Used 2013 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Porsche Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 88,191 miles speaks for itself. This Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. This Porsche Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic has been smoke free since when it was new. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. This Porsche Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AF2A74DL075038

Stock: 075038

Certified Pre-Owned: No

