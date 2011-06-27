Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,093
|$50,176
|$52,594
|Clean
|$46,616
|$48,658
|$50,924
|Average
|$43,662
|$45,622
|$47,583
|Rough
|$40,708
|$42,587
|$44,243
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,911
|$49,058
|$51,533
|Clean
|$45,470
|$47,574
|$49,897
|Average
|$42,589
|$44,606
|$46,624
|Rough
|$39,707
|$41,638
|$43,351
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,748
|$44,636
|$46,822
|Clean
|$41,435
|$43,285
|$45,336
|Average
|$38,809
|$40,585
|$42,362
|Rough
|$36,183
|$37,884
|$39,388
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,045
|$42,651
|$44,540
|Clean
|$39,784
|$41,361
|$43,126
|Average
|$37,263
|$38,780
|$40,297
|Rough
|$34,742
|$36,200
|$37,468
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,509
|$43,721
|$46,227
|Clean
|$40,234
|$42,399
|$44,759
|Average
|$37,685
|$39,753
|$41,823
|Rough
|$35,135
|$37,108
|$38,887
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,802
|$43,120
|$45,727
|Clean
|$39,549
|$41,815
|$44,275
|Average
|$37,043
|$39,206
|$41,371
|Rough
|$34,537
|$36,598
|$38,467
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,036
|$65,270
|$66,935
|Clean
|$62,069
|$63,296
|$64,809
|Average
|$58,136
|$59,347
|$60,558
|Rough
|$54,203
|$55,398
|$56,307
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,311
|$59,447
|$61,978
|Clean
|$55,551
|$57,649
|$60,010
|Average
|$52,031
|$54,052
|$56,074
|Rough
|$48,511
|$50,455
|$52,138
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,071
|$57,678
|$59,667
|Clean
|$54,349
|$55,933
|$57,772
|Average
|$50,905
|$52,443
|$53,983
|Rough
|$47,461
|$48,954
|$50,193
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,310
|$42,805
|$45,588
|Clean
|$39,072
|$41,510
|$44,141
|Average
|$36,596
|$38,921
|$41,245
|Rough
|$34,120
|$36,331
|$38,350
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$97,737
|$99,621
|$102,162
|Clean
|$94,735
|$96,608
|$98,918
|Average
|$88,732
|$90,580
|$92,430
|Rough
|$82,729
|$84,553
|$85,941
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,632
|$86,263
|$88,463
|Clean
|$82,033
|$83,654
|$85,654
|Average
|$76,834
|$78,435
|$80,035
|Rough
|$71,636
|$73,216
|$74,417
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,239
|$70,574
|$72,375
|Clean
|$67,113
|$68,439
|$70,076
|Average
|$62,860
|$64,170
|$65,480
|Rough
|$58,607
|$59,900
|$60,883