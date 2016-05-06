Used 2010 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on Black Loaded 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S AWD 4-Door Luxury Sedan with only 45,387mi. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Porsche Panamera 4S. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Black AWD Porsche Panamera 4S handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. This 2010 Porsche Panamera has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Porsche Panamera looks like has never been used. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche Panamera 4S. This Porsche Panamera 4S is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. The tires on this vehicle have passed a rigorous inspection for safety, stability and tread life. The paint on this Porsche Panamera 4S is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Porsche Panamera. More information about the 2010 Porsche Panamera: Launched in 2010, the Panamera is Porsche's first 4-door 4-seat grand tourer. Its basic design is a complete departure from most of Porsche's rear and mid-engine sports car tradition, utilizing a front-mounted engine. The styling is unmistakably Porsche, with hints of 911 throughout but with an elongated shape that provides comfortable seating in the rear--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It's perfect for those looking for the comfort and room of a BMW 7-series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, while wanting the performance and handling that is Porsche's trademark. Strengths of this model include Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB2A78AL063305

Stock: P063305

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020