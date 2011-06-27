  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(78)
2003 Toyota Camry Solara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, convertible version, reliable Camry genes, smooth engines.
  • Expensive, two less doors but little added excitement, no manual offered with V6.
Toyota Camry Solara for Sale
List Price
$5,824
Used Camry Solara for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still based on the old Camry platform, the Solara coupe offers little when compared to the '03 Camry and its modern features, unless you want a convertible.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, the manual transmission is no longer available with the V6 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Camry Solara.

5(74%)
4(18%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No major problems
Katrina,09/05/2015
SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
It is now 2020 and my car is still performing well. It's still dependable. No major problems.
Love my Solara
Bet Gilbert,06/08/2018
SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Thought about updating my 2003 Solara but unable to find anything I liked as much as what I have. So, will be keeping it as long as it provides me with a comfortable ride and few repairs.
Bad Blind Spot & Sound, No trunk release
Thang Nguyen,07/08/2010
Don't take me bad, I really like the car for both performance and exterior design. However, blind spot is really big problem, you should buy extra blind spot mirror. Don't trust advertised JBL sound system, I give a 6 on 10 scale. No trunk release inside the car, very inconvenient. Also, you can't read the sound system face plate when there is sunny because of the weird angle.
Mixed review!
Alyssa,11/25/2015
SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my '03 Solara from a private party. Within the ten months I had it, I put 34,000 miles on it. When I quit driving it, it has 237k miles! My car was my daily driver, about 80-100 miles a day from school/work to home. There was a major problem with the front end, and it would shake uncontrollably around 70mph, but I would just cruise at 80 to make the shaking go away. My heater was a LEMON, It took twenty minutes to warm up. BIGGEST PROBLEM was, I had a had on collision with a full size pickup going 65mph. My car was totaled and I walked away with only bruises after spinning 5 times and etc. MY AIRBAGS DID NOT DEPLOY. I had a head on collision, I spun, hit things, my front of my car was demolished, yet my airbags DID NOT DEPLOY. Other than that, I actually was amazed at how it sustained the crash! My windshield and back glass shattered and came in the car, and my rearview mirror shattered and flew past me, and the panel that was on my ignition fell off. other than that, the interior looked as if I hadn't even been in a wreck, while the outside was pulverized. I had to put a quart of oil in it a week. Personally, I would not buy one again because we had a lot of maintenance but it was used with high mileage, but if you want something SAFE for a teen or young driver, definitely get a Solara. Gas is amazing. I would be on EMPTY and only pay $25 and have full tank. I'm a very short girl (4'11) and I had virtually no blind spots.
See all 78 reviews of the 2003 Toyota Camry Solara
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
157 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Toyota Camry Solara

Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara is offered in the following submodels: Camry Solara Coupe, Camry Solara Convertible. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE is priced between $5,824 and$5,824 with odometer readings between 104810 and104810 miles.

