2022 Porsche Cayenne

Release Date: Fall 2021
2022 Porsche Cayenne
  • Exhilarating performance from an SUV
  • Slight exterior face-lift could be coming
  • Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
2022 Porsche Cayenne Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/28/2021
What is the Porsche Cayenne?

The Porsche Cayenne is a luxury midsize SUV with a sporty demeanor, and it's one of our favorites in its class. The 2021 Cayenne is tied for second place in our rankings with the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. Both are a few tenths of a point shy of our No. 1 pick, the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Our editors have praised the Cayenne for its impressive handling, wide assortment of powerful engines, and top-notch interior with excellent build quality.

A new Cayenne variant, the GTS, was added for 2021. It features a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, sourced from the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid models but making less power. The 453-horsepower GTS sits between the Cayenne S (434 hp) and the Turbo (541 hp) in the lineup. The GTS also comes with a few extra performance-oriented features as standard equipment.

Early reports suggest the 2022 Cayenne could get a face-lift, with revised headlights and taillights. These cosmetic changes are often accompanied by a refreshed interior, but we've yet to see anything concrete. Stay tuned to Edmunds for all the latest updates.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Porsche Cayenne is one of our top picks in the luxury midsize SUV class, and unless you absolutely can't stand the current Cayenne's styling, there's no need to wait for a possible refresh for 2022. Check out all the details on the 2021 model and reach out to your nearest dealership to take a test drive.

