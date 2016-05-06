Used 2010 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

556 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Panamera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 556 listings
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S in Gray
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera 4S

    79,871 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,500

    $2,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    64,962 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,500

    $2,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Silver
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    65,624 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,888

    $2,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S in Gray
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera 4S

    53,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,990

    $1,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S in Black
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera 4S

    96,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,450

    $661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    45,811 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,900

    $948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S in Gray
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera 4S

    47,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,988

    $1,386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    42,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,500

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Silver
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    35,376 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $44,993

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    54,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,993

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Black
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    111,192 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    51,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,999

    $623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Silver
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    42,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,950

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S in Silver
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera 4S

    89,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S in Black
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera 4S

    45,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Black
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    75,718 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,931

    $300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Silver
    certified

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    62,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,990

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Silver
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    34,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Panamera searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 556 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2010 Porsche Panamera

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Panamera

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Panamera
Overall Consumer Rating
4.831 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
An old Man's wheelchair
Paul Michaelis,06/05/2016
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM)
Be prepared to spend money, the initial price is high, any maintenance is costly and good tires don't come cheaply. On the other hand, driving it is a blast, even after 10 years of ownership I look forward to driving it. Of the 4 previous Porsche' I've owned, this one has met all my criteria. The previous Porsche' included 994, 911 Cab, 911 Targa, and 993 wide body....each had its unique features and was enjoyable, but the Pany incorporates all of the enjoyments of the previous cars sans the ability to lower the roof. It's quick, agile, comfortable and different in appearance from all the other cars on the road, still gets thumbs up signals. After 10 years of ownership, several new car issues, I still enjoy it immensely. There were claims that the aluminum block had bore scoring wear issues so I have been diligently having oil analysis done with each change and found the wear characteristics are excellent. One important thing I did was research Porsche's choice of oil. The recommended oil ( Mobil1 0W40 ) has a special additive wear-blend that isn't found in so-called equivalent oils. I stick with Porsche's up front recommendation, period.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Panamera
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Porsche Panamera info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings