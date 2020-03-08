Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

106 listings
Camry Solara Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
  • 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE
    used

    2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    41,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,795

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    111,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6
    used

    2000 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    215,934 miles

    $4,491

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    158,739 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    89,872 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara

    140,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    216,045 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara

    122,195 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,195

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara

    219,598 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    102,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,336

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Black
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    69,585 miles

    $7,380

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Red
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    120,432 miles

    $3,782

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    214,181 miles

    $4,174

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara

    216,151 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    141,270 miles

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    171,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    165,907 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    173,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara
Overall Consumer Rating
4.872 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Over 400,000 miles with no major repairs
John P.,06/10/2016
SLE V6 2dr Coupe
I bought my 2000 Solara V6 SLE from a coworker about ten years ago with 118,000 miles on it. I now have a little over 400,000 miles and plan to keep driving it. I have changed the timing belt several times, the water pump and thermostat once (preventative maintenance), recently had the alternator rebuilt for the first time, changed the cam cover gaskets, and some suspension parts...CV joints, tie rods, and struts. The wheel bearings are original, never had to even turn the rotors, the AC still blows cold and has never had to be recharged, I had a partial change of automatic transmission fluid around 300,000 miles, use Penzoil 10W-30 and have never had any engine problems. I have changed the coolant several times and the radiator is still in good shape. I have changed the spark plugs about every 100,000 miles and they have always looked clean. The coils are original. The car uses about a quart of oil between 5,000-mile oil changes and I think some/most of that may be due to a worn cam or crank seal leak. I plan to change those seals during the next timing belt replacement. The check-engine light is on and probably due to a bad O2 sensor. The engine runs great and idles very smooth at 800 rpm. The body has a few dings here and there and the paint is beginning to deteriorate some on the plastic parts that get bugs...mirrors and front bumper. The paint on the metal parts still looks very good. The leather, the dash, instrument panel, headliner, carpet, etc. all look very good. I had to remove the driver side window motor once to lubricate the bearings. The volume knob on the CD player doesn't work quite right and the light that illuminates the gear position is burned out for "D" which I take as a testimony to how long the car has been in "Drive". The car gets 25mpg so it's had about 16,000 gallons of gasoline through it and the fuel filter is original....crazy. I attribute the condition and reliability of the car to Toyota quality but it's critical to always change the oil and air filter if one expects to take full advantage of the workmanship. I run the oil for 5,000 miles and the air filter for about 20,000 miles. It's also critical to change the timing belt every 100,000 miles. I also change the plugs when I change the timing belt. I have seen some people have had radiators to fail. Be sure and use antifreeze rated for Toyota radiators. I have also seen some reviewers who had to replace the starter. Mine is still going strong . 500,000?
Report abuse
