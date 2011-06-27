STOP. Stop what you are doing, whether that be looking for a car, or changing your daughters soiled undergarments. THIS car is unstoppable in so many ways. I rarely write reviews, but this car has come back from the grave and then some for many for so many years, I need to share the story with potential buyers. The year was 2003, my father wanted to buy a car that would last him for a couple years, while feeling a bit "sporty". I came home one day from school, to see a freshly waxed pearl forest green Solara SLE in our driveway. Over the next 4 years, my father drove the car daily (approximately 20miles) in harsh MI weather (for those of you that have not ventured into MI, look it up....intense cold, super humid swamp like summers...good times). Through these 4 years, the ONLY thing he had to do was oil changes, brakes, and tires. THATS. IT. Fastfoward to 2008, when I told my family and friends I was moving to California. I needed a car, and thankfully (and now I am celebrating it), I was able to "buy" the car off of my dad for a reasonable price. I had it shipped because at the time I thought putting miles on this car would be detrimental (laughing loudly as I type that). I moved to San Diego, and in 2009, I was car jacked. My green rocket ship, taken. After calming down, talking to the police, I called my insurance agency. My agent told me "THAT CAR IS PROBABLY IN TIJUANA NOW AS A PARTS CAR". Gee, thanks.... 2 weeks went with no word, and one night at 11:58pm, I got a call from an officer: "Mr Chase, we think we have your car...it's a the Casino in the parking lot". I couldn't make it out to the desert that night, so I had to go pick it up in the AM. When I pulled up to the police station, it was in the very back. Expecting a dilapidated carcass, I slowly peaked my head around the corner. To my surprise, the car was in the same condition I left it, minus the door lock (he had the keys so must have been tweeking when he took it), and he stole my ash tray. In 2010, I drove it to an offroad meet up of a friends. What I didn't realize, I had to drive off road in the desert to get to the his house! It handled fine, and as I drove it on the soft sand, baja trucks passing me gave me thumbs up. Fastforward to today: I moved up to the Bay area (San Francisco), to start a new job, and drove it the entire 10 hours with no problems. Of the time I have owned it, I have had: timing belt changed, tires, oil, shocks, and brakes. I painted (in a car booth) the hood and roof from sun damage, and touch up the silver on the grille once and a while. THATS IT. IT has been across the states, stolen, offroaded, use it to carry surf boards, and I've even towed a 1961 Buick Nailhead (motor for my other car) behind with NO PROBLEMS. 201,000 miles and riding like a dream! BEST CAR EVER.

