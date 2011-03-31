Used 2011 Ram Dakota
Pros & Cons
- Abundant and innovative interior storage
- available V8 power
- best-in-class towing capacity
- comfy seats.
- Industrial interior
- limited body styles
- expensive when loaded with options.
Edmunds' Expert Review
When it comes to towing, the 2011 Ram Dakota is still top dog among midsize pickups. Unfortunately, the competition trounces the Dakota when it comes to affordability and refinement.
Vehicle overview
It used to be that only hard-working truck people drove pickups. Then came the era when all kinds of people drove pickups but rarely tackled a job more grueling than hauling home a few bags of mulch and a flat of petunias. If you count yourself among the first group and are inclined to turn up your nose at the second, we think you'll find the 2011 Ram Dakota is worth a look.
Of all the midsize pickups on the market, the Dakota comes closest to providing what hard-core truck people expect without going all the way with a more expensive full-size pickup. With a stout V8 engine and a towing capacity of 7,250 pounds (best in class), the Dakota can earn its keep. The only other midsize truck that provides V8 power is the Chevrolet Colorado (and its GMC Canyon twin), but it's woefully outmatched by the Dakota in every way.
For 2011, the Dakota gets antilock brakes as standard (at last) and side curtain airbags. Nevertheless, this Ram leaves much to be desired when it comes to refinement. Though it does have comfortable rear seats with handy under-seat storage bins, this is one pickup that's not designed to pamper its owner, from its trucklike ride to a no-nonsense interior filled with hard, cheap-looking plastics
If, by chance, you're looking for a light-duty pickup that can do double duty as a family car, you'd do well to consider more polished models like the 2011 Honda Ridgeline, 2011 Nissan Frontier and 2011 Toyota Tacoma. But if you're more interested in towing capacity, V8 grunt and a no-nonsense work truck, the Ram Dakota might still be worth a look.
Ram Dakota models
The 2011 Ram Dakota is a midsize pickup truck that's offered as either an extended cab or crew cab. Extended-cab models feature a 6.4-foot cargo bed, while crew cab models are fitted with a 5.3-foot bed. There are three trim levels available, including the base ST (extended cab only), the midrange Big Horn (called the Lone Star in Texas) and the top-of-the-line Laramie (crew cab only).
Standard features for the ST include 16-inch steel wheels, foglamps, a dual-position tailgate, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, front bucket seats, a front center console, two rear folding seats (extended cab only), a tilt-only steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD stereo and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Big Horn adds 17-inch alloy wheels, body-colored bumpers and front fascia, a rear under-seat storage system (crew cab models only), keyless entry, full power accessories and cruise control (optional on ST). Big Horn options include full-swing rear doors (extended cab only), fold-away mirrors, a sliding rear window, utility bed rails, a bedliner, a power driver seat, remote ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and an upgraded six-speaker Alpine stereo with a six-CD changer and satellite radio.
The Laramie gets all the Big Horn's optional features plus 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, automatic headlights, a bedliner, heated front seats, leather upholstery and Bluetooth (optional on Big Horn/Lone Star). Larger outside heated mirrors and rear window defrosters are available on all Dakotas except for the ST.
The Big Horn and Laramie extended cabs can also be equipped with a front bench seat in place of the standard buckets. Optional on the Laramie are 18-inch alloy wheels.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every 2011 Ram Dakota is powered by a standard 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available with this engine. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all Dakotas, with four-wheel drive being available as an option. Fuel economy registers an EPA-estimated 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for rear-wheel-drive models, and 14/18/15 mpg for 4WD versions. When properly equipped, the maximum towing capacity of V6 models is 4,950 pounds.
Optional on all but the base ST is a 4.7-liter V8 that produces 302 hp and 329 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard. In performance testing, a 4WD Dakota Laramie crew cab with the V8 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds. Estimated fuel economy with the V8 and two-wheel drive is 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. Opting for 4WD drops these ratings to 14/18/15. When properly equipped, a V8 Dakota can tow up to 7,250 pounds.
Safety
This year the 2011 Ram Dakota gets four-wheel antilock brakes and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a 4WD Dakota Laramie crew cab came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet -- a good distance for a pickup.
The Dakota hasn't been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedure. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't necessarily comparable) were a perfect five stars for front and side protection with both cab styles, though the extended cab did not get a rear-side rating. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash tests, the extended cab got a second-best "Acceptable" rating while the crew cab Dakota earned a top "Good" rating.
Driving
While the 2011 Ram Dakota's 3.7-liter V6 is fine for tooling around town, it feels noticeably less robust when driven back-to-back with V6-powered models from Nissan and Toyota. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that we recommend the much gutsier 4.7-liter V8 engine here for anyone looking to carry heavy loads or tow a sizable trailer.
Ram engineers made an effort to improve the Dakota's harsh ride last year with new recalibrated suspension components, though we haven't yet had an opportunity to evaluate the results of those changes. Stopping distances -- already pretty impressive when we tested a 4WD Dakota a few years ago -- should be even better now with the addition of standard antilock brakes across the model lineup.
While Ram's decision to drop the rugged TRX4 model might disappoint serious off-road enthusiasts, most buyers will find the 4WD Dakota's 8 inches of ground clearance and two-speed transfer case more than adequate for most situations.
Interior
If you're a hard-core truck buyer who doesn't necessarily want a stylish interior, you won't have a problem with the Dakota's cabin. Everyone else will probably flinch at the cheap plastics, low-quality switchgear and overall industrial feel. The Dakota's interior layout is actually pretty straightforward and perfectly functional.
The standard bucket seats are very comfortable, while the available power seats offer a wealth of adjustability. The crew cab's rear seat is split 60/40 for added flexibility, and provides a flat load surface with the bottom cushions raised. All crew cab models also feature a pair of handy boxes similar to milk crates, that fold up to keep loose items from rolling around the interior.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ram Dakota.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- handling & steering
- interior
- driving experience
- appearance
- value
- lights
- ride quality
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- towing
Most helpful consumer reviews
I like my V6 crew cab 2WD BigHorn. It has decent power, handles good, rides smooth but has a firm suspension, and is comfortable. This is a nice light duty pickup, perfect for my family of 4, which can haul some light payloads and tow my camping trailer. I like the bold exterior look it gives, while the interior is comfortable and convenient. I've owned it for about 5 years now, and the only issues to come up was a faulty tire pressure sensor (still covered under warranty at the time) and every once and a while the gas gauge reads empty when I start it up, but then will slowly go to correct reading. All in all, this is a solid truck that didn't cost me an arm and a leg like most trucks do...
Fit and finish is very good, ride is comfortable, however, performance is sorely lacking. MPG is 15, at best. The transmission is reluctant to shift into the higher gears -- even letting off the accelerator doesn't encourage a shift change. The 3.7L engine lacks the oomph to take on inclines without downshifting to 2nd gear. The rolling resistance seems unusually high as it drives like it is towing or hauling a heavy load. One would expect mediocre fuel economy to have a trade off in power, or vice-versa, but that's not the case. Dodge would do well to re-outfit this truck with a better engine and transmission.
Good truck had it for 4 years and all it has had was oil changes.
I love the truck but the only thing i would changes is I would have rather had the V8 and 4x4 other than that it is a great truck. I have traveled everywhere with this truck to PA,MI,NY,IN,KY,WV and it is very dependable and so far I have only had to take the truck in for regular maintenance.
Features & Specs
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2011 Ram Dakota is the 2011 Ram Dakota ST Fleet 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,760.
Other versions include:
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,635
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,635
- LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,730
- BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,730
- LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,780
- BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,780
- ST Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,710
- TRX Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $31,820
- ST Fleet 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,760
What's a good price for a New 2011 Ram Dakota?
Which 2011 Ram Dakotas are available in my area?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
