Vehicle overview

It's not every year we get an all-new Porsche model, let alone a four-door that literally breaks the mold for cars bearing that iconic red, black and gold crest. Porsche toyed with the idea of a four-door 911 for years, but the prospect of a more practical, everyday version of the world's most iconic sports car never materialized. The 2010 Porsche Panamera isn't a four-door 911 -- the engine's in the front, for one thing -- but the 911's spirit is alive and kicking in this remarkable luxury sedan that's just as happy carving up a winding back road as it is cruising down the interstate.

The Panamera is built on a new platform and has a wheelbase that's a bit longer than traditional midsizers like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class but shorter than those of larger sedans like the 7 Series and S-Class. At 76 inches wide, the Panamera's got more girth than all of them, but its 55.8-inch height makes it the Tom Cruise of the cast.

This is one undeniably sleek and sporty automobile. Yet that low stance doesn't mean passengers are treated to a claustrophobic cabin unfriendly to those blessed with height or grand coiffures. On the contrary, the front compartment is eminently accommodating, and the two-person backseat has head- and legroom to spare. Moreover, those rear bucket seats can be optioned with eight-way power adjustability, heating, cooling and, believe it or not, a refrigerated box.

If mentioning power backseats and a refrigerator in the second paragraph of a Porsche review seems silly, remember that these are the types of things that make the Panamera a legitimate contender in the premium luxury sedan segment. Happily, the Panamera has the traditional Porsche bases covered as well.

Under the hood, the Panamera employs a couple scintillating engines derived from the Cayenne collection, starting with a 400-horsepower 4.8-liter V8 in base models and upgrading to a 500-hp version in the Panamera Turbo. You might be concerned that four doors and a whole lot of girth (the Turbo weighs 4,300 pounds) dull the driving experience, but you can set aside those concerns, as the Panamera S, 4S and Turbo handle and steer fantastically and can keep pace with most sports cars. The fact that you can drive four people hundreds of miles in rapid, luxurious comfort is doubly impressive given this car's astonishing performance capabilities.

Of course, should you need an extra fifth seat, you'll obviously be better served by a BMW 750Li, Maserati Quattroporte or Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The 2010 Porsche Panamera can also get pretty pricey if you start liberally checking the myriad option boxes. But at the end of the day, Porsche's first legitimate sedan is an incredible machine that raises the bar for high-performance sport sedans. For 2010, we got an all-new Porsche -- alert the history books.