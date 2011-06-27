Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me
- $3,900
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6141,270 milesDelivery available*
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
Only 141,270 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Toyota Camry Solara delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood-grain style trim, Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belt, low fuel, door ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, brake, ABS.*This Toyota Camry Solara Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering wheel, Side-impact door beams, Remote hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defogger w/timer, Pwr windows-inc: driver-side auto-down, retained pwr features, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front vented), P205/65R15 all-season SBR tires, Overhead console w/sunglasses holder & garage door opener box.* Stop By Today *Stop by Woodhouse Ford located at 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!Only 141,270 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Toyota Camry Solara boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood-grain style trim, Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belt, low fuel, door ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, brake, ABS.* This Toyota Camry Solara Features the Following Options *Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering wheel, Side-impact door beams, Remote hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defogger w/timer, Pwr windows-inc: driver-side auto-down, retained pwr features, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front vented), P205/65R15 all-season SBR tires, Overhead console w/sunglasses holder & garage door opener box.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Woodhouse Ford, 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008 to claim your Toyota Camry Solara!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF22P33CG06405
Stock: T201094A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,999
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6171,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Convertible plus an optional extended warranty is available.This Convertible was driven only 10,059 miles/year, currently at 171,000 miles plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The convertible soft top offers easy operation and inexpensive maintenance compared to a hardtop convertible, whats more is the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, additionally the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, not to mention the power windows are definitely a must have option.The CD player is definitely a must have, additionally the power outlet is a great feature for accessories when away from home.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF28P13C609887
Stock: 609887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $4,995
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6165,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gold Coast Acura - Ventura / California
Camry Solara SE V6, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, White, Tan Cloth. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.SE V6 FWD20/27 City/Highway MPG1ST 2 OIL CHANGES FREE on ALL non-Acuras IF PURCHASED FROM US IN OUR SERVICE DEPT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P73C607371
Stock: 12801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$4,950
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE173,120 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Toyota - Fairfield / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Includes: * MOON/SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE, CARFAX 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Spoiler / Ground Effects and more*! Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. Why shop anywhere else for a used Toyota Camry Solara? Get a Performance Toyota Camry Solara from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!This Performance Budget Vehicle is being sold as-is, with no implied or expressed warranties.This cool 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE features a beautiful *Indigo Ink Pearl exterior and a Charcoal Fabric interior*.*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, Cassette Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 32.0 highway MPG / 23.0 City MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*To get our below market retail value price on this 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE STOCK# 3C023809* contact Performance Toyota before this Toyota is gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at (513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CE22P03C023809
Stock: 3C023809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $1,900
2003 Toyota Camry Solara undefined200,458 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DRIVEN - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF22P93C610510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,336
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6102,832 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Clean CARFAX.Camry Solara SLE, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Lunar Mist Metallic, Aluminum Wheels, Customer Preferred Package, Driver Confidence Package, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package. Odometer is 56020 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGGREAT NEWS for you if you're looking for peace of mind when buying a used vehicle. Ask about NEW Dealin' Doug CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program! Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through our service department for a complete system check and meet the requirements to be covered. This Warranty has many advantages including our One Year Sign and Drive Roadside Assistance, Rental Allowance for $35 Per Day and Up To 10 Days, $75 Towing Reimbursement, and Trip Interruption $75 Per Day Up To $375 Per Occurrence. Please contact us for more information on this FREE Warranty Coverage offered at Brandon Dodge on Broadway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P92C550606
Stock: L015002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $4,595
2004 Toyota Camry Solara undefined116,752 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles. Very clean exterior. Average interior for age. Run & drive strong. Good working convertible top. Theft recovery vehicle. we only detailed it. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38PX4U030109
Stock: 030109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2018
- $7,380
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V669,585 milesDelivery available*
Dan Hecht Chevrolet - Effingham / Illinois
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE Black 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota is a full-service dealership group that specializes in the sales, financing and service of two of America's top-selling automotive brands. When you shop our dealerships in Effingham, IL, you'll find the latest SUV, pickup truck and car models from both Toyota and Chevrolet available. Why shop around town or beyond when you can find your ideal next new or used vehicle in one place? We welcome you to learn more about our dealership group online now, where you can explore our new and used car inventory and our many automotive services. Then, visit us when you are in the area from nearby Decatur or Mattoon, Illinois!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Hardtop, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF28PX2C544004
Stock: W9737A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $2,982
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE161,305 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dennis Public Garage - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE38P24U939128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,971
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE145,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pearson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Richmond / Virginia
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE FWD GREAT LOOKING VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE.... PERFECT FIRST VEHICLE!!!4-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Fresh Oil Change.The Pearson Promise Warranty Customers receive a comprehensive 3 month / 3,000 miles and 12 month / 12,000 miles Limited Warranty included on nearly all Pre-Owned Vehicles* *Excludes Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz Porsche, Volvo and Jaguar models. 23/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE38P54U823549
Stock: X2306A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- New Listing$3,782
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE120,432 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FE22P12C012510
Stock: 2C012510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Price Drop$5,480
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE144,101 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Morristown Ford - Morristown / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Oceanus Pearl 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Local Trade-in right here in Morristown!, Fresh Oil Change, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival!Receive one free oil change, on us with the purchase of any new or pre-owned vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE38P54U870807
Stock: 17613B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,974
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6185,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Romain Subaru - Evansville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA30P84U009550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,797
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6170,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diamond Jim's Motor Cars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA30P04U036483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,174
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6214,181 milesDelivery available*
Groove Toyota - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF28P92C590360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,000
2002 Toyota Camry Solara undefined216,151 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Anderson Dodge Jeep Chrysler Ram - Rockford / Illinois
Call 815-229-2000! HOME TEST-DRIVES and DELIVERY AVAILABLE! Recent Arrival! Red Flame Metallic 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Aluminum Wheels*, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC.19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF22PX2C569252
Stock: L122046B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$7,199
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6124,866 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P35U058660
Stock: 2007657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $5,000
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6153,359 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rosenthal Landmark Honda - Alexandria / Virginia
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE PRICING: "WE OFFER ONE FAIR PRICE",GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, WHOLESALE AS IS, LEATHER, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, ONE OWNER.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA38P85U057944
Stock: 28070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020