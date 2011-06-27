2003 Toyota Camry Solara Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy cabin, convertible version, reliable Camry genes, smooth engines.
- Expensive, two less doors but little added excitement, no manual offered with V6.
List Price
$5,824
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still based on the old Camry platform, the Solara coupe offers little when compared to the '03 Camry and its modern features, unless you want a convertible.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, the manual transmission is no longer available with the V6 engine.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Katrina,09/05/2015
SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
It is now 2020 and my car is still performing well. It's still dependable. No major problems.
Bet Gilbert,06/08/2018
SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Thought about updating my 2003 Solara but unable to find anything I liked as much as what I have. So, will be keeping it as long as it provides me with a comfortable ride and few repairs.
Thang Nguyen,07/08/2010
Don't take me bad, I really like the car for both performance and exterior design. However, blind spot is really big problem, you should buy extra blind spot mirror. Don't trust advertised JBL sound system, I give a 6 on 10 scale. No trunk release inside the car, very inconvenient. Also, you can't read the sound system face plate when there is sunny because of the weird angle.
Alyssa,11/25/2015
SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my '03 Solara from a private party. Within the ten months I had it, I put 34,000 miles on it. When I quit driving it, it has 237k miles! My car was my daily driver, about 80-100 miles a day from school/work to home. There was a major problem with the front end, and it would shake uncontrollably around 70mph, but I would just cruise at 80 to make the shaking go away. My heater was a LEMON, It took twenty minutes to warm up. BIGGEST PROBLEM was, I had a had on collision with a full size pickup going 65mph. My car was totaled and I walked away with only bruises after spinning 5 times and etc. MY AIRBAGS DID NOT DEPLOY. I had a head on collision, I spun, hit things, my front of my car was demolished, yet my airbags DID NOT DEPLOY. Other than that, I actually was amazed at how it sustained the crash! My windshield and back glass shattered and came in the car, and my rearview mirror shattered and flew past me, and the panel that was on my ignition fell off. other than that, the interior looked as if I hadn't even been in a wreck, while the outside was pulverized. I had to put a quart of oil in it a week. Personally, I would not buy one again because we had a lot of maintenance but it was used with high mileage, but if you want something SAFE for a teen or young driver, definitely get a Solara. Gas is amazing. I would be on EMPTY and only pay $25 and have full tank. I'm a very short girl (4'11) and I had virtually no blind spots.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
