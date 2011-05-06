Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

106 listings
Camry Solara Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Red
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    124,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,199

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    153,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    38,517 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,977

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara

    117,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE

    155,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    47,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,300

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    145,741 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    107,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara

    100,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,413

  • 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    165,875 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    120,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $1,339 Below Market
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    150,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $689 Below Market
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    75,525 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $212 Below Market
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    229,035 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2004 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2004 Toyota Camry Solara

    116,752 miles
    Theft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,595

  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    149,927 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    163,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $244 Below Market
  • 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    125,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9146 Reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Best Car I've Ever Owned!
dla77,06/05/2011
I have a 2005 Solara with 105,000 miles on it and I absolutely love it! I've had the car for 5 years now and it's a true head turner, there is nothing on the road that looks like it. I've also had no major problems with the car. I'm 6'5" & about 290 lbs and there is plenty of head room and the most leg room of any car I've ever driven. This is without a doubt the most comfortable car I've ever driven; including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus. The car comfortably seats 4 and maybe 5 if the three in the back are smaller people. It is great on gas mileage and the upkeep is next to nothing. The only issues that I've had are the alignment and balancing issues with the tires that others have stated
