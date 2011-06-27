  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,943$15,016$17,924
Clean$10,357$14,189$16,905
Average$9,185$12,536$14,865
Rough$8,013$10,882$12,825
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,556$14,484$17,289
Clean$9,991$13,686$16,305
Average$8,860$12,091$14,337
Rough$7,729$10,496$12,370
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,061$10,351$11,993
Clean$7,629$9,781$11,310
Average$6,766$8,641$9,946
Rough$5,903$7,501$8,581
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,167$9,365$10,939
Clean$6,784$8,849$10,317
Average$6,016$7,818$9,072
Rough$5,248$6,787$7,827
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,180$10,495$12,154
Clean$7,742$9,917$11,462
Average$6,866$8,761$10,079
Rough$5,990$7,605$8,696
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,786$9,734$11,133
Clean$7,369$9,198$10,499
Average$6,535$8,126$9,232
Rough$5,701$7,054$7,965
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,683$14,658$17,497
Clean$10,111$13,851$16,502
Average$8,967$12,237$14,510
Rough$7,823$10,623$12,519
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,288$10,446$11,993
Clean$7,844$9,870$11,310
Average$6,957$8,720$9,946
Rough$6,069$7,570$8,581
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,215$9,818$11,679
Clean$6,829$9,278$11,014
Average$6,056$8,196$9,685
Rough$5,283$7,115$8,356
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota TRX Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,173$12,299$14,532
Clean$8,682$11,621$13,706
Average$7,699$10,267$12,052
Rough$6,717$8,913$10,398
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,214$11,270$13,453
Clean$7,774$10,649$12,687
Average$6,895$9,408$11,156
Rough$6,015$8,167$9,625
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,062$10,414$12,100
Clean$7,630$9,841$11,412
Average$6,766$8,694$10,035
Rough$5,903$7,547$8,658
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,649$11,867$14,165
Clean$8,186$11,214$13,359
Average$7,259$9,907$11,747
Rough$6,333$8,600$10,135
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,504$10,863$12,555
Clean$8,049$10,265$11,840
Average$7,138$9,069$10,412
Rough$6,227$7,872$8,983
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST Fleet 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,722$9,997$11,626
Clean$7,308$9,446$10,964
Average$6,481$8,346$9,641
Rough$5,654$7,245$8,318
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ram Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,649 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,649 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ram Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,649 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ram Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ram Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ram Dakota ranges from $6,015 to $13,453, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ram Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.