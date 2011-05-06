Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me
106 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 124,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,199
- 153,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
- 38,517 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,977
- 117,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
- 155,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
- 47,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,300
- 145,741 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,450
- 107,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 100,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,413
- 165,875 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 120,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$1,339 Below Market
- 150,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$689 Below Market
- 75,525 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$212 Below Market
- 229,035 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 116,752 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,595
- 149,927 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 163,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$244 Below Market
- 125,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Camry Solara searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.9146 Reviews
Report abuse
dla77,06/05/2011
I have a 2005 Solara with 105,000 miles on it and I absolutely love it! I've had the car for 5 years now and it's a true head turner, there is nothing on the road that looks like it. I've also had no major problems with the car. I'm 6'5" & about 290 lbs and there is plenty of head room and the most leg room of any car I've ever driven. This is without a doubt the most comfortable car I've ever driven; including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus. The car comfortably seats 4 and maybe 5 if the three in the back are smaller people. It is great on gas mileage and the upkeep is next to nothing. The only issues that I've had are the alignment and balancing issues with the tires that others have stated
Related Toyota Camry Solara info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GX 460 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2013
- Used BMW X6 2011
- Used Lexus GS F 2016
- Used Nissan Cube 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2016
- Used Volkswagen CC 2015
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2013
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2016
- Used Ferrari California T 2010
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2017
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2014
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2016
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Boca Raton FL
- Used Toyota Corolla New Haven CT
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Salt Lake City UT
- Used Toyota Camry Hartford CT
- Used Toyota Camry Cleveland OH
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Fredericksburg VA
- Used Toyota Celica Paterson NJ
- Used Toyota Corolla Athens GA
- Used Toyota GR Supra Fayetteville NC
- Used Toyota Corolla Boise ID
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012 Sioux Falls SD
- Used Toyota Tundra 2013 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500