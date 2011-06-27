Used 2011 Ram Dakota Consumer Reviews
Solid midsize light duty pickup truck
I like my V6 crew cab 2WD BigHorn. It has decent power, handles good, rides smooth but has a firm suspension, and is comfortable. This is a nice light duty pickup, perfect for my family of 4, which can haul some light payloads and tow my camping trailer. I like the bold exterior look it gives, while the interior is comfortable and convenient. I've owned it for about 5 years now, and the only issues to come up was a faulty tire pressure sensor (still covered under warranty at the time) and every once and a while the gas gauge reads empty when I start it up, but then will slowly go to correct reading. All in all, this is a solid truck that didn't cost me an arm and a leg like most trucks do...
2011 Dakota 4x4 Ext Big Horn
Fit and finish is very good, ride is comfortable, however, performance is sorely lacking. MPG is 15, at best. The transmission is reluctant to shift into the higher gears -- even letting off the accelerator doesn't encourage a shift change. The 3.7L engine lacks the oomph to take on inclines without downshifting to 2nd gear. The rolling resistance seems unusually high as it drives like it is towing or hauling a heavy load. One would expect mediocre fuel economy to have a trade off in power, or vice-versa, but that's not the case. Dodge would do well to re-outfit this truck with a better engine and transmission.
Still Trucking
Good truck had it for 4 years and all it has had was oil changes.
Great Truck
I love the truck but the only thing i would changes is I would have rather had the V8 and 4x4 other than that it is a great truck. I have traveled everywhere with this truck to PA,MI,NY,IN,KY,WV and it is very dependable and so far I have only had to take the truck in for regular maintenance.
recommended buy
i owned this dakota for 2 YEARS and i love it!!!!!! very powerful and spacicous. very reiliable and i recomend it if you are looking for nice truck
