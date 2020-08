Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

Boardwalk Honda - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey

Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want.Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Camry Solara SLE is sure to sell fast.More information about the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara:Available as a coupe or convertible and in three different model grades, the Solara can serve a wide range of needs spanning sporty yet economical coupe to luxurious boulevard cruiser. The Solara has a very comfortable interior, with real space for back-seat occupants, making it one of the most practical coupe or convertible choices, the ride is smooth and refined, and with either engine, it's quite fuel-efficient.Interesting features of this model are ride comfort, fuel efficiency, Back-seat and trunk space, and overall practicality.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1FA38P48U146833

Stock: 8U146833

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020