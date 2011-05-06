Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

I have a 2005 Solara with 105,000 miles on it and I absolutely love it! I've had the car for 5 years now and it's a true head turner, there is nothing on the road that looks like it. I've also had no major problems with the car. I'm 6'5" & about 290 lbs and there is plenty of head room and the most leg room of any car I've ever driven. This is without a doubt the most comfortable car I've ever driven; including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus. The car comfortably seats 4 and maybe 5 if the three in the back are smaller people. It is great on gas mileage and the upkeep is next to nothing. The only issues that I've had are the alignment and balancing issues with the tires that others have stated

