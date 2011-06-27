  1. Home
2017 Porsche Panamera Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Authoritative acceleration from either the V6 or V8 engine
  • Sports-car-like handling around turns
  • Sleek, futuristic interior with the latest technology
  • Hatchback design provides more cargo-carrying versatility than traditional executive sedans
  • Only two rear seats (in case you prefer a middle seat)
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The reinvented second-generation 2017 Porsche Panamera addresses the one issue that stuck out like the proverbial sore thumb. The original car, as you might be aware, came in for some harsh criticism for its rather bulbous styling. That was a shame because otherwise the first-gen Panamera was an astonishingly well-executed automobile, providing executive-class luxury and world-class performance in equal measure. Happily, the 2017 Panamera gets a sleek, head-turning shape that finally does its immense capabilities justice.

Of course, when Porsche redesigns a model these days, the styling is just the beginning. In this case, the platform is all-new, too, dubbed MSB and set to be shared with other premium Volkswagen Group products. (Porsche is now a subsidiary of VW.) The new interior features a new wide-screen, smartphone-like infotainment interface that rivals the best systems out there, plus many other high-tech flourishes. And on the performance front, the new Panamera launches with three new engines and a hybrid powerplant — a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (330 horsepower), a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (440 hp), the same engine paired with an electric motor in plug-in hybrid form (462 hp), and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 (550 hp) — along with available features such as an adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering.

The Panamera's genre-bending talents mean that it competes with a lot of different cars. Although it's still technically a hatchback, it stacks up well against traditional executive sedans such as the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It's also a higher-priced alternative to stylish sport-luxury models including the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, and the Audi S7 and RS 7. We'd even throw in the Tesla Model S as a similarly capable and desirable car, albeit one that runs on batteries instead of gasoline. But if you're looking for the best all-around combination of performance, luxury and, yes, style, you've likely found it in the 2017 Porsche Panamera.

The 2017 Panamera comes standard with front knee airbags, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. As expected, numerous advanced safety technologies are offered, including night-vision assist, a blind-spot monitor with lane change assist, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

2017 Porsche Panamera models

The four-passenger 2017 Porsche Panamera is offered in a myriad of  configurations. There's the rear-wheel-drive Panamera, all-wheel-drive Panamera 4, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, the Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo. If you want a Panamera with more rear legroom, Porsche also offers the Panamera 4 Executive, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive, Panamera 4S Executive and Panamera Turbo Executive.

The Panamera starts with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension (with conventional springs), LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, continuously adjustable door hinges, a power hatchback trunklid, power-folding, heated auto-dimming side mirrors, a two-way adaptive rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition (without keyless entry), partial leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats with heating, driver memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manually adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a wide-view touchscreen infotainment system (including a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot), and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The Panamera 4 utilizes the same single-turbo 3.0-liter V6 as the standard model but adds all-wheel drive. The Panamera 4S keeps the all-wheel-drive powertrain, but it swaps the engine to a 440-hp, twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 and adds a circular-tipped dual exhaust system. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid model supplements the 2.9-liter engine with an electric motor and a 14-kWh lithium-ion battery for a combined 462 hp and approximately 30 miles of battery-only driving. To support the extra weight of the battery pack, air suspension is standard on the hybrid models. And if you need nearly 6 more inches of rear legroom, both variants can be had in a Panamera 4 Executive, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive and Panamera 4S Executive version.

The Panamera Turbo adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, upgraded brakes, an adaptive air suspension, a four-way adaptive rear spoiler, quad tailpipes, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, dark walnut wood trim, synthetic suede (Alcantara) roofliner and pillar trim, full leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats with memory settings, heated rear seats and a 14-speaker Bose audio system. The Panamera Turbo Executive increases wheelbase and rear legroom accordingly.

Options are exceptionally plentiful, as Porsche's philosophy holds that owners should be able to customize their cars to personal taste. The 4 and 4S can be optionally outfitted with most of the Turbo's standard kit, including the air suspension, while additional highlights include various wheel, paint, interior trim and leather specifications (with multiple two-tone interior treatments on offer), rear-wheel steering, speed-sensitive steering assist, ceramic composite brakes, a sport exhaust, power-closing doors, a heated steering wheel, a 21-speaker Burmester audio system, 14-way adaptive sport seats, eight-way power rear seats with memory, cooled front and rear seats, massaging front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, a rear touchscreen interface, power rear sunshades and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

A few optional packages also bundle desirable features together. The Sport Chrono package adds launch control, a dash-mounted stopwatch, an Individual driving mode for a custom feel, a dedicated Sport button and performance-oriented displays. Meanwhile, the Sport, Premium and Premium Plus packages include various combinations of the features listed above.

All 2017 Panameras use an eight-speed automatic transmission and, aside from the standard Panamera model, all-wheel drive. The Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 Executive are equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (330 hp, 331 lb-ft). The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive are equipped with a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 and electric motor (462 hp, 435 lb-ft). The Panamera 4S and Panamera 4S Executive come with a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (440 horsepower, 405 lb-ft), while the Turbo and Turbo Executive step up to a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (550 hp, 567 lb-ft).

According to Porsche, the Panamera will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, or 5.2 seconds with launch control. By the time you get to the Turbo, you're looking at an estimated zero-to-60-mph time of 3.4 seconds (3.2 seconds with launch control). Of course, the Hybrid is more about fuel economy. Expect to be able to drive about 30 miles on pure electric power before it switches over to normal gas-electric hybrid operation.

Driving

Check back soon for a full vehicle evaluation once we've tested the fully redesigned Panamera.

Interior

The 2017 Panamera's dashboard is an inviting combination of old and new. Porsche's classic five circular gauges of 911 fame are arrayed in front of the driver, including a sporty, center-mounted tachometer. But the tach is the only analog gauge; the others are high-resolution digital affairs that are also highly configurable. In the middle of the dash is a stunning "glass-look" 12-inch touchscreen, and below that the center vents and climate controls flow gracefully into a prominent console that bisects the entire passenger cabin, all the way through the rear seat.

Despite the lower roofline for this generation (slinky styling has its costs), Porsche says rear headroom remains about the same, which means even taller adults should be plenty pleased with the two-seat accommodations, though three-across seating continues to be unavailable. There's no doubt rear passengers will love the optional rear entertainment system, which includes twin 10-inch displays, 32 gigabytes of dedicated storage space, micro-SD and micro-USB connectivity, Bluetooth (with wireless headphones) and compatibility with the mobile Wi-Fi setup. 

In terms of cargo space, the Panamera offers 17.4 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks in place — a competitive figure relative to executive-sedan rivals — and a handy 46 cubes with those seatbacks folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Porsche Panamera.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Dynamic Pleasure
Design Enthuisiest,10/31/2017
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
The 2017 Panamera Turbo is exceptional on all fronts. It is such an amazing improvement on the old model in every way. The drive, fit, finish and updated electronics are all outstanding. This car is by far the best car in its class and we have driven all of them.
The 4S is marred by a lousy engine
AB,12/02/2017
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
Just replaced my 2017 Panamera 4S for a Panamera turbo. The 2017 and later 4S engine is definitely a disappointment compared to the naturally aspirated V8 of the 2010-2013 model. It is a tiny 2.9 L V6 with twin turbos and has a horrible engine sound and feels very weak until the turbos kick in. It does perform when revved hard but lacks instant throttle response. It let down the whole experience of driving what would otherwise be a good car. The worst aspect is that it is not any more economical than the old V8 and in my experience is a lot thirstier.DONT be fooled by the mpg figures quoted on the sticker. It does NOTHING alike the 21-28mpg quoted. I almost never got over 13 mpg in urban driving and rarely more than 20 mpg on the highway. IN fact many times I got 10 mpg. The problem is that to get any performance from the car you have to rev the engine so hard that the mpg becomes lousy. The small V6 twin turbo is designed to provide great numbers on the govt tests but NOT under normal driving ( remember the VW diesel scandal anyone?- this is similar from the same company!). What a difference the Panamera Turbo model. IT is a 4 L V8 and in a differnt league in terms of engine sound and responsiveness.PLus it gives much better mileage than the 4Sengine despite being more powerful. DO yourself a favor and DONT buy the 4S. You will be throwing a lot of money on a crap engine - not what you want from a Porsche
2010 Turbo to 2017 Turbo - Just say Wow!
Daddy,05/08/2018
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
Okay....I was so spoiled by my 2010 Panny. All the people that said it was so ugly came around when it pinned them back in their seats. It had the growl, it had the moves, it had the Panache. So after 8 years and I wanted to trade in my convertible for a Targa I never even envisioned parting with my Panny. So after not getting to a deal, the sales guy said “if you really want a deal my sales manager is trying to get rid of a new 2017 Panamera”. Now, the 2018’s have been out over six months, I’m thinking who wants some 2017 demo ride. Well it turns out this 2017 black with all black smoked out accessories had exactly 22 miles on it. I had to admit it looked go but I tried to fight it. I thought...my 2010 cockpit would never be matched. Sliding in, she felt strange. She turn quicker due to the rear wheel steering. She felt like a smaller car driving but did not feel small space wise from the inside. Then she growled when I hit the throttle...they are now piping the growl through the speakers....how sweet. Oh I miss my cockpit still, my lighted door sills, the window shades I never used, and even that thermal tinting that fails to allow my EZpass toll transmitter but a small cut out to function. Yea all those little things you love and hate after eight years of a marriage, but they all went poof when while sitting at a light on a gorgeous spring day with the windows down, a guy turning the corner leans his head out the window and says “Boss Car!” Yes it is and I punch it.
the 2017 Panamera 4 is very near perfect
Mark,11/03/2017
4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
This car is incredible in many ways. It is a head turner from an esthetic standpoint and has exhilarating performance. It is a fantastic car to drive. Can't say enough about all the design features.
See all 5 reviews of the 2017 Porsche Panamera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Gas
440 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Gas
550 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Gas
550 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Gas
330 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Porsche Panamera features & specs

More about the 2017 Porsche Panamera

Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Overview

The Used 2017 Porsche Panamera is offered in the following submodels: Panamera Sedan, Panamera Hybrid. Available styles include 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), and 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Porsche Panamera?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Porsche Panamera trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 is priced between $66,995 and$69,799 with odometer readings between 24752 and35551 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S is priced between $65,888 and$76,990 with odometer readings between 31450 and50386 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Base is priced between $68,798 and$71,990 with odometer readings between 16121 and17340 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo is priced between $102,725 and$104,781 with odometer readings between 6050 and15558 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

