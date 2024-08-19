The Rogue S starts at $30,620 with FWD and $32,020 with AWD. Among other features, it comes with:

17-inch wheels

LED headlights

8-inch touchscreen

Four-speaker audio system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Rear parking sensors

Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking

Blind-spot monitor

Lane departure warning

Stepping up to the SV will set you back $32,360 with FWD and $33,760 with AWD. Featured additions include:

18-inch wheels

Heated mirrors

Power liftgate

Keyless entry and start

Dual-zone climate control

Power driver's seat

Six-speaker audio system

Wi-Fi hotspot

Rear USB ports

Adaptive cruise control

The available SV Premium package ($2,000) further adds:

Panoramic sunroof

Heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel

Heated front seats

Synthetic leather upholstery

The new Rock Creek model ($36,810) builds off the SV's equipment and adds off-road theming. Features include:

Standard all-wheel drive

17-inch dark-painted wheels

All-terrain tires

Hill descent control

Off-road-tuned suspension

Synthetic leather upholstery with Lava Red accents

360-degree camera with off-road views

12-volt outlet in the cargo area

If you'd like your Rock Creek with extra luxuries, the Rock Creek Premium package ($800) adds:

Hands-free liftgate

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Driver's seat memory settings

Heated steering wheel

Four-way power passenger seat

Ambient lighting

Wireless charging pad

The luxurious SL will run you $37,480 with FWD and $38,880 with AWD. On top of SV features, it adds:

19-inch wheels

12.3-inch digital instrument panel

Leather upholstery

12.3-inch touchscreen

Navigation system

Advanced voice recognition system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

360-degree parking camera

Traffic sign recognition

The $1,740 SL Premium package adds the contents of the SV and Rock Creek Premium packages, plus tri-zone automatic climate control. You can also spec the Tech package ($3,200), which includes:

Automatic wipers

ProPilost Assist 2.1 with hands-free driving on certain roads

360-camera with a wide front view and a virtual view that allows you to see through the hood

The Platinum is the most luxurious Rogue you can buy, starting at $40,910 for FWD and $42,310 for AWD. It packs:

Panoramic sunroof

Driver's seat memory settings

Quilted leather upholstery

10-speaker Bose audio system

Front center seat-mounted airbag for extra protection in side-impact collisions

Remote seat release lever in cargo area

The Tech package is also available for the Platinum and costs $3,200. There's also a Platinum Premium package ($990) that adds: