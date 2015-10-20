Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida

2008 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible SLE 3.3L V6 Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Great Mileage !! Only 78,933 Miles !! Non-Smoker !! Black Exterior with Tan Convertible Soft Top Premium Perforated Ivory Leather Interior !! SLE !! LEATHER !! BLUETOOTH !! HEATED SEATS !! Looking for a Toyota Solara Convertible !! Go Topless in this gorgeous Solara Convertible !! Florida Sunshine is here and begging you to drive with top down !! If you're looking for an attractive and stylish, head-turning convertible that the whole family can enjoy, this 2008 Toyota Solara offers genuine four-passenger seating, a spacious trunk and a velvety-smooth ride. The triple-layered, power-operated convertible top works effortlessly and is padded to help isolate wind and road noise, making the Solara a year-round convertible. !! JBL Engineered AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD-Changer with XM Satellite (May Require Subscription) Audio System !! 8-Way Power Driver Seat !! Multi-Level Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats !! The instrument panel features a swooping center section that flows down to meet a wide center console feature. Beautiful brush silver-faced trim covers the audio and HVAC control panels and a set of metered digital gauges displaying time, outside temperature and driving range. Storage space is generous thanks to the large bin beneath the center armrest and a set of console-mounted cup holders. Convenient features include power driver’s seat with power lumbar, remote keyless entry with trunk release. Auto-dim rearview mirror with compass and vehicle stability control with traction control and brake assist. !! Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio and Cruise Controls !! Leather Shift Knob and E-Brake Handle !! 17 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels wrapped with Excellent General Evertrek RTX Radials All-Around !! The engine is an Economical, Powerful & Responsive 225 hp @ 5600 rpm, 240 ft-lbs. @ 3600 rpm, 3.3 Liter 24-Valve, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V6 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2008 Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 78k MILES this Solara has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2008 Toyota Solara SLE, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry 2 Remote Fobs, 2 Keys !! 4-Piece Factory Floormat Set !! Owners Manuals !! Temporary Spare Tire and Jack !! EPA Mileage Est. (cty/hwy): 18/26 mpg !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1FA38P08U148790

Stock: 148790

Certified Pre-Owned: No

