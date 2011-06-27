Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,292
|$4,562
|$5,260
|Clean
|$2,980
|$4,136
|$4,767
|Average
|$2,355
|$3,283
|$3,782
|Rough
|$1,731
|$2,429
|$2,797
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,405
|$4,763
|$5,508
|Clean
|$3,082
|$4,317
|$4,992
|Average
|$2,436
|$3,427
|$3,960
|Rough
|$1,790
|$2,536
|$2,929
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,348
|$2,518
|$2,619
|Clean
|$2,126
|$2,283
|$2,374
|Average
|$1,680
|$1,812
|$1,884
|Rough
|$1,234
|$1,341
|$1,393
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,180
|$5,706
|$6,545
|Clean
|$3,783
|$5,172
|$5,932
|Average
|$2,990
|$4,105
|$4,706
|Rough
|$2,197
|$3,038
|$3,480
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,588
|$5,197
|$6,079
|Clean
|$3,248
|$4,711
|$5,510
|Average
|$2,567
|$3,739
|$4,371
|Rough
|$1,886
|$2,768
|$3,233
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,738
|$5,177
|$5,968
|Clean
|$3,383
|$4,693
|$5,409
|Average
|$2,674
|$3,725
|$4,291
|Rough
|$1,965
|$2,757
|$3,174
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara Sport V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,993
|$5,237
|$5,924
|Clean
|$3,614
|$4,747
|$5,369
|Average
|$2,856
|$3,768
|$4,260
|Rough
|$2,099
|$2,789
|$3,150
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,882
|$5,284
|$6,055
|Clean
|$3,514
|$4,790
|$5,488
|Average
|$2,777
|$3,802
|$4,354
|Rough
|$2,041
|$2,814
|$3,220
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,449
|$4,467
|$5,030
|Clean
|$3,121
|$4,049
|$4,559
|Average
|$2,467
|$3,214
|$3,617
|Rough
|$1,813
|$2,379
|$2,675
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,753
|$5,059
|$5,779
|Clean
|$3,397
|$4,586
|$5,238
|Average
|$2,685
|$3,640
|$4,155
|Rough
|$1,973
|$2,694
|$3,073
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,961
|$6,788
|$7,793
|Clean
|$4,490
|$6,153
|$7,063
|Average
|$3,549
|$4,884
|$5,604
|Rough
|$2,608
|$3,615
|$4,144