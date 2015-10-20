Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

106 listings
Camry Solara Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    132,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,024 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    197,720 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,796

    $284 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Gray
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    75,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,997

    $800 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Black
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    157,390 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,700

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    36,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    123,523 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    82,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,598

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    97,682 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,551

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Black
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    78,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,950

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    123,730 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,494

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    176,927 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,694

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    88,872 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,388

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    130,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    174,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,309

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    65,864 miles

    $9,795

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,600

    
  • 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    151,469 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,290

    

Overall Consumer Rating
4.854 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Second Solara
Solara Loving Guy,10/20/2015
SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
This is my 2nd Solara convertible. I bought a 2008 brand new and got rid of it after a year because I had an itch for a fancier car. Huge mistake. I just bought a used 2008 Solara SLE convertible with only 2,000 miles on it and it is wonderful. It fits my 6'1 frame, drives beautifully and is really the perfect car. It's not a Porsche or BMW or other high performance car. It is a smooth, well-constructed piece of heaven.

