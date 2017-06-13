  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2018 Porsche Panamera
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2018 Porsche Panamera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Authoritative acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
  • Sports carlike handling around turns
  • Refined interior design with the latest technology
  • Standard with only two rear seats (a middle seat is optional)
  • Infotainment system trails the competition
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Porsche Panamera for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$59,991 - $107,633
Used Panamera for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Panamera does Edmunds recommend?

While the range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid is appealing, it comes with a mighty price tag and for that reason, we recommend the Panamera Turbo (non-hybrid). The Turbo is available in all three Panamera body styles (we prefer the Sport Turismo) and it comes with Porsche's fire-breathing 550-hp twin-turbo V8.

Standard equipment on the Panamera Turbo includes a wide-view 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an adaptive air suspension, full leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats with memory settings, heated rear seats and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The Porsche Panamera was redesigned from the ground up just a year ago. It got new looks, new engines and a bevy of tech upgrades. But for Porsche, that's apparently not enough. The 2018 Porsche Panamera gets two big additions: the Panamera Sport Turismo and the Turbo S E-Hybrid. The Sport Turismo has an expanded hatchback area that gives the Panamera an almost wagonlike profile, while the Turbo S E-Hybrid packs more power than almost any car Porsche has ever made.

With a whopping 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque, the Turbo S E-Hybrid will out-accelerate most sports cars on the planet (Porsche estimates it will go from zero to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package). That would be impressive on its own, especially from such a big, luxurious sedan, but the same car can be plugged in and charged for, Porsche says, about 30 miles of electric-only range. Last year's Panamera was already performance-focused and conspicuously luxurious. It's even more so for the 2018 Panamera.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S as one of Edmunds' Best Sports Sedans for this year.

2018 Porsche Panamera models

The 2018 Porsche Panamera is available in three different body styles, with five different powertrains. Equipment levels change as you climb up the ladder, but no matter which one you choose, each Panamera is highly customizable. Essentially, if you're buying a Panamera, you're spoiled for choice.

At the bottom of the ladder, there's the only rear-wheel-drive Panamera, the base trim. From there, everything else is all-wheel-drive: the Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera Turbo and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Everything above the base trim is also offered in the Executive body style, which is a longer version of the Panamera that adds nearly 6 inches of rear legroom. The 4, 4S, 4 E-Hybrid and Turbo models are also available in a Sport Turismo body style, which has a bigger hatchback cargo area. All Panameras come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four seats (a middle rear seat is optional).

The base Panamera comes with quite a bit of standard equipment, including a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (330 hp, 331 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management (also known as adaptive suspension or PASM), LED headlights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a power hatchback trunklid, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors with heating, a two-way adaptive rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition (without keyless entry), partial leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manually adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a wide-view 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (including a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot), and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The Panamera 4 keeps the same standard equipment utilizes the same single-turbo 3.0-liter V6 as the standard model but adds all-wheel drive. The Panamera 4S keeps the all-wheel-drive powertrain, but it swaps the engine to a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 (440 hp, 405 lb-ft) and adds a unique dual exhaust system. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid gets the 2.9-liter engine along with an electric motor and a 14-kWh lithium-ion battery (for a combined 462 hp, 516 lb-ft) with approximately 30 miles of all-electric driving range. To support the extra weight of the battery pack, air suspension is standard on the hybrid models.

The more performance-oriented Panamera Turbo makes use of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (550 hp, 567 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, an adaptive air suspension, a four-way adaptive rear spoiler, quad tailpipes, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, dark walnut wood trim, synthetic suede roofliner and pillar trim, full leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats with memory settings, heated rear seats and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

At the top of the ladder, there's the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which adds the hybrid components to the 4.0-liter turbo V8 (for a combined 680 hp and 626 lb-ft). Essentially, standard equipment is the same as on the regular Turbo with the addition of 21-inch wheels; ceramic composite brakes; the optional Sport Chrono package (launch control, a dash-mounted stopwatch, an Individual driving mode for a custom feel, a dedicated Sport button and performance-oriented displays); and a second air-conditioning system to cool the car while it's parked.

There's a long list of stand-alone or bundled options for pretty much every trim level since Porsche believes that owners should be able to customize their cars to personal taste. You can have the 4 and the 4S with most of the Turbo's standard equipment. Additional highlights for the rest of the lineup include various wheel, paint, interior trim and leather specifications (with multiple two-tone interior treatments on offer), speed-sensitive steering assist, a sport exhaust, power-closing doors, a heated steering wheel, a 21-speaker Burmester audio system, 18-way adaptive sport seats, eight-way power rear seats with memory function, ventilated front and rear seats, massaging front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, a rear touchscreen interface, power rear sunshades and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S (turbo 2.9L V6 | 8-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Driving

9.0
No car this big and heavy has any business performing on this level. It's mind-boggling how capable the Panamera 4S is on a fun, winding road. Anyone who claims it's not a "real" Porsche clearly hasn't driven one. And this is just a single step up from the base model in a very deep lineup.

Acceleration

9.0
Among similarly priced luxury sedans, the Panamera 4S is among the quickest, reaching 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. Power is breathtaking, and the shifts are impressively smooth. Engaging launch control will fulfill your adolescent racer dreams, and the cars sounds great, too.

Braking

8.5
Stopping from 60 mph required only 101 feet, which is shorter than any rival's result. Under heavy braking, it remains composed and controllable. The pedal is on the soft side but very trustworthy. When it's driven hard, some odd clicking can be heard and felt, but it doesn't affect performance.

Steering

8.5
The steering effort is light, and the driver receives little feedback. But with a car that handles as well as this, it's really not an issue. Even though this is a big sedan, the steering is very accurate and you feel as if you can place it precisely where you want in a turn.

Handling

9.0
Precise in all situations. When driving the Panamera 4S on a fun road, you quickly forget that it's a 4,400-pound luxury sedan. It feels much lighter and smaller. There's seemingly no limit to the amount of grip from the sticky tires and all-wheel drive. It's almost as rewarding to drive as a 911.

Drivability

9.0
Not only does the Panamera perform like a smaller sports car, but it also maneuvers like a smaller sedan, too. The turning radius is narrower than you'd expect, and it's easy to squeeze it into a tight parking spot.

Comfort

The Panamera's performance means some concessions were made. The climate control is fussier than it needs to be, and ride quality isn't as luxurious as that of some rivals. But none of these issues comes even remotely close to being a deal-breaker.

Seat comfort

8.5
Porsche's seat game is strong. Whether you're short or tall, the range of adjustments will accommodate you. The padding is thin, but the front seats are so well-shaped that all-day comfort is guaranteed. For hotter climates, we'd suggest springing for the optional ventilated seats.

Ride comfort

9.0
As expected, the Panamera 4S doesn't ride quite as smoothly as its less athletic rivals, but it is still exceptionally comfortable. Small, high-frequency bumps are almost undetectable, and broader undulations are well-managed.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Wind noise on the highway is absent, and the engine is well-muffled when you're just cruising. Because of this silence, you'll hear the summer tires more distinctly, but at no time does the noise become intrusive, even on coarse asphalt.

Climate control

8.0
The air conditioning cools the cabin rapidly, and the vent coverage is excellent. Using the system isn't as simple as it should be, and it takes a few button and touchscreen commands to access. The touchscreen-only control of the center vent direction is ridiculously complicated.

Interior

8.5
The new Panamera's interior is a vast aesthetic improvement, but many of the controls aren't as easy to use and can be a source of driver distraction. Otherwise, the cabin is as luxurious, modern and refined as those of any of its contemporaries.

Ease of use

8.0
Thankfully, this generation Panamera forgoes the mass of buttons of its predecessor, but some difficulties remain. The operation of the capacitive touch "buttons" take the driver's attention away from the road, and the gear selector takes some getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The Panamera is easy to live with. The doors are fairly short in length and open wide in tight spots. They remain in position throughout the stroke rather than at preset detents. Rear passengers will need to dip their heads slightly to clear the sloping roof, but only if they're tall.

Driving position

8.5
The primary controls are well-placed, and the range of seat adjustments ensure an optimal position for drivers of any size. Unfortunately, we encountered some glitches in the seat memory functions in which the system would not accept new adjustments.

Roominess

8.5
Even though you get a sporty, wraparound feeling from the cockpit, the Panamera is still very spacious. There's a wealth of headroom. The rear seats will easily accommodate people over 6 feet, and the long-wheelbase version adds even more space for tall passengers.

Visibility

8.0
The forward view is very good. The front roof pillars are well-contoured to minimize obstruction in left turns. The pillar between the front and rear seats is rather thick and requires craning the neck to see past. The rear window affords a good view, and the surround-view camera eliminates any guesswork.

Quality

The interior materials are befitting a car of this class and price, and there's a sturdy construction underneath. We drove the car exceptionally hard, however, and noticed a few new creaks afterward.

Utility

Though it's the "hatchback" in the luxury sedan class, the Panamera doesn't reap the rewards usually associated with that body style. There is plenty of space for luggage and cargo but not as much as the specifications suggest. Again, these are fairly small concessions for a sporty car.

Small-item storage

7.0
The door pockets, the center armrest bin, and glovebox are all on the small side, leaving you limited options for your personal effects. The small and large cupholders are good at securing bottles and cups.

Cargo space

9.0
With 17.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, the Panamera offers generous space on paper. In practice, the trunk is shallow, and the high liftover height is an impediment. The lack of remote seatback releases also deducts points.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The LATCH anchors are hidden but easily accessed. Taller front passengers may keep a rear-facing car seat from fitting in the back, but forward-facing seats won't be a problem.

Technology

Operation of the Panamera's many features isn't as intuitive as in its rivals. The infotainment interface is the biggest offender and has been a persistent Porsche gripe. The company claims that these are secondary in a "driver's car." Still, we expect more in a premium luxury vehicle.

Audio & navigation

Even with the new infotainment system, it trails the competition. The audio quality was decent but not impressive.The $8,000 Burmester audio upgrade would likely cure the issue. We also observed sporadic glitches with the controller knob not working when pushed.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and easier to use than Porsche's system. Touchscreen inputs worked all the time, but the customizable steering wheel button did not.

Driver aids

8.0
The advanced safety features are well-tuned for a sporty car like this. False alarms were never triggered, and the stability control intervention was graceful. The adaptive cruise control was also smooth and maintained its speed even on steep downhill grades.

Voice control

6.0
Voice controls in the native powertrain control module (PCM) unit weren't as easy or intuitive as Apple CarPlay's, but this is true of most systems. But the voice controls did faithfully execute our commands.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving9.0
Interior8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Porsche Panamera.

5(43%)
4(21%)
3(22%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
3.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

road handling great...electronics suck
Seabolt,07/26/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
The redesign was a huge hit. The 911-ish back end vs the old 'fat butt' is a smart move. Road handling excellent. MPG surprisingly good (28 hwy). Electronics suck and the driver interface was evidently designed by committee. Sometimes CarPlay works...sometimes not. Takes forever for the software to load every time you start the car. Too many ways to control the same thing (climate, media etc) - and a lot of it is not intuitive. Audi electronics are far better. (my 5 yr old Mercedes CLS was more advanced). Two of the five clusters on my dash currently 'out' (dark). First time it happened (then went back on) dealer said they couldn't find a cause. Front end suspension squeak unable to resolve, though great dealership service
Basic issues need fixed before spending $115,000
Rajesh M,09/09/2018
4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
Bought a 2018 Panamera 4, 3 months ago. Head turner for sure. Wow factor, yes. Could not connect the garage door opener despite multiple attemtps. Dealership technician came to home and still not able to fix it. The engine sputters when decelerating on inclines. Not happy about these 2 issues. Has speech recognition button installed in car but the function has been deactivated (not sure why and the dealership's answer does not make any sense). Why put in a button and then deactivate it. Apple car play only works if phone connected via USB to the car and not wireless (in this day and age!!)
2018 Panamera AWD Turbo Review
M.S.,11/14/2017
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
Update: multiple electronic issues including a complete shut down while driving. Trim coming off. Carpet buckling without any use. First car I ever regret purchasing. Sorry to say.
Update on my previous rating above...
M.S.,01/25/2018
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)
Now reliability is becoming an issue. Rear passenger carpet buckling for no reason. Computer system completely crashed while driving to work causing total blackout of PCM and shift lights. Second key fob has been replaced once already with this one failing as well. Drink holder rubber falling off after one use of a small VOSS water bottle. There is also a known issue with window tint on the Panamera for a few years now. (Since I've never liked the prior I never paid too much attention.) Apparently the inner window guides scratch the tint. Front doors only really on my car. Mine isn't bad but I have a perfectly etched line on both of my front windows tint now. There are no proven fixes, either live with it or don't tint. Some people have horrible multi-scratches on their tint making it look awful. So Porsche hooked my car up to their computer and found a fault but have to report to headquarters in Germany for what to do. Hmmmmm $185k for a car I drive to work and all this?? Not too happy. It is a 2018 model as well.
See all 14 reviews of the 2018 Porsche Panamera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Gas
330 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Gas
440 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Gas
330 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
8-speed automated manual
Hybrid
462 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Porsche Panamera features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Panamera models:

Lane Departure Warning and Intervention
Warns the driver if they're exiting their lane with another car occupying the blind spot and even applies minor steering corrections.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts the driver when a front collision is imminent. Automatic emergency braking also applies the brakes depending on severity.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Provides the driver with a set speed while maintaining a set distance behind the car in front, allowing for a safe space between cars.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Porsche Panamera

Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Overview

The Used 2018 Porsche Panamera is offered in the following submodels: Panamera Sedan, Panamera Wagon, Panamera Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), and 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Porsche Panamera?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Porsche Panamera trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 is priced between $59,991 and$73,873 with odometer readings between 10896 and54294 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S is priced between $82,999 and$92,777 with odometer readings between 7386 and25567 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is priced between $79,981 and$79,981 with odometer readings between 30345 and30345 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo is priced between $107,633 and$107,633 with odometer readings between 16345 and16345 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Porsche Panameras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Porsche Panamera for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2018 Panameras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,991 and mileage as low as 7386 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Porsche Panamera.

Can't find a used 2018 Porsche Panameras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Panamera for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,503.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Panamera for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,680.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,291.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Porsche Panamera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Panamera lease specials

Related Used 2018 Porsche Panamera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles