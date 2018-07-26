Used 2018 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Package Plus Wheels: 21" Panamera Sportdesign In High-Gloss Blk Black; Leather Seat Trim Gt Silver Metallic Sport Chrono Package Sport Tailpipes In Black Tinted Led Taillights W/Adaptive Brake Lights Dual Moonroof Exterior Mirrors Painted In High-Gloss Black Leather Seats Navigation System Window Trim In High-Gloss Black Porsche Logo In Black Door Handles Painted In High-Gloss Black Model Designation Painted Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Smoker Package Voice Control This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. <p>This is a Porsche Approved Certified vehicle. The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is 2 years, unlimited miles for any vehicle sold Certified for the first time on or after 12/1/2017. This warranty is given to the owner of any qualifying Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle (distributed by PCNA and sold by an authorized Porsche automobile dealer in the United States).</p>Thank you for your interest in one of Porsche Irvine's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with 28,062mi.<p>This Porsche includes:</p><ul><li>SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE</li><li>TINTED LED TAILLIGHTS W/ADAPTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS</li><li>WHEELS: 21" PANAMERA SPORTDESIGN IN HIGH-GLOSS BLK<ul><li>Tires - Front Performance</li><li>Aluminum Wheels</li><li>Tires - Rear Performance</li></ul></li><li>SPORT TAILPIPES IN BLACK</li><li>DOOR HANDLES PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK</li><li>MODEL DESIGNATION PAINTED</li><li>GT SILVER METALLIC</li><li>PORSCHE LOGO IN BLACK</li><li>DELETION OF MODEL DESIGNATION</li><li>WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK</li><li>VOICE CONTROL</li><li>EXTERIOR MIRRORS PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK</li><li>SMOKER PACKAGE<ul><li>MP3 Player</li></ul></li><li>PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS<ul><li>Keyless Start</li><li>Heated Rear Seat(s)</li><li>Cooled Front Seat(s)</li><li>Seat Memory</li><li>Power Passenger Seat</li><li>Adjustable Steering Wheel</li><li>Power Driver Seat</li><li>Heated Front Seat(s)</li><li>Power Door Locks</li><li>Keyless Entry</li><li>Passenger Adjustable Lumbar</li><li>Blind Spot Monitor</li><li>Premium Sound System</li><li>Driver Adjustable Lumbar</li></ul></li></ul>*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.**Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB2A72JL136801

Stock: JL136801

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-15-2020