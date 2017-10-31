Used 2017 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me
- certified
2017 Porsche Panamera 4S22,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,994$20,274 Below Market
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- With an original MSRP of $155,400, this Panamera 4S was more expensive than a base Panamera Turbo!!!! Talk about loaded?!!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, , 10 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Porsche Communication Management, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 Panamera S, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78HL123402
Stock: PP3170
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche Panamera14,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$69,995$4,854 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
This vehicle qualifies for rates as low as 2.49%, see Dealer for Additional Details Color & Equipment Night Blue Metallic with Standard Interior in Black/Luxor Beige Adaptive Air Suspension incl. Porsche Activie Suspension Management Power Steering Plus Steering Wheel Heating Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows 21 SportDesign Wheels Seat Heating (Front and Rear) Seat Ventilation Smoking Package Premium Package Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75HL100940
Stock: P100940
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 37,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,900$9,437 Below Market
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
ALL WHEEL DRIVE * VOLCANO GREY METALLIC ON BLACK * PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS * 20-INCH PANAMERA DESIGN WHEELS * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE * ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION W/PASM * REAR AXLE STEERING W/POWER STEERING PLUS * LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA) * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * REAR-VIEW CAMERA * BLIND SPOT MONITOR * LED HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM * PANORAMIC SKY-VIEW GLASS ROOF * BOSE SURROUND SOUND-SYSTEM...14-LOUDSPEAKERS W SUBWOOFER, 14 AMPLIFIER CHANNELS * 710-WATTS * SATELLITE RADIO * MODEL DESIGNATION PAINTED * COMFORT ACCESS...keyless entry and engine start * SOFT CLOSE DOORS * HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS...FRONT VENTILATION * 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!!! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A74HL101089
Stock: 1089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,888$7,258 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A7XHL122929
Stock: 122929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 19,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$95,999$14,657 Below Market
Porsche Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
BURMESTER 3D HIGH-END SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PALDAO INTERIOR PACKAGE!! This 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo comes loaded with features like PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS -inc: Front Seat Ventilation 3 levels of adjustment LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+ dynamic cornering light speed-dependent headlight range control sport mode headlight cleaning system and high-beam assistant Soft Close Doors Lane Change Assist, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Porsche Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Porsche Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Porsche Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A70HL151523
Stock: THL151523
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$95,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Sport Package Wheels: 21" Panamera Sportdesign In Satin Platinum Sports Exhaust System W/Tailpipes In Black Premium Package Plus Front Massage Seat Function W/Ventilation 4-Zone Climate Control Led-Matrix Headlights W/Pdls+ Carbon Fiber Interior Package Pwr Sunblind For Rr Compartment & Rr Side Windows Dual Moonroof Window Trim In High-Gloss Black Leather Seats Ambient Lighting Navigation System Steering Wheel Heating Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Black; Leather Seat Trim Storage Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: AMBIENT LIGHTING STEERING WHEEL HEATING PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE FRONT MASSAGE SEAT FUNCTION W/VENTILATION LED-MATRIX HEADLIGHTS W/PDLS+ PWR SUNBLIND FOR RR COMPARTMENT SPORT PACKAGE 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL STORAGE PACKAGE SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM W/TAILPIPES IN BLACK WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK WHEELS: 21 PANAMERA SPORTDESIGN IN SATIN PLATINUM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Porsche Panamera Turbo offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Porsche Panamera Turbo is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. In addition to being well-cared for, this Porsche Panamera has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche Panamera Turbo. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A73HL153024
Stock: HL153024
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 29,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,500$8,110 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
BASE Panamera 1BK Adaptive Air Suspension incl. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) 2V4 Ionizer 2Y Carrara White Metallic 44H 20 Panamera Design Wheels 7Y1 Lane Change Assist (LCA) 9VL BOSE Surround Sound System AB Standard Interior in Black CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A77HL102026
Stock: 23782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 35,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,000$4,806 Below Market
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: Jet Black Metallic Interior equipment: Standard Interior in Black 21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels Adaptive Air Suspension incl. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS) All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels BOSE Surround Sound System LED-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Premium Package Plus Retractable Luggage Compartment Cover Seat Ventilation (Front) Smoking Package Steering Wheel Heating Storage Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A77HL101068
Stock: PC-PF26589
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 28,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,888$4,657 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
Porsche Certified, LOW MILES - 28,216! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Turbo, Quad Seats, WHEELS: 21" SPORT DESIGN, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION W/PASM, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM, BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL L... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, dynamic cornering light, speed-dependent headlight range control, sport mode and headlight cleaning system, Front Seat Ventilation, 3 levels of adjustment, Comfort Access, keyless entry and engine start, Front & Rear Seat Heating, 3 levels of adjustment, 14-Way Power Seats, seat backrest, seat height, fore/aft position, seat cushion inclination, seat cushion depth and lumbar support (4-way), Memory Package, driver and front passenger seating positions, steering column, side mirrors, lights, wipers, climate control, door lock setting, instrument cluster and PCM, Soft Close Doors, Lane Change Assist (LCA), BOSE Surround Sound-System, 14 loudspeakers w/subwoofer, 14 amplifier channels, a total output of 710 watts, BOSE, WHEELS: 21" SPORT DESIGN 9.5 x 21 front and 11.5 x 21 rear, motorsport-derived design While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72HL103066
Stock: A35506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche Panamera41,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,996
Porsche of West Houston - Houston / Texas
*PORSCHE CERTIFIED* HUGE MSRP OF $104,995-RARE AIR SUSPENSION- ACTIVE SUSP MANAGMENT- 21" SPORT DES WHLS AND MORE!! ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 2017 Porsche Panamera 4, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Dual Moonroof, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Smart Device Integration, and much more, GT SILVER METALLIC.Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS!Stop by Porsche of West Houston located at 11890 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A7XHL102330
Stock: LHL102330
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 16,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$98,000$6,178 Below Market
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: Volcano Grey Metallic Interior equipment: Leather Interior in Black/Chalk 21" SportDesign Wheels 4-zone Climate Control Ambient Lighting incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment Anthracite Birch Interior Package Deletion of Model Designation LED-Matrix Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) Power Seats (8-way, Rear) with Memory Package Power Steering Plus Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment Premium Package Plus Smoking Package Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Black Sport Package Storage Package Tinted LED Taillights USB Interface (Rear) Voice Control Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A78HL152614
Stock: PC-PF26591
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 15,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$75,000$4,123 Below Market
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: Night Blue Metallic Interior equipment: Standard Interior in Black/Luxor Beige 20" Panamera Turbo Wheels Adaptive Air Suspension incl. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels BOSE Surround Sound System Dark Walnut Interior Package Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Premium Package Rear wiper Storage Package USB Interface (Rear) Voice Control Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75HL101943
Stock: PC-PF26588
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 22,529 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,500$2,834 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
What a great deal on this 2017 Porsche! Breathtaking performance, sumptuous accommodations and jaw dropping good looks! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 4 door, 4 passenger sedan still has less than 25,000 miles! Porsche prioritized comfort and style by including: heated door mirrors, a power rear cargo door, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A71HL101132
Stock: PH1481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 21,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$96,512$3,516 Below Market
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. AWD, 14 Speakers, 14-Way Power Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity m
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A77HL152507
Stock: E7625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 20,665 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,800$2,085 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. This 4 door, 4 passenger sedan just recently passed the 20,000 mile mark! Porsche prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: power front seats, rain sensing wipers, and leather upholstery. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72HL101320
Stock: PH1740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 22,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,830$2,376 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Porsche Approved CPO! Jet Black Metallic / Leather Interior in Saddle Brown & Luxor Beige. Adaptive Air Suspension With PASM, Premium Package Plus, 20" Panamera Turbo Wheels, Steering Wheel Heating, Ionizer. Compare to a $108,550 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75HL101683
Stock: P1837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche Panamera 4S22,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,992$3,841 Below Market
Porsche of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
AWD, CarFax One Owner! This Porsche Panamera is CERTIFIED! Low miles for a 2017! Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S, has a great Carrara White Metallic exterior, and a clean Marsala/Cream interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers Park Distance Control Turbocharged, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Active suspension Satellite Radio Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A77HL123729
Stock: RP2244
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 19,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$70,900
Porsche Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Ownedting exemplary craftsmanship, this 2017 Porsche Panamera turns even the most discerning heads. With a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission, it is an understated assertion of your dominion over the open road. It's loaded with the following options: PASM Adaptive Air Suspension, Soft Close Doors, and Sport Design Skirts, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Sport Design Wheels in Platinum Silver w/Locks, Valet Function, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, and Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control . Visit Porsche Grapevine at 1280 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70HL102806
Stock: pgp0717
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
