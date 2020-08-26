Used 2013 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

556 listings
Panamera Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera

    53,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,998

    $4,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    27,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $50,977

    $2,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera S in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera S

    68,204 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,900

    $2,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera S in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera S

    53,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $38,988

    $1,411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo in White
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    66,909 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,777

    $1,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera GTS

    88,191 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $34,966

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera in Purple
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera

    67,316 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,488

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS in Red
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera GTS

    82,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,500

    $2,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera

    49,488 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $35,800

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Silver
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    29,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,998

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    58,670 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $49,895

    $1,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera 4

    88,838 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $28,977

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera 4

    35,983 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera S in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera S

    99,187 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS in Gray
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera GTS

    44,122 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,998

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition

    48,977 miles

    $39,998

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera GTS

    83,806 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,495

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera 4S in Gray
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera 4S

    54,843 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $33,985

    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
Fantastic and Sublime
wrk,03/15/2013
This is one great car. Basically, a four door sport car with strong acceleration and precise handling. The four wheel drive really pulls the car through curves. The double clutch transmission makes almost instantaneous shifts when using the paddles. The cabin is strikingly attractive and very comfortable. I found the touch screen communication system very easy to learn and the Bose sound system is awesome. This car elicits attention no doubt. I've had multiple people take pictures of the car and many others asking questions. If you are looking for anonymity, this is not the car for you.
