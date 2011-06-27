Overall rating

The reinvented second-generation 2017 Porsche Panamera addresses the one issue that stuck out like the proverbial sore thumb. The original car, as you might be aware, came in for some harsh criticism for its rather bulbous styling. That was a shame because otherwise the first-gen Panamera was an astonishingly well-executed automobile, providing executive-class luxury and world-class performance in equal measure. Happily, the 2017 Panamera gets a sleek, head-turning shape that finally does its immense capabilities justice.

Of course, when Porsche redesigns a model these days, the styling is just the beginning. In this case, the platform is all-new, too, dubbed MSB and set to be shared with other premium Volkswagen Group products. (Porsche is now a subsidiary of VW.) The new interior features a new wide-screen, smartphone-like infotainment interface that rivals the best systems out there, plus many other high-tech flourishes. And on the performance front, the new Panamera launches with three new engines and a hybrid powerplant — a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (330 horsepower), a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (440 hp), the same engine paired with an electric motor in plug-in hybrid form (462 hp), and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 (550 hp) — along with available features such as an adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering.

The Panamera's genre-bending talents mean that it competes with a lot of different cars. Although it's still technically a hatchback, it stacks up well against traditional executive sedans such as the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It's also a higher-priced alternative to stylish sport-luxury models including the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, and the Audi S7 and RS 7. We'd even throw in the Tesla Model S as a similarly capable and desirable car, albeit one that runs on batteries instead of gasoline. But if you're looking for the best all-around combination of performance, luxury and, yes, style, you've likely found it in the 2017 Porsche Panamera.

The 2017 Panamera comes standard with front knee airbags, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. As expected, numerous advanced safety technologies are offered, including night-vision assist, a blind-spot monitor with lane change assist, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.