  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(146)
Appraise this car

2005 Toyota Camry Solara Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Unsurpassed build quality, smooth and efficient drivetrains, stylish interiors, high-quality materials throughout, extensive safety features.
  • Average performance credentials, middle-of-the-road styling, can't get the V6 with a manual transmission.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Toyota Camry Solara for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,199
Used Camry Solara for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The new standard for elegance, refinement and value in the midsize coupe and convertible segment, but it's better enjoyed from the inside.

2005 Highlights

A leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake handle are now standard on the SE convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Camry Solara.

5(89%)
4(8%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
146 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned!
dla77,06/05/2011
I have a 2005 Solara with 105,000 miles on it and I absolutely love it! I've had the car for 5 years now and it's a true head turner, there is nothing on the road that looks like it. I've also had no major problems with the car. I'm 6'5" & about 290 lbs and there is plenty of head room and the most leg room of any car I've ever driven. This is without a doubt the most comfortable car I've ever driven; including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus. The car comfortably seats 4 and maybe 5 if the three in the back are smaller people. It is great on gas mileage and the upkeep is next to nothing. The only issues that I've had are the alignment and balancing issues with the tires that others have stated
My 2005 Toyota Solara SE Convertible
Gary Green,05/09/2005
Driving the 2005 Toyota Solara was a new experience for me as I had been driving a 1989 car. The convertible with the 3.3liter V-6 is smooth, quiet and has plenty of power. The interior and exterior are pleasing and modern. The rear seats actually hold two adults comfortably. The red exterior with black leather and trim causes this car to stand out in a crowd. Some of the things that I do not like are: the drivers seat speed; much too slow, the rear view is mostly blocked by the huge rear head rests, and the instruments atop the dash are difficult to see in bright light. The convertible top is simple to lower, and raise.
Awesome car
Melissa Boyle,02/25/2010
Great car, this is my second Toyota I love it. My first Toyota was a 1998 Camry. This is a great sports car. It is roomy and the trunk is huge. Love it. If you are ever looking for a great car that is built to last this is the car for you.
Vroooom
Danielle Burgess,05/09/2018
SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I had originally owned a 2004 Solara SE hard top and wrecked it back in 2005. I swore someday I would get another one and am so glad I did! I have two young kids and people thought I was nuts for getting a two door car. I love this car. It drives so comfortably that I feel like I am driving a Lincoln towncar in a smaller frame. I was used to the blind spots, but got extended blind spot mirrors just for extra visibility. She zips, she moves, she glides effortlessly through traffic and always turns heads. She needs some updating but for a 13 year old car she is worth it. I never feel like she is going to quit on me and leave me stranded.
See all 146 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Camry Solara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Toyota Camry Solara

Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara is offered in the following submodels: Camry Solara Coupe, Camry Solara Convertible. Available styles include SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A), SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 is priced between $5,000 and$7,199 with odometer readings between 124866 and153359 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 155492 and155492 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Toyota Camry Solaras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Camry Solara for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Camry Solaras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 124866 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota Camry Solaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,901.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,287.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,989.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,505.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Camry Solara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry Solara lease specials

Related Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles