6 with a manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The new standard for elegance, refinement and value in the midsize coupe and convertible segment, but it's better enjoyed from the inside.

2004 Highlights

The Camry Solara is all new for 2004. It features a sleek new design, a larger optional V6 and a revamped interior with additional features and a more upscale look.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Camry Solara.

5(85%)
4(9%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
303 reviews
303 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

UNBELIEVABLE
dbackroyal,12/09/2010
My best friend refused to buy American cars and always bought Toyotas, Nissans and Hondas. I laughed at him until I got stuck with a LEMON American GM car. I bought two Toyotas both 2004 models and they are flawless perfect vehicles. I keep them maintained religiously and they have never let me down. This Solara is mine and I am absolutely in love with this car. I am 62 and have never had such a reliable vehicle. You couldn't pry it from mt cold dead hands (unless you gave me a new one)
Best Car Ever
finch13,01/26/2014
at 49 I have owned many car brands but this solara has been the best ever. Bought it 3 years ago with 82km and now have 171km and it runs like new. 3 weeks ago I hit black ice and went over a bank and almost cried at the thought that it may be totalled. It was repairable and will get it back this week. Regular maintenance & new timing belt, water pump is all I've ever done to it. Plan on running it until it literally falls apart. Only thing I would trade it for is a newer one with less miles.
Love it!
keskkesh,07/27/2011
I've had this car about a year now! I love it. It's very spacious, well made, has a luxious feel, and an awesome stero. I love the hard lines and sporty look. It runs smooth, light, and fast. Its truly a great car!
Nicest Car I've Ever Had [almost]
Tim R.,06/18/2016
SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I bought the car from a small dealer's online ad and the dealer is 2 highway hours away from my home. The previous owner[s] had all services done at two Toyota dealers. My selling dealer had to have the front upper strut mount body metal reinforced due to heavy corrosion. The repair seems fine. The rear suspension was very noisy - constant clanking/knocking noises over any road surface. Had to drive the car all the way back for the dealer to inspect, and just before the drive test, and during it, the noise reached catastrophic levels - sounded like a jackhammer crew was bashing the underside to pieces. Dealer replaced both rear strut mounts and struts, and brake rotors and pads. I had the rear sway bar bushings replaced by my local Toyota dealer. The repairs left the car with mild clunking at times, but basically it's not too bad. I've had to replace the entire parking brake cable/shoe assemblies, but at 12 years, it's expected.The car otherwise is absolutely wonderful and I love it more as the weeks go by. The JBL stereo cassette and CD performance is superb. The lighting at night is great. Most people think it's a new car, and you can only tell its age from the driver's seat leather wear. I'd buy another in a heartbeat, but only a coupe. I think the convertible top is hideous when up. I do think having no lock cylinders in the right door and deck lid is dumb though. Two year report: I still feel exactly the same way. Noisy suspension at slow speed but everything else is wonderful. New report: Still love the car but that suspension noise does drive me nuts until I turn up the JBL stereo . . . Cassette, of course. Three year report [next month is three years]: Everything the same, except the rear suspension is somewhat quieter now. No buyer's remorse.
See all 303 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Camry Solara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Toyota Camry Solara
More About This Model

First introduced four years ago as a more sophisticated sister to the Camry family sedan, the Solara coupe has quietly enjoyed the reputation of most Toyota vehicles — reliable, well built and inoffensive-looking. For most types of vehicles, such qualities would be considered desirable, if not optimal, but when it comes to coupes you would hope that sporty, stylish and fun would figure in there as well.

With the debut of the second-generation 2004 Solara, Toyota has made an attempt to bring some of those more desirable elements to its midsize coupe. The suspension has been retuned for better handling, a larger V6 offers more power and, although the looks are still cut to appeal to a wide-ranging audience, there are enough new lines to separate it from the slab-sided Camry sedan on which it is based. The result is a second-generation Solara that manages to add a significant measure of fun without sacrificing the traditional elements that made it so appealing the first time around.

Three trim levels are now offered to better target the Solara's broad-based audience. The base SE can be equipped with either a four-cylinder engine and a manual or automatic transmission or an automatic-only V6. Although well-appointed with standard features like ABS brakes, side airbags, keyless entry and a six-speaker CD stereo among others, the SE is actually $245 less expensive than last year's model, which had a base price of $19,120.

For those craving a more involved driving experience, Toyota has added an SE Sport model that steps up the performance quotient with stiffer springs, sport-tuned shocks and standard 17-inch wheels and tires. An exterior body kit adds a few more edges to the outside while the interior gets black graphite trim, a unique gauge design, a leather-covered steering wheel and aluminum-trimmed pedals. Four-cylinder SE Sport models with the five-speed manual transmission start at $20,615 while V6-equipped versions start at $22,945.

The top-of-the-line SLE trim is now offered on both four- and six-cylinder models and features a luxury carlike list of amenities. Automatic climate control, a power driver seat, a premium JBL audio system and a sunroof are just a few of the many features that come standard on all SLE models. Adding the V6 engine not only gets you more power, it also adds full leather seating and 17-inch alloy wheels. Four-cylinder versions start at $22,995; the V6 adds another $3,000 to the starting price.

Front and rear side curtain airbags and a rear spoiler are optional on all trim levels. SE four-cylinders can be upgraded with a power driver seat and a moonroof while the SE V6 and SE Sport models can be further upgraded with an upgraded JBL sound system. All SLEs can be ordered with a touch-screen DVD navigation system but Toyota's electronic stability and traction control system is only offered on the SLE V6.

All trim levels benefit from a new interior design that is both better-looking and more tightly constructed than before. Silver metallic accents contrast with unique green translucent plastic on the stereo and shift bezel to give the interior a noticeably more distinctive look than standard Camry sedans. SLE models are fitted with high-quality wood trim that looks as though it was pulled directly from higher-line Lexus models, and panel gaps are so tight you would be hard-pressed to slide a business card between them let alone find any misalignment or fitment issues.

Materials quality is excellent throughout and the placement of the controls gives little cause for complaint. Satellite steering wheel buttons have been added this time around for easier manipulation of the audio system and the latest Toyota navigation system sets the standard for its ease of use and the sheer amount of information it can provide.

While previous Solaras leaned heavily in favor of ride comfort over performance, the completely revamped suspension of this year's model delivers a more balanced combination of the two. Additional efforts to reduce noise and vibration give the Solara a luxury-car feel while the retuned springs and sway bars reduce the constant dipping and swaying that plagued the previous model. The SE Sport model is particularly impressive as it is able to carve through corners quickly with solid road feel and little body roll while still managing to retain a comfortable ride quality on rough streets. It's still not a performance coupe, but there's some measure of fun to be had should you feel the urge.

The standard 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine is a direct carryover from last year's model and remains rated at 157 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. With the help of variable valve timing, the smooth four provides adequate power over a wide range of engine speeds and up to 33 miles per gallon on the highway when coupled with the five-speed manual transmission.

Bigger news comes in the six-cylinder department as the optional V6 now displaces 3.3 liters and offers 225 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque, up from 198 and 212, respectively. Coupled with a new five-speed automatic transmission, the modest gains shave a full second off the Solara's previous 8-second 0-to-60-mph time, according to Toyota.

Pushed hard up a winding mountain road, the Solara moves smoothly through the gears, but there's not much urgency in its pace. With little noise and even less vibration, there's rarely a sense that the engine is working hard, but illegal speeds come quickly enough that careful attention to the redesigned gauges remains necessary. A manual shift gate for the five-speed automatic is a welcome improvement, but until a real shift-it-yourself gearbox is available with the V6, the Solara will be denied true driver's coupe status.

Not that such a shortcoming matters much, as the Solara has never been about appeasing the true enthusiast anyway. It's a car for those who want the dependability and simplicity of a Camry sedan dressed in a more appealing and athletic package. With its newfound power, more elegant interior and sharper handling, the Solara delivers on those promises in a way that will delight repeat buyers and surprise the newcomers.

Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara is offered in the following submodels: Camry Solara Coupe, Camry Solara Convertible. Available styles include SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE is priced between $4,771 and$4,771 with odometer readings between 145021 and145021 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Camry Solaras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Camry Solara for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Camry Solaras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,771 and mileage as low as 145021 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Camry Solaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,953.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,070.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

