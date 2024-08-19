- Nissan announces pricing for the updated 2025 Rogue, which starts at $30,620.
- The new off-road-themed Rock Creek model retails for $36,810.
- Thanks to the newly available ProPilot 2.1 suite, the Rogue is the first vehicle in its class to offer hands-free driving.
The 2025 Nissan Rogue Is a Little Pricier, But It's the Only Compact SUV With Self-Driving
The new off-roady Rock Creek trim costs just under $37,000
We got our first look at the updated 2025 Nissan Rogue in July, when the automaker announced not only a number of tech enhancements (including the addition of the hands-free ProPilot Assist 2.1 system) but also the new off-road-inspired Rock Creek trim level. The only thing we didn't know? How much the revised Rogue would cost. We finally have our answer — the new Rogue will start at $30,620 (prices include the $1,390 destination fee) for the front-wheel-drive Rogue S and top out at $46,500 for the Platinum with all-wheel drive and the Platinum Premium and Tech packages. Here's how it all breaks down.
The Rogue S starts at $30,620 with FWD and $32,020 with AWD. Among other features, it comes with:
- 17-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Four-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Rear parking sensors
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
- Blind-spot monitor
- Lane departure warning
Stepping up to the SV will set you back $32,360 with FWD and $33,760 with AWD. Featured additions include:
- 18-inch wheels
- Heated mirrors
- Power liftgate
- Keyless entry and start
- Dual-zone climate control
- Power driver's seat
- Six-speaker audio system
- Wi-Fi hotspot
- Rear USB ports
- Adaptive cruise control
The available SV Premium package ($2,000) further adds:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- Synthetic leather upholstery
The new Rock Creek model ($36,810) builds off the SV's equipment and adds off-road theming. Features include:
- Standard all-wheel drive
- 17-inch dark-painted wheels
- All-terrain tires
- Hill descent control
- Off-road-tuned suspension
- Synthetic leather upholstery with Lava Red accents
- 360-degree camera with off-road views
- 12-volt outlet in the cargo area
If you'd like your Rock Creek with extra luxuries, the Rock Creek Premium package ($800) adds:
- Hands-free liftgate
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Driver's seat memory settings
- Heated steering wheel
- Four-way power passenger seat
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless charging pad
The luxurious SL will run you $37,480 with FWD and $38,880 with AWD. On top of SV features, it adds:
- 19-inch wheels
- 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
- Leather upholstery
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
- Advanced voice recognition system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 360-degree parking camera
- Traffic sign recognition
The $1,740 SL Premium package adds the contents of the SV and Rock Creek Premium packages, plus tri-zone automatic climate control. You can also spec the Tech package ($3,200), which includes:
- Automatic wipers
- ProPilost Assist 2.1 with hands-free driving on certain roads
- 360-camera with a wide front view and a virtual view that allows you to see through the hood
The Platinum is the most luxurious Rogue you can buy, starting at $40,910 for FWD and $42,310 for AWD. It packs:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Driver's seat memory settings
- Quilted leather upholstery
- 10-speaker Bose audio system
- Front center seat-mounted airbag for extra protection in side-impact collisions
- Remote seat release lever in cargo area
The Tech package is also available for the Platinum and costs $3,200. There's also a Platinum Premium package ($990) that adds:
- Hands-free liftgate
- Heated rear seats
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Second-row sunshades
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)
Edmunds says
It's pricey, but the new ProPilot Assist 2.1 system brings hands-free driving to the compact SUV class.