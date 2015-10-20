Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me
- 132,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$2,024 Below Market
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P08U156209
Stock: MB4T1FA3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,720 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,796$284 Below Market
Boardwalk Honda - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2008 Toyota Camry Solara.Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want.Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Camry Solara SLE is sure to sell fast.More information about the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara:Available as a coupe or convertible and in three different model grades, the Solara can serve a wide range of needs spanning sporty yet economical coupe to luxurious boulevard cruiser. The Solara has a very comfortable interior, with real space for back-seat occupants, making it one of the most practical coupe or convertible choices, the ride is smooth and refined, and with either engine, it's quite fuel-efficient.Interesting features of this model are ride comfort, fuel efficiency, Back-seat and trunk space, and overall practicality.We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P48U146833
Stock: 8U146833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,997$800 Below Market
Grand Prize Cars - Cedar Lake / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P98U151235
Stock: 151235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,390 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,700
Norseman Motors - Detroit Lakes / Minnesota
This used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara in Detroit Lakes, MN comes with peace of mind. This car's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. The 4 cylinder Black car has a great balance of handling and speed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P88U764059
Stock: 6355B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 36,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,999
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* LOW MILES, 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 8U766810 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $325 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Our Columbus Auto Detailing Team Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Replaced The Wiper Blades!This front wheel drive 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE features an impressive 2.4l i4 smpi dohc Engine with a Super Red 5 Exterior with a Ivory Interior. With only 36,376 miles this 2008 Toyota Camry Solara is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2008 Toyota Camry Solara in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Outside Temperature Gauge, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 8U766810 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 31.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Toyota Camry Solara comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.4l i4 smpi dohc engine, an 5-speed automatic with overdrive transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Center Arm Rest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to Grove City, Hilliard or Upper Arlington, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P98U766810
Stock: 8U766810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 123,523 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2008 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! POWER SUNROOF! THIS VEHICLE RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A TOP! PRICE TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P88U766698
Stock: 14483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,598
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Preferred Premium Accessory Pkg Special Paint Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA30P28U152015
Stock: 8U152015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 97,682 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,551
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Toyota Camry Solara 2008 Silver Metallic Newly Detailed, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P38U144393
Stock: 23220T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 78,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,950
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible SLE 3.3L V6 Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Great Mileage !! Only 78,933 Miles !! Non-Smoker !! Black Exterior with Tan Convertible Soft Top Premium Perforated Ivory Leather Interior !! SLE !! LEATHER !! BLUETOOTH !! HEATED SEATS !! Looking for a Toyota Solara Convertible !! Go Topless in this gorgeous Solara Convertible !! Florida Sunshine is here and begging you to drive with top down !! If you're looking for an attractive and stylish, head-turning convertible that the whole family can enjoy, this 2008 Toyota Solara offers genuine four-passenger seating, a spacious trunk and a velvety-smooth ride. The triple-layered, power-operated convertible top works effortlessly and is padded to help isolate wind and road noise, making the Solara a year-round convertible. !! JBL Engineered AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD-Changer with XM Satellite (May Require Subscription) Audio System !! 8-Way Power Driver Seat !! Multi-Level Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats !! The instrument panel features a swooping center section that flows down to meet a wide center console feature. Beautiful brush silver-faced trim covers the audio and HVAC control panels and a set of metered digital gauges displaying time, outside temperature and driving range. Storage space is generous thanks to the large bin beneath the center armrest and a set of console-mounted cup holders. Convenient features include power driver’s seat with power lumbar, remote keyless entry with trunk release. Auto-dim rearview mirror with compass and vehicle stability control with traction control and brake assist. !! Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio and Cruise Controls !! Leather Shift Knob and E-Brake Handle !! 17 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels wrapped with Excellent General Evertrek RTX Radials All-Around !! The engine is an Economical, Powerful & Responsive 225 hp @ 5600 rpm, 240 ft-lbs. @ 3600 rpm, 3.3 Liter 24-Valve, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V6 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2008 Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 78k MILES this Solara has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2008 Toyota Solara SLE, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry 2 Remote Fobs, 2 Keys !! 4-Piece Factory Floormat Set !! Owners Manuals !! Temporary Spare Tire and Jack !! EPA Mileage Est. (cty/hwy): 18/26 mpg !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P08U148790
Stock: 148790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,730 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,494
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
*** A CARFAX CERTIFIED *** 2008 TOYOTA SOLARA *** SE MODEL *** PEARL WHITE ON TAN INTERIOR *** LOW ORIGINAL MILES *** COVERED BY A NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS *** AUTOMATIC *** CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT *** LOADED WITH INCLUDING *** SIDE AIRBAGS *** A GOOD SET OF IDENTICAL TIRES AND MORE *** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED. *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 11AM TO 5PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (On Route 50, Between Town and Country Animal Hospital and The Cash Store) at 9772 LEE HWY.(aka. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** www.1stchoiceautosales.co *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P58U765248
Stock: CM8559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,927 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,694
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA30P48U137497
Stock: 8U137497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! NEW CONVERTIBLE TOP LEATHER NAV V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P68U139561
Stock: VIN9561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,872 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,388
Penn Toyota - Greenvale / New York
BRAND NEW TOP!!!!! One Owner With 88,872 Original Miles!!!!! Own One Of Best Fullsized Convertibles On The Market!!!! Comes Fully Serviced With a Brand New Top!!!!! Comes Loaded With Leather Trimmed Interior, JBL Sound System, Leather Trimmed Interior & So Much More!!!! Finance Options Are Available With Cash Down & Credit Restrictions!!!! To Ensure Your Safety, All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .Home Delivery Options Are Available. Restrictions May Apply... Call For More Details. We Take Great Measures, To Ensure Your Safety. All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .. Home Delivery Is Available Restrictions May Apply..Price Includes $1000 Bonus Finance Discount. Must Finance With Dealer to Receive Discount. Call For More Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P28U136110
Stock: U22539A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 130,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Clearwater Toyota - Clearwater / Florida
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 130,029 Miles! Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Toyota Camry Solara boasts a 3.3 Liter V6 Cylinder Engine, 210 HP engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio & multi-information display controls, Temporary spare tire.*This Toyota Camry Solara Comes Equipped with These Options *Silver metallic-style trim, Remote keyless entry-inc: 2-stage unlocking, trunk release, panic function, illuminated entry, Rear window defogger, Rear seat LATCH child restraint system, Pwr windows-inc: driver-side auto-up/down, retained pwr, Pwr automatic door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, P215/60R16 all-season tires, Multi-information display-inc: average speed, instant/average fuel economy, distance to empty, elapsed time functions, LED tail lights.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Clearwater Toyota, 21799 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33765.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA30P58U154860
Stock: T8U154860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 174,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,309
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA30P48U151318
Stock: 8U151318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 65,864 miles
$9,795
Decosky Cadillac - Mount Vernon / Ohio
**CLEAN ONE OWNER CARFAX**FRONT WHEEL DRIVE**CLOTH SEATS**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER DOOR LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**KEYLESS ENTRY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P78U765817
Stock: 20460B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,600
Uniworld Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P78U154067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,469 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,290
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, Bluetooth, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE Red SLE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHCOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Spoiler, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Front Center Armrest with Storage 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Keith Hamilton at 205-744-1119 or khamilton@cityautosales.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P18U154310
Stock: 21092P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
