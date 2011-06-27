  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,093$50,176$52,594
Clean$46,616$48,658$50,924
Average$43,662$45,622$47,583
Rough$40,708$42,587$44,243
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,911$49,058$51,533
Clean$45,470$47,574$49,897
Average$42,589$44,606$46,624
Rough$39,707$41,638$43,351
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,748$44,636$46,822
Clean$41,435$43,285$45,336
Average$38,809$40,585$42,362
Rough$36,183$37,884$39,388
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,045$42,651$44,540
Clean$39,784$41,361$43,126
Average$37,263$38,780$40,297
Rough$34,742$36,200$37,468
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,509$43,721$46,227
Clean$40,234$42,399$44,759
Average$37,685$39,753$41,823
Rough$35,135$37,108$38,887
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,802$43,120$45,727
Clean$39,549$41,815$44,275
Average$37,043$39,206$41,371
Rough$34,537$36,598$38,467
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,036$65,270$66,935
Clean$62,069$63,296$64,809
Average$58,136$59,347$60,558
Rough$54,203$55,398$56,307
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,311$59,447$61,978
Clean$55,551$57,649$60,010
Average$52,031$54,052$56,074
Rough$48,511$50,455$52,138
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,071$57,678$59,667
Clean$54,349$55,933$57,772
Average$50,905$52,443$53,983
Rough$47,461$48,954$50,193
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,310$42,805$45,588
Clean$39,072$41,510$44,141
Average$36,596$38,921$41,245
Rough$34,120$36,331$38,350
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$97,737$99,621$102,162
Clean$94,735$96,608$98,918
Average$88,732$90,580$92,430
Rough$82,729$84,553$85,941
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$84,632$86,263$88,463
Clean$82,033$83,654$85,654
Average$76,834$78,435$80,035
Rough$71,636$73,216$74,417
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,239$70,574$72,375
Clean$67,113$68,439$70,076
Average$62,860$64,170$65,480
Rough$58,607$59,900$60,883
Sell my 2016 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Porsche Panamera on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,510 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Panamera is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,510 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $41,510 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Porsche Panamera ranges from $34,120 to $45,588, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.