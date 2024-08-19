Skip to main content

The 2025 Nissan Rogue Is a Little Pricier, But It's the Only Compact SUV With Self-Driving

The new off-roady Rock Creek trim costs just under $37,000

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek front 3/4
  • Nissan announces pricing for the updated 2025 Rogue, which starts at $30,620.
  • The new off-road-themed Rock Creek model retails for $36,810.
  • Thanks to the newly available ProPilot 2.1 suite, the Rogue is the first vehicle in its class to offer hands-free driving.

We got our first look at the updated 2025 Nissan Rogue in July, when the automaker announced not only a number of tech enhancements (including the addition of the hands-free ProPilot Assist 2.1 system) but also the new off-road-inspired Rock Creek trim level. The only thing we didn't know? How much the revised Rogue would cost. We finally have our answer — the new Rogue will start at $30,620 (prices include the $1,390 destination fee) for the front-wheel-drive Rogue S and top out at $46,500 for the Platinum with all-wheel drive and the Platinum Premium and Tech packages. Here's how it all breaks down.

2024 Nissan Rogue Front

The Rogue S starts at $30,620 with FWD and $32,020 with AWD. Among other features, it comes with:

  • 17-inch wheels
  • LED headlights
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
  • Blind-spot monitor
  • Lane departure warning

Stepping up to the SV will set you back $32,360 with FWD and $33,760 with AWD. Featured additions include:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Heated mirrors
  • Power liftgate
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Power driver's seat
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Rear USB ports
  • Adaptive cruise control

The available SV Premium package ($2,000) further adds:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Heated front seats
  • Synthetic leather upholstery

The new Rock Creek model ($36,810) builds off the SV's equipment and adds off-road theming. Features include:

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • 17-inch dark-painted wheels
  • All-terrain tires
  • Hill descent control
  • Off-road-tuned suspension
  • Synthetic leather upholstery with Lava Red accents
  • 360-degree camera with off-road views
  • 12-volt outlet in the cargo area

If you'd like your Rock Creek with extra luxuries, the Rock Creek Premium package ($800) adds:

  • Hands-free liftgate
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Driver's seat memory settings
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Four-way power passenger seat
  • Ambient lighting
  • Wireless charging pad

The luxurious SL will run you $37,480 with FWD and $38,880 with AWD. On top of SV features, it adds:

  • 19-inch wheels
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
  • Leather upholstery
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • Navigation system
  • Advanced voice recognition system
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • Traffic sign recognition

The $1,740 SL Premium package adds the contents of the SV and Rock Creek Premium packages, plus tri-zone automatic climate control. You can also spec the Tech package ($3,200), which includes:

  • Automatic wipers
  • ProPilost Assist 2.1 with hands-free driving on certain roads
  • 360-camera with a wide front view and a virtual view that allows you to see through the hood

The Platinum is the most luxurious Rogue you can buy, starting at $40,910 for FWD and $42,310 for AWD. It packs:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Driver's seat memory settings
  • Quilted leather upholstery
  • 10-speaker Bose audio system
  • Front center seat-mounted airbag for extra protection in side-impact collisions
  • Remote seat release lever in cargo area

The Tech package is also available for the Platinum and costs $3,200. There's also a Platinum Premium package ($990) that adds:

  • Hands-free liftgate
  • Heated rear seats
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Second-row sunshades
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)

Edmunds says

It's pricey, but the new ProPilot Assist 2.1 system brings hands-free driving to the compact SUV class.

