Used 2018 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois

PORSCHE CERTIFIED !! WOW, WHAT A GREAT LOOKING PANAMERA SPORT TURISMO !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $109,710 !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE 21" EXCLUSIVE WHEELS, NIGHT VISION ASSIST, PREMIUM PACKAGE, PDLS, PREMIUM PACKAGE AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * 111 Point InspectionCARFAX One-Owner. Agate Gray Metallic 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 4 AWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.0L V6 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA2A78JL180720

Stock: PJW4861

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020