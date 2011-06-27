Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,943
|$15,016
|$17,924
|Clean
|$10,357
|$14,189
|$16,905
|Average
|$9,185
|$12,536
|$14,865
|Rough
|$8,013
|$10,882
|$12,825
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,556
|$14,484
|$17,289
|Clean
|$9,991
|$13,686
|$16,305
|Average
|$8,860
|$12,091
|$14,337
|Rough
|$7,729
|$10,496
|$12,370
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,061
|$10,351
|$11,993
|Clean
|$7,629
|$9,781
|$11,310
|Average
|$6,766
|$8,641
|$9,946
|Rough
|$5,903
|$7,501
|$8,581
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,167
|$9,365
|$10,939
|Clean
|$6,784
|$8,849
|$10,317
|Average
|$6,016
|$7,818
|$9,072
|Rough
|$5,248
|$6,787
|$7,827
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,180
|$10,495
|$12,154
|Clean
|$7,742
|$9,917
|$11,462
|Average
|$6,866
|$8,761
|$10,079
|Rough
|$5,990
|$7,605
|$8,696
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,786
|$9,734
|$11,133
|Clean
|$7,369
|$9,198
|$10,499
|Average
|$6,535
|$8,126
|$9,232
|Rough
|$5,701
|$7,054
|$7,965
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,683
|$14,658
|$17,497
|Clean
|$10,111
|$13,851
|$16,502
|Average
|$8,967
|$12,237
|$14,510
|Rough
|$7,823
|$10,623
|$12,519
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,288
|$10,446
|$11,993
|Clean
|$7,844
|$9,870
|$11,310
|Average
|$6,957
|$8,720
|$9,946
|Rough
|$6,069
|$7,570
|$8,581
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,215
|$9,818
|$11,679
|Clean
|$6,829
|$9,278
|$11,014
|Average
|$6,056
|$8,196
|$9,685
|Rough
|$5,283
|$7,115
|$8,356
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota TRX Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,173
|$12,299
|$14,532
|Clean
|$8,682
|$11,621
|$13,706
|Average
|$7,699
|$10,267
|$12,052
|Rough
|$6,717
|$8,913
|$10,398
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,214
|$11,270
|$13,453
|Clean
|$7,774
|$10,649
|$12,687
|Average
|$6,895
|$9,408
|$11,156
|Rough
|$6,015
|$8,167
|$9,625
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,062
|$10,414
|$12,100
|Clean
|$7,630
|$9,841
|$11,412
|Average
|$6,766
|$8,694
|$10,035
|Rough
|$5,903
|$7,547
|$8,658
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,649
|$11,867
|$14,165
|Clean
|$8,186
|$11,214
|$13,359
|Average
|$7,259
|$9,907
|$11,747
|Rough
|$6,333
|$8,600
|$10,135
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,504
|$10,863
|$12,555
|Clean
|$8,049
|$10,265
|$11,840
|Average
|$7,138
|$9,069
|$10,412
|Rough
|$6,227
|$7,872
|$8,983
Estimated values
2011 Ram Dakota ST Fleet 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,722
|$9,997
|$11,626
|Clean
|$7,308
|$9,446
|$10,964
|Average
|$6,481
|$8,346
|$9,641
|Rough
|$5,654
|$7,245
|$8,318