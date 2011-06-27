  1. Home
2014 Porsche Panamera Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stellar handling
  • world-class refinement
  • top-notch engines
  • available plug-in hybrid model
  • exquisite cabin quality.
  • Narrow backseat with seating for only two
  • poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Extensive updates, including a long-wheelbase option and a new plug-in hybrid variant, reinforce the 2014 Porsche Panamera's status as one of the best luxury sedans in the world.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Porsche Panamera is a curious automotive creature. It has the feature content, interior quality and price tag of a flagship luxury sedan, yet it has only four seats and the hatchback body style of, well, a hatchback. It has the interior design and performance soul of a 911, and the exterior styling of one that went on a binge diet of Baconators. The Panamera really is like nothing else on the road, and that just makes it all the more special.

The 2016 Porsche Panamera is one of the oldest vehicles in its segment, but it's still one of the very best.

A big part of its distinctiveness is the sheer number of variations available. The whopping 14-model range covers performance (from the 310-horsepower base V6 to the ballistic 570-hp Turbo S), eco-friendliness (there's a plug-in hybrid model), poor-weather friendliness (all-wheel drive is available) and interior space (regular and "Executive" extended-wheelbase models). And then there's the abundant equipment. Although the Panamera boasts more standard features than the typical Porsche sports car, its options list still includes many of the same customization choices as the rest of the lineup. Would you like leather-lined air vents and body-colored painted wheels? Sure. why not? It's only money.

Since the Panamera is so unusual, however, it can be a little difficult to recommend obvious alternatives for your shopping process. High-style, high-performance sedans like the Audi S7/RS 7, BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class offer similar performance and lower price tags, but they aren't as roomy. Then there are luxury sedan mainstays like the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. They are more spacious and generally more elegant in regards to cabin ambience and driving experience and typically have more high-tech options to select.

Of course, all of the above are great cars. But if you like to drive, the 2016 Panamera could very well be the best fit.

2014 Porsche Panamera models

The 2016 Porsche Panamera is a four-door, four-passenger sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. There are 14 trim levels: base, Edition, 4, 4 Edition, S, 4S, S E-Hybrid, GTS, Turbo, Turbo S and the extended-wheelbase 4S Executive, Turbo Executive, Turbo S Executive and the ultralow-volume Exclusive.

The base rear-wheel-drive Panamera and all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 are powered by a V6 and include 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, a sunroof, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats, partial leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split rear seatback.

Standard tech features include a navigation system, a 7-inch central touchscreen, smartphone app integration, Bluetooth connectivity and an 11-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radios, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and a media player interface. The Edition trims add special badging and design cues, the Turbo's 19-inch wheels, two-tone leather upholstery, a power-adjustable sport steering wheel, 10-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and memory functions and heated rear seats. Other than the design elements, this equipment is optional on other Panamera models.

When ordering your Panamera, the standard equipment list is likely going to be just the tip of the iceberg.

On top of the base Panamera equipment, the S models add a turbocharged V6, different 18-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, quad exhaust tips, adaptive suspension dampers and chrome window surrounds.

The plug-in Panamera S E-Hybrid adds to the S equipment a gas-electric powertrain plus hybrid-specific gauges, the "Porsche Car Connect" smartphone app that provides remote access to various vehicle functions, and speed-sensitive steering assist ("Power Steering Plus").

The extra-sporty GTS gets a naturally aspirated V8 along with many items shared with the Turbo, including extra LED exterior lighting, 19-inch wheels, all-wheel drive, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a simulated suede headliner. Unlike with the Turbo, its window surrounds are black. The GTS is also the only Panamera to receive as standard a sport exhaust system, a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather/simulated suede upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim and 14-way adaptive sport seats with four-way power adjustment, adjustable bolsters and memory functions.

The Panamera Turbo adds to the S equipment a turbocharged V8 along with 19-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, the power-adjustable steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, heated rear seats, a full leather interior and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Turbo S throws in even more power, 20-inch wheels, ceramic-composite brakes (PCCB), adaptive antiroll bars (PDCC), a torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV Plus, which also modulates the inside rear brake during cornering for optimal cornering precision) and two-tone leather upholstery.

Standard on the GTS and Turbo and optional on other trims is the Sport Chrono package. It includes launch control, an additional Sport Plus vehicle setting, steering wheel display, additional performance information within the infotainment system and a dash-top analog clock.

Many of the fancier models' standard features are optional on lower trims, including the Turbo S's ceramic brakes and advanced chassis electronics. In typical Porsche fashion, there's a lengthy and expensive list of additional stand-alone options highlighted by a sunroof, a roof rack, adaptive cruise control, a rear seat entertainment system, rearview and 360-degree surround-view cameras, voice controls, a 16-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system and a refrigerated rear compartment that includes two drinking glasses engraved with the Porsche crest and logo. You can also customize practically every interior surface with leather, wood, metal, carbon fiber or paint.

The 4S Executive, Turbo Executive and Turbo S Executive provide all the standard features of their smaller equivalents, plus a 5.9-inch longer wheelbase, thermally and noise-insulated glass, soft-close doors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a rear interior lighting package, eight-way power rear seats, and power rear and rear side sunshades. Most of these features are offered as options on regular-wheelbase Panameras.

2014 Highlights

Major changes come the Porsche Panamera's way for 2014, as the lineup expands to include a long-wheelbase Executive body style and a plug-in S E-Hybrid variant. A new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 for non-hybrid S trims replaces the previous naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V8, and all models get standard variable-ratio steering. There are also a few subtle styling tweaks, including a new trunk lid. Finally, the Turbo S model takes the year off, but the base, GTS and Turbo models receive slight power bumps.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Porsche Panamera is available with a variety of engine choices. Each is paired to an automated manual transmission known as PDK. Rear-wheel drive is standard on most models. The GTS, Turbo, Turbo S and "4" come equipped with all-wheel drive. An automatic engine stop-start system is included on all models to save fuel.

The base Panamera is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 good for 310 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. Porsche estimates it'll go from zero to 60 mph in 6 seconds, though we expect it to be quicker than that given testing of a previous, less powerful model. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 21 (18/27) for the Panamera 4.

The Panamera S has a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 420 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. Porsche estimates a rear-drive version will hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, or 4.6 seconds with the launch control function included with the Sport Chrono package. The 4S and its superior traction should shave off 0.3 second. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg (17 city/27 highway) with rear- or all-wheel drive. The 4S Executive returns 20 (17/26).

The GTS comes with a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V8 that produces 440 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. We spurred the previous 430-hp GTS to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, so the current one should be a hair quicker. It returns an EPA-estimated 19 mpg (16 city/24 highway).

The Turbo has a turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 good for 520 hp and 516 lb-ft. The optional Sport Chrono package temporarily "overboosts" maximum torque to 568 lb-ft at full throttle. In Edmunds testing, an older Panamera Turbo with an even 500 hp took 3.7 seconds to hit 60 mph: That's supercar territory. Both the Turbo and Turbo Executive return an EPA-estimated 18 mpg (15 city/24 highway).

The Turbo S has a version of the same engine pumped up to 570 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Its overboost gives it 590 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says it'll hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. It returns the same EPA-estimated fuel economy as the regular Turbo.

Finally, the rear-wheel-drive plug-in Panamera S E-Hybrid receives an Audi-sourced supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that's paired with a 95-hp electric motor for a combined output of 416 hp. The transmission is a conventional eight-speed automatic. The EPA estimates that it will return 25 mpg combined when driven in hybrid mode when the plug-in portion of its battery has been depleted. It also estimates an all-electric range of 16 miles, which we verified in our own testing.

A full recharge can be achieved in 2.5 hours on 240-volt current — or in about 20 miles of driving (we observed it took 26.5) via the unique E-Charge drive mode, which enlists the V6 to charge the battery pack while you're on the move. Fuel economy predictably plummets in this mode, where we observed 18 mpg while simultaneously driving and charging.

In Edmunds.com testing, an S E-Hybrid managed the 0-60 sprint in a very impressive 4.7 seconds. Mind you, this feat was accomplished with "all hands on deck." In EV mode, it's not nearly as quick.

Safety

Every 2016 Porsche Panamera comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

A rearview camera is available, as is a blind-spot monitoring system. The Panamera's optional adaptive cruise control feature is bundled with a forward collision mitigation system that first issues audible and visual warnings, then automatically applies the brakes (potentially all the way to a stop) unless the driver takes action.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Panamera 4S and Turbo models with standard brakes stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet and 112 feet, respectively. A GTS equipped with the carbon-ceramic brakes repeatedly stopped in 110 feet. Perhaps most shockingly, the shortest simulated panic stop, at 102 feet, was from the Panamera S E-Hybrid.

Driving

Probably the toughest question for 2016 Porsche Panamera shoppers is which powertrain to get. Although the base V6 engine is quite strong by the numbers, the chassis can handle so much more power that we recommend upgrading. But to what? The turbo V6 is certainly a nice piece, and the GTS's naturally aspirated V8 is the most characterful of the bunch. Yet if you've got the bankroll, the Panamera Turbo and Turbo S boast laugh-inducing levels of power and the resolute traction of all-wheel drive to get you moving with a tenacity bettered only by exotic sports cars or possibly something offered up by the United States Air Force.

If you're looking for the driver's car of this class, the 2016 Panamera stands alone.

On the other end of the spectrum, the S E-Hybrid is easily one of the coolest and quickest cars of its ilk. We enthusiastically awarded it an Edmunds "A" rating as its fuel economy is indeed very impressive given its acceleration potential.

Regardless of engine, the Panamera is one of the most rewarding four-door cars to drive. Its precise steering and flat cornering capabilities cannot be matched by more conventional high-dollar luxury sedans, while its ride — though certainly on the firm side — is pleasant and very well damped. This is especially true of the two available adaptive suspensions. At highway speeds, wind and road noise are kept to a minimum, and indeed, this is one of the most hushed cabins you'll find.

Interior

The Panamera's family resemblance is strong inside, boasting the same tall, rising, button-festooned center console found in every other Porsche model. Those buttons (we've counted as many as 80 inside) are a polarizing element: Some find them overwhelming, while others appreciate the direct nature of one button, one task as opposed to digging your way through various menu functions on a display screen. The Panamera still has a touchscreen for most infotainment functions and generally works well, but its 7-inch size can be nearly half of some rival systems.

Rear accommodations in the 2016 Panamera are truly business-class.

In terms of comfort and space, there's a good chance this Porsche will be a very pleasant surprise. The various available front seat designs are similar to those found in the 911: highly supportive, very comfortable and capable of adjusting in a multitude of ways. In back, there are only two seats available, but they are very similar in design to those up front and boast more than enough space for even tall occupants. The Executive models get even more legroom, along with eight-way power adjustment and heating and ventilation. A major downside, besides the four-person limit, is that the backseat is mounted low and with the car's rising beltline it can be a tad claustrophobic compared to more traditional sedans.

The Panamera does boast surprising cargo capacity. Its 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space is what you can expect from a full-size luxury sedan, but its hatchback grants it extra versatility. Fold its seats down and there are a handy 44.6 cubes available. Executive models add a bit more maximum space, while the S E-Hybrid is reduced to 11.8 and 40.7 cubes, respectively. Note that the hatch opening is rather narrow, and the high cargo bed makes loading bulky items a bit of a chore.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Porsche Panamera.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
See all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Porsche with room for friends but not a SUV.
John Griffin,05/05/2017
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
Very fast car but not the acceleration of many other Porsches. Regardless of what driving mode you are in.
My Porsche Panamera 4 from a 50yr old woman
April,02/27/2018
4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
This car is very sexy. The lines are gorgeous and I feel like a million bucks when I drive it. The handling is wonderful, sport mode makes it even more aggressive and more of a racing feel. I love this car and could not be happier with my choice. I was looking for a high end luxury sports car that could still handle 4 passengers. There is no other car quite like this. I drove the Tesla and the Audi as comparison vehicles. The Tesla felt speedier, but not nearly as luxurious and the Audi while possibly more powerful felt like a fuddy duddy on the overall styling. Love my Panamera!!! Update- i’ve Now has my Panamera for about 6 months, I use it as my daily driver. Every time I get in this car, not kidding- every time, I think to myself or say out loud “I absolutely love this car”.
Huge dissapointment!!
Eric C.,02/19/2016
Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I purchased this car from the dealer brand new with 20 miles on it nearly two years ago. With all the features such as blacked tail light covers, 360 camera views, 20 inch wheels etc. the car is a looker. About a year ago I start the car to go to work and I get a transmission error. The warning says the car is driveable but I call the srevive department immediately! I notice the car won't go into 3, 5 or 7th gear. So I basically limp to the dealership for service. Two days later I get it back and I was told it was a software and transfer case issue. All is well or so I thought. Last week same scenario. Start the car, warning light again. I call the dealer, limp to the dealership get in my loaner and leave. This time I get a call they have to replace the entire tranny! !!!! Ok, now I'm upset. Almost 200k on a car with 27k miles and the tranny goes out twice?????? Again, I'm the original owner and all service has been performed by the dealer. Now it's time to reassess my intent on keeping this car!! I've owned various luxury Marques to include, Mercedes, Jaguar, and Lexus. Not one of them needed a new transmission! !! The 2002 S Class I owned had 14 miles on it when I bought it. I kept it for 9 years and put over 180k miles on it. The biggest expense I even had was replacing the front end suspension and that was due to normal wear and tear. How does Porsche get away with being called the most reliable and well built luxury car when their famous PDK transmission failed twice in less than 30k miles??? Having a conversation with my lawyer at this point.
Excellent Condition, one of kind!!
Angel Alicea,12/14/2018
GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM)
The vehicle is excellent showroom condition has not seen the rain nor the snow. The Porsche sits in warm garage with OEM car cover. the vehicle has a Clean Carfax with one owner only. The is white exterior, black wheels and black alcantara Leather with Carbon Fiber pieces interior. In addition to all of the option in this GTS model, it also has High End Radar Detection with Laser detection front and rear bumpers that is displayed on rearview Ghost Mirror for discreet purposes. The also has realtime GPS tracking in case the vehicle is stolen or you can build virtual fence when you parking valet and they decide to go for a ride, it will sent you message via email or cell phone.
See all 5 reviews of the 2014 Porsche Panamera
Write a review

Features & Specs

Somewhere along the seam where Bavaria licks Austria, the snow-capped Wetterstein mountain range peels past our window at 75 miles per hour. Dotted with farmhouses, goats and free-roaming cattle, it's like something from a fairytale.

But then a distraction pulls our attention back to the instrument panel of the 2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive we're riding in. With a quick flash, the rightmost binnacle has stopped displaying navigation hints and instead shows a gray circle with black stripes extending from the 8 o'clock to 2 o'clock position.

On the Autobahn, this means no speed limit. Our driver takes this prompt as a challenge, drops the hammer and as we pass 150 mph the new Panamera's twin-turbo V6 breathes new life into this previously peaceful setting.

Did You Get Work Done?
Look carefully at the above photos of the 2014 Porsche Panamera. Now look again. Notice anything different? Yes? Congratulations! You obviously work for Porsche. Without decoding the VIN or pulling out the tape measure, you wouldn't know that this car has undergone a full refresh.

The front fascia has been tweaked with new, wider intakes and longer, thinner foglights. Out back, the rear window is wider as is the rear spoiler and the license plate bracket has been moved lower. And while the headlights have also been redesigned, it's only noticeable if the vehicle is equipped with the slick optional $2,130 LED headlight kit.

2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

Visually, the biggest difference comes in the form of the 2014 Porsche Panamera Executive models. Offered on the 4S and the Turbo, the Executive package stuffs an extra 5.9 inches of Porsche behind the B-pillar for a slightly shocking $27,300 ($19,800 on the Turbo). The lengthened rear door that offers unfettered access contains a window large enough to front a viewing tank at the aquarium. This model stands out even without reading "Executive" on the doorsill.

Now go back and flip through those photos again. See it? Well, we tried.

Less Is More Is Less
Whether you follow the designer's logic that these subtle tweaks make a difference, the engineers made sure you would notice something different about the S, 4S and new 4S Executive.

2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

Pop the hood on the 2014 Porsche Panamera 4S and there it is, bold as brass, a V6. Now, this isn't any normal V6 mind you. It's a twin-turbocharged, direct-injected beast of a mill that churns out 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque available from 1,750 rpm.

If you're keeping score, this engine produces 20 more hp than the outgoing 4.8-liter V8 while returning better fuel economy. It's hooked to the same seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic found in the previous Panamera, which has been modified for even greater efficiency.

This is a devilishly tricky engine to quantify due to the nature of this beast and the divergent nature of Panamera owners.

On the one hand, the Prada purse crowd will appreciate the new V6 for its hyper quietness and complete lack of drama. At full throttle in sport mode, there's a slight PHHRRPP! as the only indication that PDK has made a gearchange and a subtle, steady gasp of intake as the 3.0-liter searches for every available molecule of combustible air. If there's an exhaust note, it's one only dogs can hear. At anything less than full sauce, the car could well be electric. The silence is deafening and for this buyer, that's probably perfect.

The other group of Panamera owners might not be so happy. These ones can tell you why 1963 was an important year for Porsche. For this driver, the new V6 will be a disappointment.

While Porsche claims the 4S Executive will do zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds (4.5 with Sport Chrono), the exercise is purely academic. It's too easy. Too quiet. Too disconnected. And too reliant upon launch-control trickery. In the half beat it takes this V6 to spool up, the old V8 would already be deafening school kids halfway down the block.

Thankfully, for this driver, the awesome Panamera GTS is still available with its shrieking, rev-happy 4.8-liter, 440-horsepower V8.

But ear-splitting V8s are on the decline and the market is self-selective. So expect to hear more about the V6's 18 percent fuel economy increase than the GTS's 10-hp bump. Especially considering the lengths Porsche went through to achieve it.

PDK as CVT
Porsche's approach to fuel economy here is a holistic one that utilizes the entire drivetrain.

The entire range, except for the GTS, has a coasting function that works in tandem with the automatic stop-start. In practice, this is slightly disconcerting as the motor frees itself from the PDK on deceleration and settles into idle. Should the computers predict you'll be decelerating all the way to a stop, the motor will shut down completely before the vehicle has reached a stop, coaxing yet another few feet of travel per drop of fuel. Sport mode turns this feature off.

2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

This stuff's old hat and fairly routine. Porsche's next fuel economy trick, however, is a showstopper.

What's an Intermediate Gear?
We're cruising along in 3rd gear at about 2,100 rpm when the revs suddenly drop. The gear indicator on the dash still reads "3," but something's changed. This is Porsche's new "Intermediate Gear" in action.

In short, when conditions are right and when cruising at speeds up to 50 mph, Porsche's dual-clutch PDK turns itself into a CVT. Instead of simply picking the highest gear that would allow continued cruising, the PDK slips the clutch on the current gear and feeds in just enough clutch on the next gear — in this case 4th — to settle the engine in its efficiency peak. Not only does this give greater control over the load on the engine, but allows the main gear to grab again if you even breathe on the throttle. It's seamless.

If you're nervous about this system, you're not alone. The concept of intentionally slipping two clutches at freeway speeds is the only thing more disconcerting than slipping a single clutch for that long.

When pressed with the obvious "isn't that, you know, bad?" a Porsche engineer replied simply, confidently "No." "If it was," he continued, "we wouldn't do it." The Panamera's clutches operate in an oil bath which keeps the whole thing cool enough to avoid damage.

Nerves still not settled? Get the GTS. Its PDK still works normally.

Driver, My Car Please
With the exception of the engine, the 2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive feels exactly like the previous Panamera. On a car that's already nearly 200 inches long an additional 5.9 inches is like your height difference when wearing sneakers. It points into corners like a Porsche should while feeling half its size on narrow Alpine passes. Hydraulic-assist, variable-ratio power steering is now standard across the Panamera line and feels tight and precise deep into triple-digits.

Even without the raucous V8, the 2014 Panamera is still the best driver's car in the luxury sedan segment by a country mile.

The real difference with the 2014 Panamera Executive, is in the rear. Go ahead, recline a bit. Cross your feet. There's space. The rear buckets are expertly tailored, supportive, heated, cooled and a bit odd.

2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

The rub is this: The Porsche Panamera was never designed to be a limousine. The Panamera sits low over its running gear and forces the car into its gorgeous 2+2 layout. The seats are as low as you'll find in anything with this many doors. When the Panamera underwent enlargement surgery, nothing could be done about either of these factors. This means the rear seats are low and sleek with limited forward visibility and a confining lack of width. It's more Cars Land ride at Disneyland than executive transport.

That's fine on a normal Panamera as that car is front occupant-focused. For occasional rear passengers, it's actually a treat. It's only when you consider the cost and intention of the Executive model that these problems start to matter. And when you consider that the Audi A8L, BMW 760Li, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Lexus LS 460L were all designed from the beginning for chauffeur duty, the case for the Panamera 4S Executive falls even flatter.

Porsche vs. The Future

The demise of Porsche has been well catalogued and poorly predicted. It switched to water cooling and the brand was doomed. It built an SUV and the brand was doomed. Then it built the Panamera and the brand was, again, doomed. And most recently, Porsche released the new 911 GT3 without a manual transmission which will certainly doom the brand.

2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

None of these threats, however, are more worrisome than the 2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive. Hyper expensive, even by Porsche standards, and built on an unwilling platform, the long-wheelbase Panamera is an example of Porsche chasing markets instead of inventing them.

What we have in the 2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive is a flawed variant of an exemplary vehicle. Built mainly for the Chinese market, this mid-cycle long-wheelbase Panamera is important to Porsche financially, volumetrically and philosophically. It is, for the first time, a Porsche made for the passenger instead of the driver, which is a harder pill to swallow than any of the previous doomsday scenarios.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Porsche Panamera Overview

The Used 2014 Porsche Panamera is offered in the following submodels: Panamera Sedan, Panamera Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM), 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM), 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM), Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

