Used 2010 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

- 79,871 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,500$2,423 Below Market
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
anti-jamming|Rollover detection system -inc: early deployment of curtain airbags & seat belt pretensioners|Steel suspension|Textured leather interior trim|Tire pressure monitoring system|VarioCam Plus continuously variable valve timing system|Wheel anti-theft device
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A74AL062748
Stock: B4970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,962 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,500$2,672 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
SUPER SUPER CLEAN LIKE NEW ! MUST SEE !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A71AL065008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,624 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,888$2,184 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. Mudarri Motorsports is extremely proud to offer this 2010 Porsche Panamera S! This local trade runs and drives perfect and has extremely low miles. The vehicle is fully loaded with heated , power everything, moonroof, Bose sound, Navigation, and more. Powered by a V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission. Come check out this gorgeous Porsche today! Financing available regardless of your situation and credit history and all TRADE INS welcome! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A76AL060225
Stock: 2074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,990$1,773 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * This is not your average Panamera 4S - Extremely heavily optioned w/ original MSRP of $137975 - over $42K in options on top of the base MSRP! * Sport Exhaust System * Adaptive Air Suspension (PDCC) * 20" RS Spyder wheels * PCCB Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/ brand new OEM pads all the way around! * Brand new tires all the way around! * 4 zone climate control * Bluetooth * Porsche Entry & Drive system * Back up camera + parking sensors * Sport Chrono Package Plus * Veriable Assist Power Steering * Burmester High-End Sound System * XM satellite radio * PDCC Electric Rear Differential * Power rear sun-shades * Full Leather interior * Adaptive 18-way Adjustable Sport Seats w/ Memory pkg * Illuminated door sills * Only 1 previous California owner * 2 keys + books * Just serviced: new fluids + new plugs + new air to oil separator + valve carbon removal just preformed APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A77AL064123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,450$661 Below Market
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A72AL062571
Stock: 675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,811 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,900$948 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HTD SEATS, BACK-UP SENSORS, LEATHER, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE AC, FOG LAMPS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# AL063197 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $815 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Mounted and Balanced 2 New Tires, Replaced The Battery, and Replaced The Wiper Blades!This rear wheel drive 2010 Porsche Panamera S features an impressive 4.8l v8 32v Engine with a Yachting Blue Metallic Exterior with a Luxor Beige Interior. With only 45,811 miles this 2010 Porsche Panamera is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2010 Porsche Panamera in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# AL063197 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2010 Porsche Panamera S ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Porsche Panamera S! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 24.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Porsche Panamera comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4.8l v8 32v engine, an 7-speed porsche doppelkupplung (pdk) transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Rear Reading Lamps, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to Grove City, Hilliard or Upper Arlington, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, HID Headlamps, Xenon Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Knee AirBag, Delay-off headlights, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A79AL063197
Stock: AL063197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 47,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,988$1,386 Below Market
Gladstone Mitsubishi - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A79AL061613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$41,500$743 Below Market
A-1 Motor Sales - Schaumburg / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A74AL091664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,376 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$44,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2010 Porsche Panamera TurboGT Silver Metallic Exterior over Espresso Leather Interior Only 35,376 miles!V8 4.8L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEComing Soon! VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.8L Engine500 Horsepower516 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 7 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A79AL090087
Stock: 090087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 54,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2010 Porsche Panamera TurboBasalt Black Metallic Exterior over Cognac Natural Leather Interior Only 54,265 miles!V8 4.8L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDECognac, Natural Leather Seat Trim (Originally $1,510):Sport Chrono PKG (Originally $2,280): 18 Way Adaptive Sport Seats W/Memory PKG (Originally $1,505):adaptive front/rear sport seats4-way pwr lumbarseat memorymirror memorysteering column memoryexpanded memory functions on lightswipersair conddoor locksinstrument cluster & PCM settingsLED courtesy lights on door mirrors Tineo Interior PKG:dashboard trim stripfront/rear door trim stripslower center consoletrim panelfront ashtray coverrear cupholder coverlid of rear center console Variable Assist PWR Steering (Originally $270)servotronic speed sensitive pwr steering 20\" RS Spyder Design Wheels (Originally $1,560):racing look w/polished rim flange alloy 20\" x 9.5\" front wheels & 20\" x 11\" rear wheels255/40ZR20 front tires295/35ZR20 rear tires Wheel Caps W/Colored Crest (Originally $185) Burmester High End Surround Sound System (Originally $3,990):(16) speakers w/300-watt 10\" subwoofer16-channel amp1000-watt total outputair-motion-transformer technology Universal Audio Interface (Originally $440):connections for iPodUSB memory stick w/MP3 & aux audio interface XM Satellite Radio (Originally $750):3-month subscription Bluetooth Phone Interface (Originally $695):operation of basic phone functions on PCM or multi-function steering wheel Front/Rear Floor Mats (Originally $150) Heated 3 Spoke Multi Function Tineo Steering Wheel (Originally $500):controls for audiocommunication & trip computer functions 4 Zone Automatic Air Conditioning System (Originally $1,020):separate controls from all seats Ski Bag (Originally $405):trunk hatch w/folding center sectionremovable ski bag VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.8L Engine500 Horsepower516 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 7 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A76AL091195
Stock: 091195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 111,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,999
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. LV CARS AIRPORT LOCATION HAS THE BEST USED CARS AND DIESEL TRUCKS IN LAS VEGAS. COME SEE ALL THE PRE OWNED INVENTORY FOR YOUR SELF OR APPLY ONLINE! WE CAN AND WILL FINANCE YOU !!! Specializing in Financing Good or Bad Credit Customers with Low Down Payments and Great Rates. With the most competitive prices on Pre-Owned Cars Suvs Trucks and Diesel Trucks in Las Vegas. All Vehicles are Inspected and come with a Nevada Vehicle Inspection Valid Emissions Test and a FREE AUTO CHECK Vehicle History Report. All Pre-Owned Inventory Comes with Warranty options up to 5 Years.LV Cars Airport is a must if you are looking for a Quality pre-owned vehicle.Come see all the inventory centrally located in Las Vegas at:4956 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas NV 89119 next to the Thomas & Mack Arena two blocks from McCarran International Airport at Tropicana and Paradise behind the AM/PM.We approve everyone onsite and take the worry out of used car buying.Quick and Easy Approval process. Just click here to apply and be approved in minutes.https://lvcarsairport.com/creditapp.aspx?Questions? Operators are waiting for your call @ 702-476-6867
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A77AL060928
Stock: LVCA060928DEMO
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,000 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,999$623 Below Market
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A78AL090162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,950
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1700300 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78AL061019
Stock: c143024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 89,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,995
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
S Platinum Gray Full Leather 19 inch Wheels 14 Way Power Seats 1 Owner This 2010 Porsche Panamera S is proudly offered by Quality Auto Center CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. You can tell this 2010 Porsche Panamera has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 89,216mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2010 Porsche Panamera: Launched in 2010, the Panamera is Porsche's first 4-door 4-seat grand tourer. Its basic design is a complete departure from most of Porsche's rear and mid-engine sports car tradition, utilizing a front-mounted engine. The styling is unmistakably Porsche, with hints of 911 throughout but with an elongated shape that provides comfortable seating in the rear--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It's perfect for those looking for the comfort and room of a BMW 7-series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, while wanting the performance and handling that is Porsche's trademark. Strengths of this model include Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior. No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A77AL063022
Stock: 11521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on Black Loaded 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S AWD 4-Door Luxury Sedan with only 45,387mi. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Porsche Panamera 4S. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Black AWD Porsche Panamera 4S handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. This 2010 Porsche Panamera has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Porsche Panamera looks like has never been used. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche Panamera 4S. This Porsche Panamera 4S is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. The tires on this vehicle have passed a rigorous inspection for safety, stability and tread life. The paint on this Porsche Panamera 4S is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Porsche Panamera. More information about the 2010 Porsche Panamera: Launched in 2010, the Panamera is Porsche's first 4-door 4-seat grand tourer. Its basic design is a complete departure from most of Porsche's rear and mid-engine sports car tradition, utilizing a front-mounted engine. The styling is unmistakably Porsche, with hints of 911 throughout but with an elongated shape that provides comfortable seating in the rear--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It's perfect for those looking for the comfort and room of a BMW 7-series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, while wanting the performance and handling that is Porsche's trademark. Strengths of this model include Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78AL063305
Stock: P063305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,931$300 Below Market
Leith Volkswagen of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A72AL062523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2010 Porsche Panamera S62,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990
Porsche Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Original MSRP $110,540.00-Heated and Ventilated Front and Rear Seats-BOSE Surround Sound System-20" RS Spyder Design Wheels-XM Radio Capability-Bluetooth Phone Interface-Park Assist Front and Rear w/ Back Up Camera-Power Sunscreen - Rear Side Windows-Natural Leather Interior-Door Sill Guards Aluminum Illuminated**Clean CARFAX. One Owner. Local Trade****Originally Purchased and Serviced here at Porsche Jacksonville****Approved Certified Pre-owned**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A76AL062248
Stock: LL00813A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 34,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Burmester High-End Surround Sound-System Front/Rear Seat Ventilation Illuminated Aluminum Door Sill Guards Porsche Entry & Drive Walnut Interior Pkg Platinum Silver Metallic Bluetooth Phone Interface Rear Interior Lighting Pkg Sun/Moonroof Heated Front/Rear Seats Heated 3-Spoke Multi-Function Walnut Steering Wheel Leather Seats Variable Assist Pwr Steering Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Standard Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. 2010 Panamera S Model Year 2010 Model Code 970120 Model Type Panamera S VIN WP0AB2A78AL062509 Commission Number 705067 Total Retail Price* $107,500 Warranty Start Date 10-29-2010 Transmission Not Available Exterior Color Platinum Silver Metallic Interior Color Black Optional equipment Option Code Description Price 970120 Panamera S $89,800 810 Floor mats $150 446 Wheel Caps with Colored Crest $185 542 Seat Ventilation (Front/Rear) $1,600 619 Bluetooth Phone Interface $695 625 Porsche Entry & Drive $1,090 630 Rear interior lighting package $595 658 Variable Assist Power Steering $270 682 Burmester High-End Sound-Systm $5,690 417 20 RS Spyder Design wheel $3,120 821 Walnut interior package $995 842 Steering Wheel Walnut Heated $500 870 Universal audio interface $440 1H Platinum Silver Metallic $760 AB Black $0 343 Heated Seats (Front and Rear) $510 XES Prep Illum Door Sill Guards $0 XXC Door Sill Guards Alumin Illum $1,100 Total Retail Vehicle Price: $107,500 Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee: Not Available Total of Charges & Taxes: Not Available Total Retail Price*: $107,500 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78AL062509
Stock: AL062509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
