Used 2018 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

- 8,155 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$65,999$7,056 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5726 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79JL110991
Stock: O308754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo10,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$109,995$11,606 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A7XJL140325
Stock: P140325
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 9,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$75,000$2,671 Below Market
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
PORSCHE CERTIFIED !! WOW, WHAT A GREAT LOOKING PANAMERA SPORT TURISMO !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $109,710 !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE 21" EXCLUSIVE WHEELS, NIGHT VISION ASSIST, PREMIUM PACKAGE, PDLS, PREMIUM PACKAGE AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * 111 Point InspectionCARFAX One-Owner. Agate Gray Metallic 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 4 AWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.0L V6 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A78JL180720
Stock: PJW4861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 9,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$74,399$11,417 Below Market
Porsche Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75JL114570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,618 milesGreat Deal
$65,997$4,911 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
How about this great vehicle! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This 4 door, 4 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 20,000 mile mark! Porsche prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: a leather steering wheel, a power liftgate, and power front seats. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A73JL105463
Stock: TJL105463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera 435,274 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$67,995$6,617 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72JL105194
Stock: P105194
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera29,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$70,858$4,948 Below Market
Rusnak/Westlake Porsche - Thousand Oaks / California
Certified. Black 2018 Porsche Panamera RWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.0L V6 4D Hatchback, 3.0L V6, 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), RWD, Black, Black w/Partial Leather Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 14-Way Power Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Comfort Access, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Seat Ventilation, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Steering Plus, Power windows, Premium Package Plus, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Smoker Package, Soft Close Doors, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 21" Exclusive Design in High-Gloss Black. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside AssistanceWe're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A77JL107927
Stock: 23L00825
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 28,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$82,998$4,096 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Package Plus Wheels: 21" Panamera Sportdesign In High-Gloss Blk Black; Leather Seat Trim Gt Silver Metallic Sport Chrono Package Sport Tailpipes In Black Tinted Led Taillights W/Adaptive Brake Lights Dual Moonroof Exterior Mirrors Painted In High-Gloss Black Leather Seats Navigation System Window Trim In High-Gloss Black Porsche Logo In Black Door Handles Painted In High-Gloss Black Model Designation Painted Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Smoker Package Voice Control This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. <p>This is a Porsche Approved Certified vehicle. The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is 2 years, unlimited miles for any vehicle sold Certified for the first time on or after 12/1/2017. This warranty is given to the owner of any qualifying Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle (distributed by PCNA and sold by an authorized Porsche automobile dealer in the United States).</p>Thank you for your interest in one of Porsche Irvine's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with 28,062mi.<p>This Porsche includes:</p><ul><li>SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE</li><li>TINTED LED TAILLIGHTS W/ADAPTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS</li><li>WHEELS: 21" PANAMERA SPORTDESIGN IN HIGH-GLOSS BLK<ul><li>Tires - Front Performance</li><li>Aluminum Wheels</li><li>Tires - Rear Performance</li></ul></li><li>SPORT TAILPIPES IN BLACK</li><li>DOOR HANDLES PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK</li><li>MODEL DESIGNATION PAINTED</li><li>GT SILVER METALLIC</li><li>PORSCHE LOGO IN BLACK</li><li>DELETION OF MODEL DESIGNATION</li><li>WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK</li><li>VOICE CONTROL</li><li>EXTERIOR MIRRORS PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK</li><li>SMOKER PACKAGE<ul><li>MP3 Player</li></ul></li><li>PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS<ul><li>Keyless Start</li><li>Heated Rear Seat(s)</li><li>Cooled Front Seat(s)</li><li>Seat Memory</li><li>Power Passenger Seat</li><li>Adjustable Steering Wheel</li><li>Power Driver Seat</li><li>Heated Front Seat(s)</li><li>Power Door Locks</li><li>Keyless Entry</li><li>Passenger Adjustable Lumbar</li><li>Blind Spot Monitor</li><li>Premium Sound System</li><li>Driver Adjustable Lumbar</li></ul></li></ul>*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.**Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A72JL136801
Stock: JL136801
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 14,003 milesGreat Deal
$86,990$5,593 Below Market
Granite City Motor Car - St Joseph / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A71JL136854
Stock: 136854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,367 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$94,999
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr Turbo with Premium Plus & Sport Chrono Pkgs features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Volcano Grey Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Automatic Equalizer, Digital Signal Processor, 3 LCD Monitors In The Front, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Power Spoiler, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Delay-Off, Chrome Door Handles, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Tires: P275/40ZR20 Fr & P315/35ZR20 Rr, Wheels: 20 Panamera Turbo -inc: 9.5 x 20 front and 11.5 x 20 rear dual-arm 5-spoke design, LED Brakelights, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cornering Lights, Wheels with Silver Accents with Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Leather Seat Trim, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats Door Mirrors Steering Wheel Audio and HVAC, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Carpet Floor Trim, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Full Cloth Headliner, 40-20-40 Folding Bucket Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Valet Function, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Air Filtration, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Bucket Front Seats, Systems Monitor, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (PVTS) Tracker System, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leather/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Digital/Analog Display, Leather Door Trim Insert, Engine Immobilizer, Front And Rear Map Lights, Driver Seat, Delayed Accessory Power, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Compass, Driver Foot Rest, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 -inc: aluminum block and cylinder heads, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Full-Time All-Wheel, Automatic with Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Air Springs, 23.7 Gal. Fuel Tank, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Regenerative Alternator, Engine Oil Cooler, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Air Springs, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A78JL195297
Stock: JL195297-40
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-09-2019
- 18,525 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$74,900
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr 4S with Premium Plus, Assistance & Sport Pkgs features a 2.9L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 3 LCD Monitors In The Front, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 Panamera S -inc: 9.0 x 19 front and 10.5 x 19 rear dual-arm 5-spoke design, Body-Colored Front Bumper, LED Brakelights, Power Spoiler, Wheels with Silver Accents with Locks, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Tires: P265/45ZR19 Fr & P295/40ZR19 Rr, Clearcoat Paint, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Delay-Off, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Chrome Door Handles, Driver Foot Rest, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Rigid Cargo Cover, Driver Seat, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, 60-40 Folding Bucket Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Systems Monitor, Power Rear Windows, Engine Immobilizer, Valet Function, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, Compass, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Rear Cupholder, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Front Cupholder, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Air Filtration, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Carpet Floor Trim, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Bucket Front Seats, Front And Rear Map Lights, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Digital/Analog Display, Passenger Seat, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Leather Door Trim Insert, Delayed Accessory Power, Full Cloth Headliner, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leather/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, 23.7 Gal. Fuel Tank, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Regenerative Alternator, Full-Time All-Wheel, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbocharged V6 -inc: aluminum block and cylinder heads, Engine Oil Cooler, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Rear Child Safety Locks, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A77JL133540
Stock: JL133540-13
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 2,679 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$70,900
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr 4 E-Hybrid with Premium Plus Package features a 2.9L V6 Cylinder 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3 LCD Monitors In The Front, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Delay-Off, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Clearcoat Paint, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Tires: P265/45ZR19 Fr & P295/40ZR19 Rr, Wheels: 19 Panamera -inc: 9.0 x 19 front and 10.5 x 19 rear dual-arm 5-spoke design, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Chrome Door Handles, Body-Colored Front Bumper, LED Brakelights, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Spoiler, Wheels with Silver Accents with Locks, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Systems Monitor, Driver Foot Rest, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors, Valet Function, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Front Cupholder, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Air Filtration, Passenger Seat, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leather/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Power Rear Windows, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Carpet Floor Trim, Delayed Accessory Power, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Rear Cupholder, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Rigid Cargo Cover, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Bucket Front Seats, Leather Door Trim Insert, Digital/Analog Display, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Driver Seat, 60-40 Folding Bucket Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Cloth Headliner, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Compass, Engine Immobilizer, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Outside Temp Gauge, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Full-Time All-Wheel, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Air Springs, Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbocharged V6 -inc: electric motor, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Automatic with Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, 21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Air Springs, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Hybrid Electric Motor, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Back-Up Camera, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Rear Child Safety Locks, Side Impact Beams, ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Airbag Occupancy Sensor Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A74JL177132
Stock: JL177132-106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 16,746 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,488
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*PANAMERA 2WD..PREMIUM PKG..21" SPORTDESIGN WHEELS..14 WAY POWER SEATS..PANORAMIC ROOF..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..BLIND SPOT..HEATED SEATS..SEAT MEMORY..BLUETOOTH..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK/LEMON)..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79JL101451
Stock: JL101451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 15,835 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$99,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in Porsche Cars North America reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Vapor Lock".Porsche fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Both High Pressure Fuel Pumps Bank 1 and Bank 2. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Porsche Cars North America agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Porsche Cars North America on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo AWD,*GT Silver Metallic Exterior over Black Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $179,380.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Package Plus, Assistance Package**, Sport Package,**Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass, Rear Wiper, **Power Rear Sunshade and Rear Side Window Shades,**Carbon Fiber Heated Steering Wheel,**Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Illuminated Carbon Fiber Door Sill Guards,**High-Gloss Black Window Trim, 21-Inch High-Gloss Black Exclusive Design Wheels,**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio,710 Watt Bose Premium Surround Sound System with 14-Speakers,Porsche Communication Management, Bluetooth Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Carbon Fiber Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal/Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Sport Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support,Heated Folding Rear Leather Bucket Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Power Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Day/Night Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Carbon Fiber Illuminated Door Sill Guards,Power Rear Sunshade and Rear Side Window Shades,Automatic LED Matrix Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights,Porsche Dynamic Light System,Body-Color Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Rain Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,High-Gloss Black Window Trim, Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass, Rear Wiper,4.0L Twin Turbocharged 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung Automatic Transmission with Driver Selectable Mode,Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System, Red Brake Calipers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,21-Inch Exclusive Design High-Gloss Black Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A74JL141230
Stock: 14092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 7,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$92,777$4,037 Below Market
Porsche Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S in Agate Gray metallic with Black & Chalk full leather interiorThis car has been company owned since day one! Absolutely impressive build sheet unlike many other 4S models on the marketplace. Just a few note-worthy options include: air ionizer, 21" exclusive jet black wheels, 4-zone climate, full leather interior, lane keep assist w/ speed sign camera, LEDs, and much more!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO):- Zero warranty deductible- 111 point inspection- Transferable warranty (between private parties)- Roadside assistance- Factory coverage until 07/31/2024 with NO MILEAGE LIMITATION!Factory OptionsNA REMOVE MODEL DESIGNATION (LOGO)2V4 IONIZER (AIR PURIFIER)2ZH 3-SPOKE LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, HEATED44B 21" PANAMERA EXCL. WHEEL (9.5/11.5X21").4D3 FRONT SEAT VENTILATION A/C SEAT5ZF FRONT & REAR HEADRESTS W/ EMBOSSED CREST7TM SEAT CENTERS IN EXCLUSIVE LEATHER7V3 TACHOMETER DIAL IN WHITE8IS LED HEADLIGHTS, PDLS9AH 4-ZONE CLIMATE, 2ND EVAPORATOR9VL BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEMP51 Premium Package PlusP8A Lane Keep Assist (LKA) including Speed Limit IndicatorQ02 ALL-SEASON TIRES R21 (275/35,315/30)Q2J FRONT COMFORT SEATS, 14-WAY POWERQE1 STORAGE BIN PACKAGECall us today at 410.902.1200 and ask for Porsche Sales for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A70JL133184
Stock: 92197
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2019
- 4,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$83,994$2,881 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California
Premium Package Plus Wheels: 21" Exclusive Design In High-Gloss Black Adaptive Cruise Control W/Porsche Active Safe 4-Zone Climate Control Sport Tailpipes In Black Dolomite Silver Metallic Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Power Steering Plus Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Voice Control This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of South Bay has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Porsche Panamera. This Porsche includes: ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE Adaptive Cruise Control DOLOMITE SILVER METALLIC SPORT TAILPIPES IN BLACK IONIZER DOOR HANDLES PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control Rear A/C STORAGE PACKAGE VOICE CONTROL WHEELS: 21 EXCLUSIVE DESIGN IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance POWER STEERING PLUS PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Driver Adjustable Lumbar BLACK, PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Porsche Panamera comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Porsche Panamera 4S delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Take home this 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera 4S. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78JL135832
Stock: JL135832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 9,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$90,000$2,993 Below Market
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, STOP AND LOOK AT THIS STUNNING PANAMERA 4S !! PORSCHE CERTIFIED !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $126,220 !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, BOSE SURROUND, COOLED FRONT AND REAR , COMFORT ACCESS, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 111 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable WarrantyCARFAX One-Owner. White 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S AWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) V6 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Certified, AWD, 14-Way Power Seats, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Memory Package, Navigation System, Premium Package Plus, Soft Close Doors, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Communication Management, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD, 14-Way Power Seats, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Memory Package, Navigation System, Premium Package Plus, Soft Close Doors.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A79JL136939
Stock: USL4964
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 10,913 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$74,900
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr 4 E-Hybrid with Premium Plus Package features a 2.9L V6 Cylinder 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black Metallic with a Black/Luxor Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3 LCD Monitors In The Front, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Delay-Off, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Clearcoat Paint, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Tires: P265/45ZR19 Fr & P295/40ZR19 Rr, Wheels: 19 Panamera -inc: 9.0 x 19 front and 10.5 x 19 rear dual-arm 5-spoke design, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Chrome Door Handles, Body-Colored Front Bumper, LED Brakelights, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Spoiler, Wheels with Silver Accents with Locks, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Systems Monitor, Driver Foot Rest, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors, Valet Function, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Front Cupholder, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Air Filtration, Passenger Seat, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leather/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Power Rear Windows, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Carpet Floor Trim, Delayed Accessory Power, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Rear Cupholder, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Rigid Cargo Cover, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Bucket Front Seats, Leather Door Trim Insert, Digital/Analog Display, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Driver Seat, 60-40 Folding Bucket Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Cloth Headliner, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Compass, Engine Immobilizer, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Outside Temp Gauge, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Full-Time All-Wheel, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Air Springs, Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbocharged V6 -inc: electric motor, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Automatic with Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, 21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Air Springs, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Hybrid Electric Motor, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Back-Up Camera, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Rear Child Safety Locks, Side Impact Beams, ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Airbag Occupancy Sensor Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A73JL177283
Stock: JL177283-50
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
