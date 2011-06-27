  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(72)
Appraise this car

2000 Toyota Camry Solara Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, convertible version, reliable Camry genes, delectable V6.
  • Expensive, Camry name doesn't inspire visions of excitement, no manual offered with SLE trim.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Toyota Camry Solara for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,309 - $3,139
Used Camry Solara for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A Camry with two fewer doors and possibly a foldable roof. There are worse things to drive.

Vehicle overview

With its own sheetmetal, optional V6 power, and a tighter suspension, the Solara is more than just a two-door Camry. OK, so it's based on the Camry platform and uses the same engine and suspension components, but almost every aspect of this sporty looking car has been, how can we say...Solara-ized to give it more fun and less ho-hum.

Available in two basic trim levels, the SE or SLE, in both coupe and convertible formats. Toyota's Solara comes with either a 2.2-liter 135-horsepower four-cylinder engine or a 3.0-liter 200-horsepower V6. Either motor can be had in the SE model, but the premium-grade SLE comes only with the V6 and automatic transmission. For buyers looking to get the maximum "sport" out of this sport coupe, the V6 and a five-speed manual can be had in the SE model. This V6/manual combination is particularly noteworthy since the Accord Coupe V6 does not offer a manual transmission.

For handling duty, Toyota took the Camry's basic suspension and made it stiffer by increasing the damping rates and adding a brace that joins the front strut towers together. It also reinforced the transom between the trunk and the passenger compartment and stiffened the front and rear suspension mounts for improved overall body rigidity. The Solara also features a steering system that is more sport-oriented than the Camry's. However, the Solara is still geared for comfort. If you're looking for true handling excellence, check out the new 2000 Celica.

The interior is typically Toyota, which is to say quiet and full of high-quality switchgear. The Solara generally contains more standard equipment than the Camry, such as tilt steering wheel, cruise control, a rear spoiler and fog lamps. The convertible version features a power folding top, automatic-down power rear-quarter windows and a glass backlight.

Safety is always high on Toyota's list of priorities, and the Solara's standard features reflect this philosophy. Included among them are driver and front-passenger airbags, driver and front-passenger seatbelt pre-tensioners, and antilock brakes (optional on four-cylinder models, standard with the V6). Optional side airbags can also be ordered. If you purchase an SLE model, traction control can be checked on the order sheet.

Ultimately, the Solara is a Camry with more aggressive styling and minor suspension differences, at the expense of Camry's two functional rear doors. This will be a fine choice for those looking for Camry's safety and reliability but seek a little something extra to whet their sass quotient.

2000 Highlights

Solara four-cylinder models will achieve ultralow emission vehicle (ULEV) status. A convertible version is now offered for topless fun. SLE models get a JBL premium audio system as standard equipment, and an in-dash six-disc CD changer is optional. Two new exterior colors are offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota Camry Solara.

5(87%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Over 400,000 miles with no major repairs
John P.,06/10/2016
SLE V6 2dr Coupe
I bought my 2000 Solara V6 SLE from a coworker about ten years ago with 118,000 miles on it. I now have a little over 400,000 miles and plan to keep driving it. I have changed the timing belt several times, the water pump and thermostat once (preventative maintenance), recently had the alternator rebuilt for the first time, changed the cam cover gaskets, and some suspension parts...CV joints, tie rods, and struts. The wheel bearings are original, never had to even turn the rotors, the AC still blows cold and has never had to be recharged, I had a partial change of automatic transmission fluid around 300,000 miles, use Penzoil 10W-30 and have never had any engine problems. I have changed the coolant several times and the radiator is still in good shape. I have changed the spark plugs about every 100,000 miles and they have always looked clean. The coils are original. The car uses about a quart of oil between 5,000-mile oil changes and I think some/most of that may be due to a worn cam or crank seal leak. I plan to change those seals during the next timing belt replacement. The check-engine light is on and probably due to a bad O2 sensor. The engine runs great and idles very smooth at 800 rpm. The body has a few dings here and there and the paint is beginning to deteriorate some on the plastic parts that get bugs...mirrors and front bumper. The paint on the metal parts still looks very good. The leather, the dash, instrument panel, headliner, carpet, etc. all look very good. I had to remove the driver side window motor once to lubricate the bearings. The volume knob on the CD player doesn't work quite right and the light that illuminates the gear position is burned out for "D" which I take as a testimony to how long the car has been in "Drive". The car gets 25mpg so it's had about 16,000 gallons of gasoline through it and the fuel filter is original....crazy. I attribute the condition and reliability of the car to Toyota quality but it's critical to always change the oil and air filter if one expects to take full advantage of the workmanship. I run the oil for 5,000 miles and the air filter for about 20,000 miles. It's also critical to change the timing belt every 100,000 miles. I also change the plugs when I change the timing belt. I have seen some people have had radiators to fail. Be sure and use antifreeze rated for Toyota radiators. I have also seen some reviewers who had to replace the starter. Mine is still going strong . 500,000?
2000 Toyota Solara
Gordon Beach,12/15/2015
SE V6 2dr Coupe
I bought my 2000 Solara with 64,000 miles on it in 2002. I am still driving it today with 330,000 miles on it in harsh winters and hole riddled roads of Michigan. All I have had to do is basic routine maintenance, and replace the some suspension parts as they have wore due to all the mileage. I drive it back and forth to work (80miles round trip) every day, I could not have asked for a better car. I have had nothing but issues in the past with american cars, so I just bought my 16yr old a 1999 Solara with miles on it for school work and then college. Best car I have ever owned!
UNLIMITED LIVES
Chase,05/25/2016
SLE V6 2dr Coupe
STOP. Stop what you are doing, whether that be looking for a car, or changing your daughters soiled undergarments. THIS car is unstoppable in so many ways. I rarely write reviews, but this car has come back from the grave and then some for many for so many years, I need to share the story with potential buyers. The year was 2003, my father wanted to buy a car that would last him for a couple years, while feeling a bit "sporty". I came home one day from school, to see a freshly waxed pearl forest green Solara SLE in our driveway. Over the next 4 years, my father drove the car daily (approximately 20miles) in harsh MI weather (for those of you that have not ventured into MI, look it up....intense cold, super humid swamp like summers...good times). Through these 4 years, the ONLY thing he had to do was oil changes, brakes, and tires. THATS. IT. Fastfoward to 2008, when I told my family and friends I was moving to California. I needed a car, and thankfully (and now I am celebrating it), I was able to "buy" the car off of my dad for a reasonable price. I had it shipped because at the time I thought putting miles on this car would be detrimental (laughing loudly as I type that). I moved to San Diego, and in 2009, I was car jacked. My green rocket ship, taken. After calming down, talking to the police, I called my insurance agency. My agent told me "THAT CAR IS PROBABLY IN TIJUANA NOW AS A PARTS CAR". Gee, thanks.... 2 weeks went with no word, and one night at 11:58pm, I got a call from an officer: "Mr Chase, we think we have your car...it's a the Casino in the parking lot". I couldn't make it out to the desert that night, so I had to go pick it up in the AM. When I pulled up to the police station, it was in the very back. Expecting a dilapidated carcass, I slowly peaked my head around the corner. To my surprise, the car was in the same condition I left it, minus the door lock (he had the keys so must have been tweeking when he took it), and he stole my ash tray. In 2010, I drove it to an offroad meet up of a friends. What I didn't realize, I had to drive off road in the desert to get to the his house! It handled fine, and as I drove it on the soft sand, baja trucks passing me gave me thumbs up. Fastforward to today: I moved up to the Bay area (San Francisco), to start a new job, and drove it the entire 10 hours with no problems. Of the time I have owned it, I have had: timing belt changed, tires, oil, shocks, and brakes. I painted (in a car booth) the hood and roof from sun damage, and touch up the silver on the grille once and a while. THATS IT. IT has been across the states, stolen, offroaded, use it to carry surf boards, and I've even towed a 1961 Buick Nailhead (motor for my other car) behind with NO PROBLEMS. 201,000 miles and riding like a dream! BEST CAR EVER.
Excellant fun, sporty car
rporterincincy,08/26/2013
We bought a bright red coupe automatic about 3 years ago when it had 57k miles on it. Now it has 84k. I've replaced the brakes, tires, spark plugs, battery, and a starter, all wear items (except the starter). The car is exceptionally smooth and quiet (like a sewing machine), the leather feels like the leather in a Avalon or Lexus, gas mileage is good (mid 20's), and has never let us down. This has been a great car for the kids to drive. It also makes me feel like a teenager when I drive it (long doors, sporty feel). It is not terribly powerful (135 hp), but it does not overwhelm a young driver with power either. It also has a surprising amount of back seat room.
See all 72 reviews of the 2000 Toyota Camry Solara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Toyota Camry Solara

Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara Overview

The Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara is offered in the following submodels: Camry Solara Coupe, Camry Solara Convertible. Available styles include SE 2dr Convertible, SE V6 2dr Convertible, SLE V6 2dr Convertible, SE 2dr Coupe, SE V6 2dr Coupe, and SLE V6 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE is priced between $5,795 and$5,795 with odometer readings between 41309 and41309 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Toyota Camry Solaras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Toyota Camry Solara for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Camry Solaras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,795 and mileage as low as 41309 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara.

Can't find a used 2000 Toyota Camry Solaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,103.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,022.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Solara for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,358.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,450.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Toyota Camry Solara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry Solara lease specials

Related Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles