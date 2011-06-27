  1. Home
2013 Porsche Panamera Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive cornering ability
  • engine choices from willing to thrilling
  • high fuel economy of Hybrid model
  • comfortable ride
  • beautiful cabin quality.
  • Only four seats
  • pricey options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

From ultra luxury to ultra performance, the 2013 Porsche Panamera is the "everything to everybody" sedan.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Porsche Panamera luxury sport sedan carries an ever-expanding portfolio of performance credentials. The Panamera lineup now includes rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, naturally aspirated and turbocharged models. There's even a gasoline-electric Panamera S Hybrid.

For 2013, Porsche fills the almost-imperceptible gap between the 4S and Turbo models with the new Panamera GTS that has attributes of its bookend brethren in one specially configured sedan. And this year also brings a fancier version of the entry-level V6 car, dubbed Platinum. These latest additions bring the impressive Panamera lineup to a total of 10 cars from which to choose. Among them, the list prices are separated by a cavernous $100,000, while engine output ranges from a respectable 300 horsepower to an awe-inspiring 550 hp.

Regardless of model, the interior of the Panamera is at once luxurious and purposeful. With uncharacteristically comfortable seating for four adults, the utility of this sport sedan is further aided by the unique hatchback configuration that allows for ample luggage space or, when needed, generous cargo capacity when its rear seats are folded forward.

All models are well equipped for their price points, and Porsche has now made Bluetooth connectivity standard across the entire model line. As is the case with this luxury sport sedan segment -- and with Porsche in particular -- options can accumulate quickly and inflate the bottom line. Those options include luxurious items such as heated and ventilated articulating rear seats, video screens, dynamic enhancements like active suspension and carbon-ceramic brake discs, and the latest technology such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

In terms of competition, the 2013 BMW 7 Series, 2013 Jaguar XJ, Maserati Quattroporte and 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class are all worthy of consideration. Most are prettier, some are more stately and some are better bargains. Yet the 2013 Porsche Panamera is our pick for a car that delivers more of everything to everybody.

2013 Porsche Panamera models

The 2013 Porsche Panamera is a four-door four-passenger sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. There are 10 trim levels: Base, Platinum, Base 4, Platinum 4, S Hybrid, S, 4S, GTS, Turbo and Turbo S.

The base rear-wheel-drive Panamera is powered by a V6 and includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, a power rear hatch and auto-dimming mirrors.

Standard features within the cabin include dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a chilled glovebox, partial leather upholstery and a 60/40-split rear seatback. Also standard are a navigation system and an 11-speaker sound system with Bluetooth, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The Panamera 4 differs only in that it has all-wheel drive. The Panamera S Hybrid is also very similarly equipped.

The Platinum and Platinum 4 trims are similar to their base brethren but dress things up and increase the luxury factor by adding 19-inch Turbo-style wheels, bi-xenon headlights, special exterior accents, upgraded leather upholstery, 14-way power seats, heated front and rear seats, front and rear park assist, a navigation system, a sport steering wheel (with paddle shifters) and unique door sill trim plates.

The V8-powered Panamera S and all-wheel-drive 4S include all of the features found in the non-hybrid base V6 models, plus an adaptive suspension, heated front seats, adaptive headlights and additional interior lighting.

The V8-powered GTS receives a 30-horsepower increase over the 4S, and blends all of its features with many from the Turbo. For instance, standard items include 19-inch wheels, 18-way active front seats with faux-suede inserts, a sport-design steering wheel with paddle shifting, and specific interior and exterior trim.

As their names suggest, the Panamera Turbo and Turbo S add a turbocharged V8, 19-inch wheels (20 inches on Turbo S), an adaptive air suspension (with load-leveling and adjustable ride height), front parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, 14-way power front seats with adjustable lumbar support, expanded driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering column, heated rear seats, a full leather interior, a microfiber suede headliner and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and HD functionality.

In typical Porsche tradition, a very lengthy and expensive list of options allows buyers to easily customize the cars. For example, other than their engines, all of the extra features of the Turbo model are available on the S and 4S.

Other options include adaptive cruise control, lane-change assist, ceramic-composite brakes, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (adaptive antiroll bars and a limited-slip rear differential), a rear windshield wiper, ventilated front and rear seats, eight-way power rear seats (switches seat-folding to 40/20/40), adaptive sport front seats that include adjustable side bolsters, "ruffled" leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, four-zone climate control, rear sunshades, rear ambient lighting, a rear-seat entertainment system, a rear-seat refrigerator, a rearview camera, voice control, a six-CD changer and a 16-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system.

The Sport Chrono Package Plus adds analog and digital stopwatches and adjustable engine and suspension settings. The Sport Design package dresses up the Panamera's exterior with a special front fascia with wider intake grilles and side skirts. There are also countless ways to customize practically every interior surface with different shades of leather, wood, metal, carbon fiber and paint.

2013 Highlights

For the 2013 Porsche Panamera, a new GTS model fills the gap between 4S and Turbo, while a Platinum version of the base V6 car also debuts.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Porsche Panamera and Panamera 4 are powered by a front-mounted 3.6-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. In recent testing by Edmunds, the base Panamera V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

One notable feature on all Panameras is an auto stop-start function that reduces fuel consumption by shutting off the engine whenever the car comes to a stop and then restarting it automatically when you're ready to proceed. The EPA estimates fuel consumption at 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for the base Panamera, while the Panamera 4 makes 18/26/21 mpg.

The Porsche Panamera S and 4S receive a 4.8-liter V8 good for 400 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The V8-powered Panamera 4S impressed us with a 0-60-mph run of 4.6 seconds. The V8-powered Panamera S and 4S are both rated at 16/24/19 mpg. The GTS's 430-hp 4.8-liter V8 makes 384 lb-ft of torque and suffers only a small fuel penalty with its 16/23/19 mpg. The new GTS was incrementally quicker than the 4S and our testing produced a 0-60-mph time of 4.1 seconds.

The Panamera Turbo gets a twin-turbocharged version of the same V8 for a grand total of 500 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Adding the optional Sport Chrono Turbo package temporarily increases torque to 568 lb-ft with a turbo overboost. The new Turbo S dials output up to 550 hp and 553 lb-ft (590 lb-ft with overboost). The Panamera Turbo and Turbo S left us awestruck, turning in identical 3.7-second blasts to 60 mph. These Turbo models achieve only 15/23/18 mpg.

Every gasoline-only Panamera is equipped with a seven-speed double-clutch automated manual transmission. The Panamera and Panamera S offer rear-wheel drive, while the Panamera 4, 4S and Turbo are equipped with all-wheel drive.

The Panamera S Hybrid receives a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that is paired with a 35kW electric motor for a combined maximum output of 380 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. The only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic with manual shift control that sends power to the rear wheels. The Panamera S Hybrid accelerated to 60 mph in a very respectable 5.2 seconds. Naturally, the hybrid generates the most favorable fuel economy numbers, at an estimated 22/30/25 mpg.

Safety

Every 2013 Porsche Panamera comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Ceramic-composite brakes and a rearview camera are optional. With the standard brakes, both the Panamera 4S and Turbo models stopped from 60 mph in incredibly short distances: 109 feet and 112 feet, respectively. The Hybrid also posts a 112-foot distance. The GTS equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes stopped repeatedly in 110 fade-free feet.

Driving

The 2013 Porsche Panamera is an accomplished, luxurious grand touring car as well as an engaging, shockingly capable high-performance car. Engine output ranges from the Panamera V6's adequate 300 hp to the Turbo S's mind-blowing 550 hp.

Regardless, every Panamera offers several driving modes to suit a driver's preference or environment. Normal mode endows a soft and leisurely personality, as any European flagship sedan would have. Engaging full Sport mode can sharpen nearly every aspect of the driving dynamics: throttle response, transmission behavior, suspension firmness and ride height. Buyers can further select from a cadre of highly effective performance-enhancing upgrades. From a sporting standpoint, the Hybrid is the least engaging, though it counters with excellent fuel economy and an exceptionally quiet cabin.

The V8-powered Panamera is capable of incredible performance and the turbocharged V8 borders on supercar acceleration. Yet power can be served up in measured increments or muscle-car wallops. The PDK transmission fires off gearchanges with urgency when you're pedaling the accelerator hard, or with seamless and fluid transitions when cruising down the highway. Steering is always precise and handling is comparable to that of much, much smaller sports cars. True, it won't win any beauty contests, but the Porsche Panamera truly does deliver the best of both worlds, sports car and sedan all in one.

Interior

From the driver seat, there's no mistaking the Panamera's interior for anything but a Porsche, because styling cues from the Porsche 911 echo throughout the cabin. The tachometer is centered in the trademark five-ring instrument cluster and flanked by the speedometer, a multifunction display and supporting gauges.

The Panamera lacks a centralized control system like BMW's iDrive, and as a result, there are more than 80 buttons and knobs littering the cockpit. Fortunately, these buttons are logically grouped and placed, and after a short time, operation becomes intuitive. Some might even find the multitude of controls preferable to shuffling through multilevel on-screen menus.

All four seats are similar in appearance and comfort. These well-formed seats have integrated headrests and provide excellent levels of support when cornering as well as plenty of comfort during long-distance touring. The rear quarters afford enough room for tall adults, and the seats can be fitted with options to make them power-adjustable, heated and cooled. The hatchback-style trunk can hold an impressive 15.7 cubic feet (11.8 with the Hybrid) and 44.6 cubes with the rear seats folded flat (the Hybrid S drops to 40.7 cubes). The hatch opening is a bit narrow, though, and the cargo bed is high, complicating the loading of bulkier or heavier items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Porsche Panamera.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic and Sublime
wrk,03/15/2013
This is one great car. Basically, a four door sport car with strong acceleration and precise handling. The four wheel drive really pulls the car through curves. The double clutch transmission makes almost instantaneous shifts when using the paddles. The cabin is strikingly attractive and very comfortable. I found the touch screen communication system very easy to learn and the Bose sound system is awesome. This car elicits attention no doubt. I've had multiple people take pictures of the car and many others asking questions. If you are looking for anonymity, this is not the car for you.
See all 1 reviews of the 2013 Porsche Panamera
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Porsche Panamera
More About This Model

In Porsche-speak, GTS means a model that's driver-focused, extremely capable and mechanically at least, naturally aspirated. The just-replaced 997 generation of the Porsche 911 Carrera had a GTS model and it sat in the sweet spot between the upper-spec Carrera S and the hard-edged GT3 track special.

Now we have the 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS, a sedan that's more than just a standard Panamera with a sport package. The GTS finds its roots in the 400-horsepower V8-powered, all-wheel-drive Panamera 4S, but from there almost every aspect of its performance envelope was expanded.

More Power and Then Some
The front-mounted V8 still displaces 4.8 liters, but a much revised dual air filter system and intake tract, hotter cams, more aggressive tuning and a glorious-sounding exhaust system raise output to 430 hp and 384 pound-feet of torque. Those figures are 30 hp and 15 lb-ft more than the standard Panamera 4S. The higher output of the GTS arrives slightly later on the tach, too, as the power peak is up to 6,700 rpm from 6,500 rpm while the torque peak still starts at 3,500 rpm.

Backing up the newly muscular V8 is Porsche's seven-speed PDK (Porsche Doppelkuppleungsgetriebe) dual-clutch automatic transmission. There is no conventional manual transmission offered because Porsche is smart enough to know that few would buy it in place of the perfectly effective PDK setupa. All-wheel drive is standard, and it's a rear-drive-biased system in order to minimize understeer and maintain a properly sporty rear-wheel-drive feel.

A 10mm (about 0.4 of an inch) drop in ride height serves to lower the center of gravity. Doesn't make it look bad, either. Wheel spacers at each corner also widen the front and rear tracks by 10mm. All Panameras are good handlers, but the GTS goes several steps further. The adaptive air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) constantly adapt to changing driving conditions by regulating suspension leveling, adjusting ride height, modifying spring rates and constantly modulating the damping system. It's not exactly a full, active suspension like F1 cars used to have, but it's close. Naturally, all of the calibrations are programmed toward maximized handling, without too much ride compromise.

And just in case its substantive upgrades aren't enough, the 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS also gets a round of cosmetic changes. Most of the 4S's chrome trim fades to satin black. The front fascia is more aggressive. The exhaust system finishes with four large rectangular pipes, also matte black. There are handsomely aggressive 19-inch wheels and tires that can be upgraded to 20s if you would like, and the GTS also inherits the split rear spoiler from the big brother Panamera Turbo.

You Can Hear the Improvements
Twist the Panamera-shaped key fob and the 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS lights with an aggressive bark from its dark exhaust pipes. Those crafty Porsche engineers have also developed a system called the Sound Symposer, a mechanism that channels the car's reedy roar from the intake system between the throttle valves and air filters. This special acoustic channel then feeds some of the intake sound back into the passenger compartment via the A-pillars. The exhaust system also has flapper valves that open to decrease backpressure (and let out more engine exhaust note) or close to dull the roar, depending on your mood. Activate the Sport Plus mode (which gives you the most aggressive suspension, transmission and exhaust settings) or you can summon the louder pipes via a separate button on the console.

For the first portion of our drive, we select the PDK's fully automatic Drive mode and leave the sport and exhaust buttons alone, just to see what the car is like as a full-on luxury sedan. It steps out smartly when you apply your right foot, and the PDK transmission shifts up and down as would any world-class conventional torque-converter-style automatic. The pipes burble softly in the background without being intrusive. It's a surprisingly serene drive for such an aggressive car.

The steering is quick, sharp and precise, and the car goes where it's pointed with no lag and minimal body roll. Irregular road surface? You might be able to see it, but you can hardly feel it. The big tires also do a nice job of not nibbling at those road imperfections, or kicking any nastiness back through the steering wheel. The standard iron brakes on our tester feel strong and are easy to modulate.

Track Ready
After a 75-or-so-mile trip, it's time for some hot laps at Ascari Race Resort, a country club for those who like to drive fast and can afford the trip to Spain to indulge themselves. Today, the track configuration is set up for about 2.3 miles, which includes corners designed to replicate some of the owner's favorite turns from among the world's great and historic racetracks.

The Porsche instructors suggest we dial up the Sport Plus mode (giving us the most aggressive suspension settings, up- and downshifts, the most open exhaust and aggressive throttle management) and leave the PASM and other traction management systems on for safety. They promise it won't inhibit the fun too early or severely.

Porsche claims the Panamera GTS hauls from zero to 60 in 4.3 seconds, and will run out to a 178-mph top speed. We have no reason to question these claims, as this car launches like a Pro Stocker. The engine wails and the exhaust pipes bellow, and you hit 60 at the top end of 2nd gear with no drama whatsoever. The all-wheel drive ensures all that horsepower doesn't go up in great puffs of tire smoke.

It accelerates like a true super sedan, strong out of the gate with little let-up as the speeds climb. It's easy to rotate into a corner and surprisingly neutral, which makes it easy to drive fast. The GTS's limits are high, and it inspires the confidence to attack corners with increasing aggression. We'd prefer more feedback through the steering wheel, but it's still sharp and precise enough for such a big sedan.

And the brakes? Oh yah, plenty of bite there, too. The GTS gets the Panamera Turbo's large drilled and vented iron rotors, with high-tech and high-priced Porsche carbon-ceramic brakes (PCCBs) available as an option. The PCCBs are fabulously strong brakes, and as resistant to heat and fading as those on any racecar, but unless you really plan on racing this luxury sedan, we're not sure the system is worth its $8,840 option price. The standard brakes will absolutely do the job.

Yes, There's More
As you might expect from a sedan in this price range, it's more than comfortable inside, as the interior gets further sportified without sacrificing the Panamera's luxury car nature. The seats are firm and supportive, with the side bolstering stitched in leather, while the seat center sections are wrapped in soft, grippy Alcantara suede. The headliner and A-pillar posts are also covered in Alcantara.

If you don't like the supple suede on the seats, you can optionally order all leather, but if you really plan to maximize the Panamera's aggressive handling nature, stick with the leather/Alcantara combo. It looks great, and the grippy fabric helps keep your back and bottom in the seat when you're making full use of the car's capabilities.

Split Personality
We leave the Ascari track with good impressions of the 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS. It's a little sharper at every turn, yet not so aggressive that it's a compromise on the street. The route home is mostly two-laners plus some highway, and the GTS again slips easily into luxury car mode.

Granted, it doesn't have quite the raw speed and power of the turbocharged models, but it's still so far from average that you hardly notice. It's absolutely the sportiest and most emotive among the various Panamera models, with little to no compromise of its luxury intent. If you want a Panamera — a fast one at that — the GTS makes a good case that this is the one to get.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Porsche Panamera Overview

The Used 2013 Porsche Panamera is offered in the following submodels: Panamera Sedan, Panamera Hybrid. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM), 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM), GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM), 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM), Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), Platinum Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM), 4 Platinum Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM), and S Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Porsche Panamera?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Porsche Panamera trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS is priced between $34,966 and$38,000 with odometer readings between 66515 and82201 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Porsche Panameras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Porsche Panamera for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2013 Panameras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,966 and mileage as low as 66515 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Porsche Panamera.

Can't find a used 2013 Porsche Panameras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Panamera for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,583.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,605.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Panamera for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,670.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,042.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Porsche Panamera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Panamera lease specials

