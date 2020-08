Used 2010 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington

Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. Mudarri Motorsports is extremely proud to offer this 2010 Porsche Panamera S! This local trade runs and drives perfect and has extremely low miles. The vehicle is fully loaded with heated , power everything, moonroof, Bose sound, Navigation, and more. Powered by a V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission. Come check out this gorgeous Porsche today! Financing available regardless of your situation and credit history and all TRADE INS welcome! 425-202-7444

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB2A76AL060225

Stock: 2074

Certified Pre-Owned: No