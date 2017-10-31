Used 2017 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas

Sport Package Wheels: 21" Panamera Sportdesign In Satin Platinum Sports Exhaust System W/Tailpipes In Black Premium Package Plus Front Massage Seat Function W/Ventilation 4-Zone Climate Control Led-Matrix Headlights W/Pdls+ Carbon Fiber Interior Package Pwr Sunblind For Rr Compartment & Rr Side Windows Dual Moonroof Window Trim In High-Gloss Black Leather Seats Ambient Lighting Navigation System Steering Wheel Heating Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Black; Leather Seat Trim Storage Package

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AF2A73HL153024

Stock: HL153024

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-20-2020