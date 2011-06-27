2016 Porsche Panamera models

The 2016 Porsche Panamera is a four-door, four-passenger sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. There are 14 trim levels: base, Edition, 4, 4 Edition, S, 4S, S E-Hybrid, GTS, Turbo, Turbo S and the extended-wheelbase 4S Executive, Turbo Executive, Turbo S Executive and the ultralow-volume Exclusive.

The base rear-wheel-drive Panamera and all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 are powered by a V6 and include 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, a sunroof, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats, partial leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split rear seatback.

Standard tech features include a navigation system, a 7-inch central touchscreen, smartphone app integration, Bluetooth connectivity and an 11-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radios, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and a media player interface. The Edition trims add special badging and design cues, the Turbo's 19-inch wheels, two-tone leather upholstery, a power-adjustable sport steering wheel, 10-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and memory functions and heated rear seats. Other than the design elements, this equipment is optional on other Panamera models.

When ordering your Panamera, the standard equipment list is likely going to be just the tip of the iceberg.

On top of the base Panamera equipment, the S models add a turbocharged V6, different 18-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, quad exhaust tips, adaptive suspension dampers and chrome window surrounds.

The plug-in Panamera S E-Hybrid adds to the S equipment a gas-electric powertrain plus hybrid-specific gauges, the "Porsche Car Connect" smartphone app that provides remote access to various vehicle functions, and speed-sensitive steering assist ("Power Steering Plus").

The extra-sporty GTS gets a naturally aspirated V8 along with many items shared with the Turbo, including extra LED exterior lighting, 19-inch wheels, all-wheel drive, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a simulated suede headliner. Unlike with the Turbo, its window surrounds are black. The GTS is also the only Panamera to receive as standard a sport exhaust system, a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather/simulated suede upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim and 14-way adaptive sport seats with four-way power adjustment, adjustable bolsters and memory functions.

The Panamera Turbo adds to the S equipment a turbocharged V8 along with 19-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, the power-adjustable steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, heated rear seats, a full leather interior and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Turbo S throws in even more power, 20-inch wheels, ceramic-composite brakes (PCCB), adaptive antiroll bars (PDCC), a torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV Plus, which also modulates the inside rear brake during cornering for optimal cornering precision) and two-tone leather upholstery.

Standard on the GTS and Turbo and optional on other trims is the Sport Chrono package. It includes launch control, an additional Sport Plus vehicle setting, steering wheel display, additional performance information within the infotainment system and a dash-top analog clock.

Many of the fancier models' standard features are optional on lower trims, including the Turbo S's ceramic brakes and advanced chassis electronics. In typical Porsche fashion, there's a lengthy and expensive list of additional stand-alone options highlighted by a sunroof, a roof rack, adaptive cruise control, a rear seat entertainment system, rearview and 360-degree surround-view cameras, voice controls, a 16-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system and a refrigerated rear compartment that includes two drinking glasses engraved with the Porsche crest and logo. You can also customize practically every interior surface with leather, wood, metal, carbon fiber or paint.

The 4S Executive, Turbo Executive and Turbo S Executive provide all the standard features of their smaller equivalents, plus a 5.9-inch longer wheelbase, thermally and noise-insulated glass, soft-close doors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a rear interior lighting package, eight-way power rear seats, and power rear and rear side sunshades. Most of these features are offered as options on regular-wheelbase Panameras.