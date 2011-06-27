  1. Home
2010 Porsche Panamera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched handling prowess, thrilling engines, comfortable ride, surprisingly spacious interior, beautiful cabin quality, highly customizable.
  • More center stack buttons than a button factory, only four seats, pricey options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Porsche Panamera provides amazing performance and cosseting luxury in a practical sedan package. Just watch out for price-inflating options.

Vehicle overview

It's not every year we get an all-new Porsche model, let alone a four-door that literally breaks the mold for cars bearing that iconic red, black and gold crest. Porsche toyed with the idea of a four-door 911 for years, but the prospect of a more practical, everyday version of the world's most iconic sports car never materialized. The 2010 Porsche Panamera isn't a four-door 911 -- the engine's in the front, for one thing -- but the 911's spirit is alive and kicking in this remarkable luxury sedan that's just as happy carving up a winding back road as it is cruising down the interstate.

The Panamera is built on a new platform and has a wheelbase that's a bit longer than traditional midsizers like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class but shorter than those of larger sedans like the 7 Series and S-Class. At 76 inches wide, the Panamera's got more girth than all of them, but its 55.8-inch height makes it the Tom Cruise of the cast.

This is one undeniably sleek and sporty automobile. Yet that low stance doesn't mean passengers are treated to a claustrophobic cabin unfriendly to those blessed with height or grand coiffures. On the contrary, the front compartment is eminently accommodating, and the two-person backseat has head- and legroom to spare. Moreover, those rear bucket seats can be optioned with eight-way power adjustability, heating, cooling and, believe it or not, a refrigerated box.

If mentioning power backseats and a refrigerator in the second paragraph of a Porsche review seems silly, remember that these are the types of things that make the Panamera a legitimate contender in the premium luxury sedan segment. Happily, the Panamera has the traditional Porsche bases covered as well.

Under the hood, the Panamera employs a couple scintillating engines derived from the Cayenne collection, starting with a 400-horsepower 4.8-liter V8 in base models and upgrading to a 500-hp version in the Panamera Turbo. You might be concerned that four doors and a whole lot of girth (the Turbo weighs 4,300 pounds) dull the driving experience, but you can set aside those concerns, as the Panamera S, 4S and Turbo handle and steer fantastically and can keep pace with most sports cars. The fact that you can drive four people hundreds of miles in rapid, luxurious comfort is doubly impressive given this car's astonishing performance capabilities.

Of course, should you need an extra fifth seat, you'll obviously be better served by a BMW 750Li, Maserati Quattroporte or Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The 2010 Porsche Panamera can also get pretty pricey if you start liberally checking the myriad option boxes. But at the end of the day, Porsche's first legitimate sedan is an incredible machine that raises the bar for high-performance sport sedans. For 2010, we got an all-new Porsche -- alert the history books.

2010 Porsche Panamera models

The 2010 Porsche Panamera is a four-passenger, four-door hatchback sedan. It is available in S, 4S and Turbo trim levels, which correspond to drivetrain choice. The Panamera S comes standard with 18-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a power rear hatch, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-telescoping steering column, eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a 60/40-split rear seatback and rear bucket seats.

Also standard are a hard-drive-based navigation system and an 11-speaker CD audio system. The Panamera 4S differs only in that it has all-wheel drive. The Panamera Turbo adds a turbocharged V8, 19-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension with load-leveling and adjustable ride height, front parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, 10-way power front seats and adjustable lumbar support, expanded driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering column, heated rear seats, a full leather interior, an Alcantara headliner and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

In typical Porsche tradition, a very lengthy list of (expensive) options allows buyers to easily customize their cars. Other than its engine, all of the Turbo's extra features are available on the S and 4S.

Other options include ceramic composite brakes, variable-assist power steering, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (adaptive antiroll bars and a limited-slip rear differential), 20-inch wheels, a rear wiper, ventilated front and rear seats, eight-way power rear seats (switches seat folding to 40/20/40), adaptive sport front seats that include adjustable side bolsters, "ruffled" leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, four-zone climate control, rear sunshades, rear ambient lighting, a rear-seat refrigerator, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, voice control, a rear-seat entertainment system, satellite radio, an iPod interface, a six-CD/DVD changer and a 16-speaker Burmester high-end surround-sound system.

The Sport Chrono Package Plus adds analog and digital stopwatches and adjustable engine and suspension settings. There are also countless ways to customize practically every interior surface with different shades of leather, wood, metal, carbon fiber and paint.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Porsche Panamera is an all-new performance luxury sedan.

Performance & mpg

The Porsche Panamera S and 4S are powered by a front-mounted 4.8-liter V8 good for 400 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque. The S is rear-wheel drive, the 4S all-wheel drive. The Panamera Turbo is also AWD, but gets a twin-turbocharged version of the same V8 for a grand total of 500 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. All Panameras come with the Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK), a seven-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox whose name can also be said after a sneeze.

Porsche estimates that the S and 4S will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, while the Turbo will do the sprint in 4 flat. Fuel economy estimates were not released as of this writing, but in an interesting nod to hybrid-powered cars, every Panamera comes standard with auto stop/start technology that shuts off the engine when you come to a stop to conserve fuel.

Safety

Every 2010 Porsche Panamera comes standard with antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, front-seat and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Ceramic composite brakes and a rearview camera are optional.

Driving

The 2010 Porsche Panamera is a highly capable and engaging performance car. With its various adjustments set to maximum attack and in the hands of a capable driver, there are few cars capable of running with the Panamera on the right road. Even dedicated sports cars will struggle when a Panamera is turned up to 11 and driven to its potential. Yet thanks to the bevy of electronic chassis and suspension adjustments, the Panamera delivers ride comfort that'll keep your rear seat occupants snug, happy campers. There's no going wrong with either of the available V8 engines -- one is fast, the other supersonic. The PDK transmission snaps off shifts with remarkable speed, whether in automatic or manual mode.

Interior

From the driver seat, the Panamera's interior evokes the 911's. Major controls are easy to reach, yet there's more space in virtually every dimension. While most competing luxury sport sedans these days have some sort of controller interface (BMW's iDrive, for instance) Porsche has resisted the trend. Consequently, the entire center console is covered with buttons, which may or may not be to one's liking.

In traditional Porsche form, the front seats are marvelously comfortable and supportive. In back, the heavily bolstered bucket seats are loaded with the same optional amenities you'll find in larger luxury sedans like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Heated, cooled and electrically adjustable, they're roomy enough to accommodate adults more than 6 feet tall. The trunk is accessed via a power hatchback and measures an impressive 15.7 cubic feet (15.2 with the Turbo). Lower the folding rear seatbacks and that swells to 44.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Porsche Panamera.

5(94%)
4(0%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An old Man's wheelchair
Paul Michaelis,06/05/2016
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM)
Be prepared to spend money, the initial price is high, any maintenance is costly and good tires don't come cheaply. On the other hand, driving it is a blast, even after 10 years of ownership I look forward to driving it. Of the 4 previous Porsche' I've owned, this one has met all my criteria. The previous Porsche' included 994, 911 Cab, 911 Targa, and 993 wide body....each had its unique features and was enjoyable, but the Pany incorporates all of the enjoyments of the previous cars sans the ability to lower the roof. It's quick, agile, comfortable and different in appearance from all the other cars on the road, still gets thumbs up signals. After 10 years of ownership, several new car issues, I still enjoy it immensely. There were claims that the aluminum block had bore scoring wear issues so I have been diligently having oil analysis done with each change and found the wear characteristics are excellent. One important thing I did was research Porsche's choice of oil. The recommended oil ( Mobil1 0W40 ) has a special additive wear-blend that isn't found in so-called equivalent oils. I stick with Porsche's up front recommendation, period.
Test drive sold the car!
safeman,02/03/2010
So I looked at everything from Cadillac, Maserati, Aston Martin, BMW M5 & M6, MB CLS 63 AMG. I drive a lot and I like to be able to take people out and throw the "just have to buy it" items at Costco in my car without having to run home for my truck. I wanted something dependable, sporty, comfortable, packed with luxury, with some power, and unique. I found everything I was looking for in the Panamera. It is perfect as one reviewer wrote. It is not the fastest this is true but I'm not a racer. It is just a great car to drive
panamera 4s
gene,11/11/2010
just delivered and absolutely the best car I have ever owned. Will update later. Past cars were many but mostly bmws with a couple of mbs and an infinity and quite a while ago some lexus's. The MB's transmission awful and will not ever buy another. last car was a bmw 335 coupe a truly great car. The panamera beats its performance and balance and is much more lush and sophisticated albeit much more expensive.
Awesome!
Mark,05/28/2010
"There is no substitute" What an experience! This car is a dream. I have test driven just about everything out there in this class. From Maserati to Jaguar to BMW. The Panamera has them all beat! Luxury, power, comfort, looks. Amazing experience. I look forward to the ride in to work and going home. A real attention getter.
See all 31 reviews of the 2010 Porsche Panamera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Porsche Panamera features & specs

More about the 2010 Porsche Panamera
More About This Model

Have you ever been so wrong about someone that you were ashamed to have ever judged them on appearances alone? Admittedly, we had our reservations when it came to the 2010 Porsche Panamera, calling it ugly, or even an abomination. But after spending some quality time with this first Porsche sedan, our opinion has changed 180 degrees. We'd be proud to be seen in public with it, knowing its inner beauty, depth of character and perfection of purpose and execution. Ask us about the Panamera now and we'll answer with an emphatic "beautiful, in every sense of the word."

We'll also admit that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but if you're fortunate enough to be holding the wheel of a 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo, you'll be singing the same song. This big GT rewrites the performance book for luxury sedans, and often feels exempt from the laws of physics. It has plenty of space for taller adults under a coupelike roof line; a luxury-car ride, yet with the ability to also rail through canyon passes like a sports car; and face-warping acceleration blended with world-class refinement.

The few gripes we had were minor, except for the pricey options that seem to be a Porsche hallmark ($695 for Bluetooth, really?). While there are other luxury sedans with sporting intentions -- the BMW 760Li, Jaguar XJL Supersport, Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S and Mercedes S63 AMG are all worthy of consideration -- the 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo is the most driver-focused of all the cars in this segment.

Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Overview

The Used 2010 Porsche Panamera is offered in the following submodels: Panamera Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM), 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM), and Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Porsche Panamera?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Porsche Panamera trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S is priced between $32,995 and$32,995 with odometer readings between 45387 and45387 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S is priced between $24,500 and$24,500 with odometer readings between 66243 and66243 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Porsche Panameras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Porsche Panamera for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 Panameras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,500 and mileage as low as 45387 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Porsche Panamera.

Can't find a used 2010 Porsche Panameras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Panamera for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,607.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Panamera for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,485.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,031.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Porsche Panamera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

