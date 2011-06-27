Close

Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Clean CARFAX.Camry Solara SLE, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Lunar Mist Metallic, Aluminum Wheels, Customer Preferred Package, Driver Confidence Package, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package. Odometer is 56020 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGGREAT NEWS for you if you're looking for peace of mind when buying a used vehicle. Ask about NEW Dealin' Doug CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program! Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through our service department for a complete system check and meet the requirements to be covered. This Warranty has many advantages including our One Year Sign and Drive Roadside Assistance, Rental Allowance for $35 Per Day and Up To 10 Days, $75 Towing Reimbursement, and Trip Interruption $75 Per Day Up To $375 Per Occurrence. Please contact us for more information on this FREE Warranty Coverage offered at Brandon Dodge on Broadway.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T1CF28P92C550606

Stock: L015002

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020