What is the Porsche Cayenne?

The Porsche Cayenne is a luxury midsize SUV with a sporty demeanor, and it's one of our favorites in its class. The 2021 Cayenne is tied for second place in our rankings with the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. Both are a few tenths of a point shy of our No. 1 pick, the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Our editors have praised the Cayenne for its impressive handling, wide assortment of powerful engines, and top-notch interior with excellent build quality.

A new Cayenne variant, the GTS, was added for 2021. It features a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, sourced from the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid models but making less power. The 453-horsepower GTS sits between the Cayenne S (434 hp) and the Turbo (541 hp) in the lineup. The GTS also comes with a few extra performance-oriented features as standard equipment.

Early reports suggest the 2022 Cayenne could get a face-lift, with revised headlights and taillights. These cosmetic changes are often accompanied by a refreshed interior, but we've yet to see anything concrete. Stay tuned to Edmunds for all the latest updates.